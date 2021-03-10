Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The actress and Clarins partner shares the skincare tips and tricks she picked up while at home during the pandemic

Laura Harrier on the Eye Cream She Swears by for 'Crazy Results' and the Power of Lymphatic Drainage

Laura Harrier is getting real about her skincare routine — and it extends far beyond the "drink a lot of water" rule.

"I put work into my skin!" the actress and Clarins partner, 30, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I hear so much, people are like, 'You just drink water and roll out of bed.' No, I have to use good products and put that effort in to get the results that I want."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Harrier — who teamed up with Clarins for the launch of Total Eye Lift ($89; sephora.com), a new eye cream formula that provides long-lasting lifting effects thanks to ingredients like Organic Harungana extract and Cassie Flower wax — says that incorporating products which are "majority plant-based" has been something she's been more conscious of.

"I'm really into clean beauty, and this eye cream is 94% all natural ingredients, not to mention that the packaging is recyclable and organic," she says. "So this is good for your face, but it's good for the planet, and I think it's really important to be super conscious about what we're putting on our faces. I don't want to put a bunch of chemicals on my face. This product is incredible because it delivers crazy results with mostly natural ingredients."

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Clarins

Harrier says her morning routine consists of Shani Darden's Daily Cleansing Serum ($38; sephora.com), followed by Clarins' newly-launched eye cream and the French luxury brand's bestselling Double Serum ($90; sephora.com).

"It just really smooths all the fine lines and pimples, makes pores look smaller, gives you a glow, is moisturizing without being heavy, because it's water and oil, so it's not like it's putting a ton of heavy stuff on your face," she says of the famed anti-aging Double Serum treatment.

The actress says she follows a similar routine at night but always makes sure to double cleanse and use a heavier moisturizer.

As someone who loves a good facial (especially Darden's celeb-loved treatments at the esthetician's Los Angeles studio!), Harrier admits that quarantine during the pandemic forced her to learn to take care of her skin herself.

"That's why I'll just invest in really good products and invest in learning how to apply them too," she explains. "That's something that I learned a lot through working with Clarins, because they have their flagship spa in Paris, and that's where everything's developed and created."

The Hollywood actress says she now understands that the science behind skincare is twofold: first learning about the formulas themselves and then how to best apply them.

"All of these products have certain application methods. You have these great products, but you also have to do apply them the right way to get the full benefit. So, a lot of that is through lymphatic drainage. I've learned how to lymphatically drain my face, which is amazing."

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Clarins

"It really makes such a huge difference. It's something that everybody should do, and it's very easy and simple, but you'll really see the results much more quickly with the right product," the actress says of the de-puffing massage technique. The process, which involves applying light pressure with your fingers under the eyes, on the cheeks and neck, helps drain fluids called lymph so they can be transported back into the bloodstream.

Her daily routine has also become a form of self-care for Harrier, who says, "it's really about taking the time to be mindful in all these things."

"We talk about our skincare needs so much for the results, but also for me, it's really a calming moment twice a day when I can just focus on myself, being mindful, putting energy into my skin, putting good energy into my face and taking care of myself," the star continues.