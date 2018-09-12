Laura Dern's Son Ellery Walker Harper, 17, Makes His Fashion Week Debut in Calvin Klein Show

Laura Dern is one proud mom during New York Fashion Week!

On Tuesday evening, the Big Little Lies star, 51, was front and center at Raf Simons’ Calvin Klein show during which her 17-year-old son Ellery Walker Harper made his runway debut.

“Always a privilege to witness Raf Simons’ genius for Calvin Klein especially when I am the proudest mama witnessing my son walk for him,” Dern said on Instagram Wednesday.

Dern and ex-husband Ben Harper, who finalized their divorce in September 2013 after eight years of marriage, share two children: son Ellery and 13-year-old daughter Jaya.

Laura Dern and son Ellery Lexie Moreland/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Laura Dern Monica Schipper/Getty

Ellery’s debut comes seven months after he was first asked to walk in Simons’ show.

The designer requested the teenager to model in his February 2018 show but his musician father had voted against it.

“He originally asked me to walk. But my dad had different opinions,” Ellery told Women’s Wear Daily at the time.

“Ellery has a great love of Raf,” added Dern, who attended the show with her eldest child.

At Tuesday’s show, Dern had her own cheering squad as she sat in between rapper ASAP Rocky and Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie. Also in attendance were Saoirse Ronan, Rami Malek, Naomi Campbell and Jeff Goldblum.

Ellery is not the first model with a famous parent to make their debut in a Calvin Klein show! At last year’s NYFW presentation, Kaia Gerber, whose mom is supermodel Cindy Crawford, made her catwalk debut.

And on Tuesday, another celebrity child surprised everyone by hitting the runway.

Madonna’s 21-year-old daughter, Lourdes Leon, walked the Gypsy Sport runway wearing nothing on top but skimpy seashell pasties with several seashell-adorned body chains.