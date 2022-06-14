Laura Dern Just Wore the Comfy Sneaker Brand Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner Love
Some celebrities go hand-in-hand. Think dynamic duos like Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, or Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak. But one pair we didn't see coming? Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth.
Over the weekend, Dern, 55, shared a photo with Hemsworth on Instagram, and not only do they look like fast friends, but they're even wearing matching outfits. The actors — who are currently filming Netflix's romantic comedy Lonely Planet in Morocco — both wore white button-up shirts, black sunglasses, and cream sneakers.
We're used to seeing stars like the Kardashian sisters wearing cohesive looks, but Hemsworth and Dern's twinning moment was unexpected. However, something we probably could have predicted was the Jurassic World Dominion actress's shoe choice.
Dern wore a pair of cream sneakers from Veja, a brand with plenty of famous fans including her close pal Reese Witherspoon. The former Big Little Lies costars are just a few of the A-listers who have opted for Veja shoes over the years: Meghan Markle sent them flying off of shelves when she wore them back in 2018 and Jennifer Garner has been spotted in a blue pair multiple times over the past year.
There's a reason why celebs keep returning to Veja sneakers: They're made with durable, high-quality vegan leather for long-lasting wear and their sleek silhouette and signature "V" logo is subtle and sophisticated.
Aside from classic pairs like the black and white Campo sneaker and the best-selling Esplar sneaker (which Kate Middleton wore last summer), the brand also offers more unique styles like this vintage-inspired platform suede iteration of the popular Veja V-10 Sneaker and this Esplar sneaker with snap closures, a nostalgic feature that stars like Witherspoon and Katie Holmes are bringing back.
Dern's exact pick, a limited-edition version of the Veja Campo sneaker, is sold out in her color choice, but it's still available in eye-catching shades like blue and yellow. Plus, there are plenty of other Veja styles — both timeless and trendy — available at Nordstrom, Revolve, Gilt, and Rue La La. Invest in your new go-to pair of sneakers by shopping more shoes from the celebrity-loved brand below.
Buy It! Veja Esplar Leather Sneaker with Straps, $129.99 (orig. $155); gilt.com
Buy It! Veja Impala Mesh Sneaker, $140; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Veja Esplar Logo Sneaker, $141; revolve.com
Buy It! Veja Campo Sneaker in Green, $145; revolve.com
Buy It! Veja Marlin V-Knit, $145.99 (orig. $180); ruelala.com
Buy It! Veja Campo Sneaker in Black, $165; revolve.com
Buy It! Veja V-10 Sneaker, $165; revolve.com
- The Comfy Sneakers Jennifer Garner and I Wear for Workouts Are on Sale at Amazon Now
- Amazon Shoppers Love How This Steam Mop Makes Floor Stains 'Disappear,' and It's Under $70 with a Coupon
- This 'Super Flattering' Tennis Skirt Is One of Amazon's Most-Loved Fashion Finds — and It's on Sale for $24
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Vacuum Has 'Better Features' Than a Dyson, and It's Just $130