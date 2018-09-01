Lauren Conrad Shares Her Fall Denim Tips and the Jeans Style You Probably Won't See Her in Again

With fall right around the corner, there’s no better time to refresh your denim collection — and let’s just say that shopping for the perfect pair of jeans isn’t always the easiest process. There’s so much to consider – wash, affordability, comfort, style, fit — the list goes on. So, to ease the pain and help with this often challenging task, we’ve partnered with Lauren Conrad, who recently launched her newly redesigned collection of LC Lauren Conrad denim for Kohl’s, to share her tips.

“Denim is always going to be a staple in everyone’s closet. That’s what makes finding the right pair so important,” says Conrad.

And no one-in-one-out policy here! “If you find a really good pair, it’s okay to hold onto them,” she says.

In the exclusive video below, Conrad reveals she owns about 20 pairs of jeans — and much more. Watch to find out her denim confessions:

Go-To Daytime Denim Look:

When hanging and working from home, she likes to pair high-waisted skinnies with a t-shirt and flats. To dress the same style up, she suggests adding a heel and flowy top.

Shop the Look! Weekend Ruffle-Trim Tee, $30; Sheen Ballet Flats, $49.99; Feel Good Skinny Jeans, $50; Hydrangea High Heels, $59.99; similar style Love, Lauren Shirred Peasant Top, $44

Go-To Denim Date Night Outfit

RELATED: The 7 Hottest New Hair Products for Fall

For a causal, yet dressy date-night look, Conrad suggests pairing a darker wash jean with fancier, more upscale pieces to dress it up the denim. And adding a sexy little heel is also a fun way to dress up the look she adds.

Shop the Look! Smocked Swiss Dot Top, $40; Windflower High Heels, $59.99; Feel Good Super Skinny Jeans, $50

What to Look for When Shopping for a Distressed Jean

When it comes to rips and tears, Conrad says “You don’t want to get irresponsible with it.” But she loves the laid-back look. “Light destruction is great.”



Shop the Look! Distressed Straight Slim Leg Jean, $50

One Denim Style She’d Never Wear Again

When it comes to a jeans style the designer won’t wear again, she hesitates to say, “Who even knows because all styles come back”, but as of now she’s swearing off the cuffed capri style. (Hey, Laguna Beach days!)

3 Denim Styles Everyone Should Have in Their Closet

When it comes to must-own denim styles, the designer recommends looking for different washes, because certain colors are appropriate for different settings. For something really casual, she suggests a distressed pair or something very lightweight and for something in-between, look for a lighter wash with little distressing. When looking for a for jean that you can really dress up or down, she suggests a darker wash that’s very clean so you could even wear them to work!

Shop the Look! Distressed Straight Slim Leg Jean, $50; Feel Good Skinny Jeans, $50; Feel Good Super Skinny Jeans, $50