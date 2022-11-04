The 7 Products Laura Dern Can't Live Without

The actress and True Botanicals ambassador shares her favorites for glowing, gorgeous skin

By Andrea Lavinthal
Published on November 4, 2022 04:54 PM
Laura Dern beauty roundup
01 of 07

Laura Dern's Beauty Philosophy

Laura Dern beauty roundup
Amy Sussman/WireImage

She's an award-winning actress, but these days it's Laura Dern's skin that has people talking.

"It's amazing how much I'm complimented on it," the Jurassic World Dominion star, 55, tells PEOPLE. She credits True Botanicals (she's an ambassador for the brand) and patience. "Taking time to meditate is probably my biggest beauty secret. Breathe, do a little yoga. [Prepandemic] we were in a race; now we're moving at a different pace. It's a pace to embrace."

02 of 07

Candle and Fragrance

Laura Dern beauty roundup

"I've loved the candle for years, and I've discovered they have a spray. If I'm going to an event, and I have this and my Manuka honey throat lozenges with me, I feel like, 'Okay, I'm good.' "

Buy It! Le Labo Santal 26 Candle, $82, and Santal 33 Eau de Parfum, $90; nordstrom.com

03 of 07

Face Oil

Laura Dern beauty roundup

"It's changed my skin, and now every actress I work with is using True Botanicals. Bryce Dallas Howard tried it and fell in love. I got Kristen Wiig on it. Even my children use the products— they're addictive."

Buy It! True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil, $110; truebotanicals.com

04 of 07

Eye Makeup Remover

Laura Dern beauty roundup

"My eyes are really sensitive and tear easily. When I started using this, the irritation went away."

Buy It! Neal's Yard Remedies Organic Eye Makeup Remover, $19.50; us.nealsyardremedies.com

05 of 07

Body Lotion

Laura Dern beauty roundup

"A makeup artist introduced me to their face
cream, which I periodically use in winter. Then I discovered their body oil, which I put into the bath, and their incredible body lotion."

Buy It! Augustinus Bader The Body Lotion, $100; augustinusbader.com

06 of 07

SPF Skin Tint

Laura Dern beauty roundup

"I'm really bad at remembering to put sunblock on. And as a person of Norwegian descent, that's pretty ridiculous of me. This has SPF 30 and gives my skin a glow."

Buy It! True Botanicals Everyday Skin Tint SPF 30, $54; truebotanicals.com

07 of 07

Shampoo

Laura Dern beauty roundup

"I always come back to this shampoo. It's so
gentle, and the scent is beautiful. I used it on my
son when he was 2. Now he's 21, and I just bought
it for him again."

Buy It! Mop Pear Gentle Shampoo, $22; amazon.com

