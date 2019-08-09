Lauren Bush Lauren Teams up with Father-in-Law Ralph Lauren for Feed Project Capsule

Image zoom Ralph Lauren

Lauren Bush Lauren, founder of FEED Projects, has joined forces with her father-in-law Ralph Lauren to fight child hunger.

“We have come together with Polo Ralph Lauren because they are such an iconic family brand,” the founder tells PEOPLE. “FEED’s mission from day one has been to help children and families in need, so it was a natural fit in many ways. The Polo brand mixed with the FEED aesthetic is very powerful.”

Bush Lauren, the granddaughter of the late George H.W. Bush and wife of Ralph Lauren’s son David Lauren, founded the FEED brand with the mission to end child hunger. Each product the accessories brand sells represents the number of school meals provided with the purchase, and in turn has provided over 100 million meals to children across the globe.

For the collaboration, FEED Projects created an exclusive capsule with Polo Ralph Lauren, giving a portion of the proceeds to No Kid Hungry, another organization working towards combating hunger across the United States.

“I think the collaboration is unique in that it is very heritage FEED but also very on-brand for Polo, using natural materials of burlap, linen and leather,” Bush Lauren adds. “And the branding and give-back message is very overt and clear.”

The four-piece collection features a tote bag, backpack, pouch and cap in FEED’s signature linen and burlap design and with the classic Polo logo.

As a mother of two, working with No Kid Hungry to make an impact was an organic partnership for Bush Lauren

“This particular partnership directly supports school meals to kids within the US through our giving partner No Kid Hungry,” she says. “Polo is the most iconic American brand, so the impact we can have together is immense.”

The capsule is available at Ralphlauren.com, select Polo stores and at the FEED store in Brooklyn, New York.