All the Details on Lauren Bushnell’s 3.5-Carat Emerald Engagement Ring from Chris Lane

Chris Lane put a ring on it — a 3.5-carat, emerald-cut diamond, to be exact.

The country star, 34, proposed to Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell in the backyard of her family’s Oregon home on June 16, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

“Lauren and I went and looked at rings about five months ago just for fun,” the “Take Back Home Girl” singer tells PEOPLE. “Watching her try on rings, I learned she loves emerald-cut diamonds, I even heard her say that was the exact kind of ring she wanted. Thankfully she made it pretty easy to pick out!”

The former reality star and social media influencer, 29, agrees — she knew exactly what she was looking for.

“I decided I wanted something simple, a solitaire and dainty band,” Bushnell says of her engagement ring. “But I didn’t see the ring in person until he proposed.”

Lane kept Bushnell’s understated style in mind when planning the intimate proposal, and she says her future husband hit the nail on the head. “Chris is the most thoughtful person….seeing him get down on one knee is a moment I’ll never forget,” she shares.

“I knew she wouldn’t want some elaborate crazy proposal,” Lane tells PEOPLE. “So, I decided to keep it pretty casual. I asked her parents for different places in Portland I could potentially take her to, but after a lot of thought I decided doing it at the family cookout would be the most laid-back setting and that she’d appreciate the simplicity of me proposing to her in her parents’ backyard.”

As part of Lane’s proposal — which he says he had been planning for a while — the Nashville native played Bushnell a song he wrote for her called “Big, Big Plans.” But he sweetly changed the lyrics, singing “Right now we’re back in her hometown / and I’m down on one knee,” before popping the question.

“Even though I felt pretty confident I was going to get the ‘Yes,’ I’ve never been that nervous,” he says. “When I got to the third verse of the song and knew it was time, I pretty much blacked out. The next thing I knew, she said ‘yes’ and the nerves just lifted! It’s an explosion of excitement, pure joy and love.”

Lane declared his long-term commitment to the Bachelor alum during a red carpet interview with PEOPLE at the 2019 ACM Awards in April.

“I think she wants a smaller wedding,” he said, several months before the engagement. “So, once we get to that point, whatever she wants, I’m down for.”

Lane confirmed their relationship in November after they appeared together at the 66th annual BMI Music Awards in Nashville.

“It’s brand new and they are enjoying spending time together,” a rep for Lane told PEOPLE at the time. But the two quickly realized how much they cared about each other. In December, Lane told PEOPLE that Bushnell was visiting his hometown of Kernersville, North Carolina, to meet his parents.

Lane previously said that he and Bushnell were, “friends for literally several years and just kept in touch here and there.”

He added, “We had no idea we were going to end up liking each other and it spawned into what it is now.”