Laura Dern Just Wore the Comfy Sneaker Brand Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner Love

Dern's exact pick, a limited-edition version of the Veja Campo sneaker, is sold out in her color choice, but it's still available in eye-catching shades like blue and yellow. Plus, there are plenty of other Veja styles — both timeless and trendy — available at Nordstrom, Revolve, Gilt, and Rue La La. Invest in your new go-to pair of sneakers by shopping more shoes from the celebrity-loved brand below.