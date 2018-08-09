Lauren Conrad Never Wants the Athleisure Trend to End: 'I Am All for Comfort!'

Cindy Ord/Getty

Since becoming a mom, Lauren Conrad‘s style has definitely changed.

“I work from home. I spend a lot of time there. You want to be put together, but you [also] want to be comfortable,” Conrad, 32, tells PeopleStyle at the launch of her new redesigned LC Lauren Conrad denim collection.

With comfort in mind, the star looked back at the signature jeans she’s designed over the past five years exclusively for Kohl's and upgraded the fabric with Lycra for an overall better fit. The updated denim just relaunched in stores and online. Plus coming this fall, Conrad will be introducing a new line that fits her lifestyle with the launch of her cozy LC Lauren Conrad Weekend Collection at Kohl's, which includes everything from ultra-soft joggers and knit sweaters to relaxed pants and comfy pullovers.

“I love the idea of doing sort of a lounge-inspired line where you could wear the separates in an everyday outfit or you could wear it head-to-toe for a more relaxed look and feel comfortable, but still look put together,” she says.

Her favorites? “There is a crazy bell sleeved stripe top that I really love a lot. I like our jogger and the off-the-shoulder top we did in a cream [shade] that I really like,” Conrad tells us.

And even when wearing more comfortable clothes, Conrad swears each piece in the line can be dressed up for busy women (and moms!) on-the-go. “So when I say ‘dress up,” I mean like running errands, going to the airport and making [pieces] appropriate for outside the house,” the star says. “So to dress up joggers, I woulds style them with just a basic tee, a little trench and a very simple tennis shoe.”

As a mom to one-year-old son Liam Tell, Conrad fully supports wearing athleisure clothing outside the gym and really doesn’t want the trend to end.

“I am all for comfort,” she tells us. “I think that if you are putting thought into styling it then that is great. I think it is definitely having a moment. I don’t know if it is always going to be this big.”