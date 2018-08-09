Lauren Conrad's Growing Out Her Short Bob: 'I Like Changing It Up'

Lauren Conrad shocked fans when she chopped off her signature long hair last year after saying she’d never go short. But after nearly a year of living the bob life, the star’s ready to bring back her length.

“I am slowly growing it out right now,” Conrad, 32, tells PeopleStyle at the launch of her redesigned LC Lauren Conrad denim collection for Kohl’s.

She continues, “I like changing it up. I can only do like two things with short hair. I say either straight or wavy. I miss doing hairdos like topknots. I can kind of do them now. I just have a lot of pins involved!”

As for her favorite hair length? It depends. “When it is short, my favorite is long. If it is long, I want it short,” Conrad says.

The mom of one first explained her dramatic haircut to PeopleStyle a few days after chopping off her ends.

“Honestly, it’s more of a time saver. I have to blow dry my hair while my son is napping, and it doesn’t always last that long so less hair is less time. I don’t have time for a lot of hair,” she said.

Lauren Conrad/Instagram. Inset: Monica Schipper/FilmMagic

The star turned to her go-to hairstylist Kristin Ess for the chop.

“Kristin is so sweet,” Conrad said. “She’s been coming to my house for appointments just because it’s hard for me to get out and I just asked her to cut it all off.”