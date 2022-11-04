The 7 Products Laura Dern Can't Live Without

01 of 07 Laura Dern's Beauty Philosophy Amy Sussman/WireImage She's an award-winning actress, but these days it's Laura Dern's skin that has people talking. "It's amazing how much I'm complimented on it," the Jurassic World Dominion star, 55, tells PEOPLE. She credits True Botanicals (she's an ambassador for the brand) and patience. "Taking time to meditate is probably my biggest beauty secret. Breathe, do a little yoga. [Prepandemic] we were in a race; now we're moving at a different pace. It's a pace to embrace."

02 of 07 Candle and Fragrance "I've loved the candle for years, and I've discovered they have a spray. If I'm going to an event, and I have this and my Manuka honey throat lozenges with me, I feel like, 'Okay, I'm good.' " Buy It! Le Labo Santal 26 Candle, $82, and Santal 33 Eau de Parfum, $90; nordstrom.com

03 of 07 Face Oil "It's changed my skin, and now every actress I work with is using True Botanicals. Bryce Dallas Howard tried it and fell in love. I got Kristen Wiig on it. Even my children use the products— they're addictive." Buy It! True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil, $110; truebotanicals.com

04 of 07 Eye Makeup Remover "My eyes are really sensitive and tear easily. When I started using this, the irritation went away." Buy It! Neal's Yard Remedies Organic Eye Makeup Remover, $19.50; us.nealsyardremedies.com

05 of 07 Body Lotion "A makeup artist introduced me to their face

cream, which I periodically use in winter. Then I discovered their body oil, which I put into the bath, and their incredible body lotion." Buy It! Augustinus Bader The Body Lotion, $100; augustinusbader.com



06 of 07 SPF Skin Tint "I'm really bad at remembering to put sunblock on. And as a person of Norwegian descent, that's pretty ridiculous of me. This has SPF 30 and gives my skin a glow." Buy It! True Botanicals Everyday Skin Tint SPF 30, $54; truebotanicals.com