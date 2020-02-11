Stars turned the red carpet green on Sunday at the 2020 Oscars, with many more focused on sustainable fashion than ever – and Laura Dern may have just taken top honors for “best closet shopping,” after it turns out that her sleek black gown is one she’s had in her closet for 30 years.

After taking home the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Marriage Story on Sunday, the actress, 53, slipped out of her custom Armani Privé pink silk crepe gown with embroidered black crystals and tassels into another gown by the designer – this one also custom, but with even more history.

At the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party, Dern stepped onto the red carpet wearing vintage black Giorgio Armani, featuring cut outs at the chest, which was designed for her in 1990, according to Armani’s Instagram.

The Big Little Lies star first donned the custom dress in 1995 at the Sheba Humanitarian Awards Gala, which she attended with her then-boyfriend Jeff Goldblum. Her brick-red lipstick, straight blowout and velvet shawl were all extremely of-the-moment

And in 2013, Dern re-wore the Giorgio Armani gown to the Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty – this time with no wrap, major earrings and cuff and a curled bob with sideswept bangs.

On Sunday, Dern teamed the long black dress with an iridescent blush pink blazer and her new Oscar as the main accessory.

Dern’s sustainable style was in keeping with that of other celebs on the Oscars 2020 red carpet.

Both Jane Fonda and Elizabeth Banks recycled dresses from previous red carpets.

Fonda, who previous declared that her cardinal-red coat would be “the last article of clothing I will ever buy” to protest climate change, took the Oscars stage on Sunday in a crimson beaded Elie Saab gown she previously wore to Cannes in 2014.

And Banks chose to wear a strappy red Badgley Mischka gown she already wore to the 2004 Vanity Fair Oscars Party simply because “it fits…so why not wear it again.”

In partnership with Red Carpet Green Dress, Kaitlyn Dever wore a “completely sustainable” Louis Vuitton red dress with fuchsia glass beads embroidered and a matching shawl to the 2020 Oscars. For her part, Margot Robbie chose to rework a vintage piece from Chanel’s 1994 runway.

Dern, who turned 53 on Monday, took home her first-ever Oscar for her role as a divorce attorney in Noah Baumbach’s Netflix film, after two previous nods, most recently in 2014 for Wild.

The Marriage Story actress credited her children – daughter Jaya, son Ellery, and stepchildren Charles “CJ” and Harris — for serving as “the love stories in my life” and then recognized her “acting heroes” and parents, Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, who attended the show alongside Dern’s children.

“I would like to say a special thank you to the gifts of the love stories in my life. My stepchildren, CJ and Harris. My heart and inspiration, Ellery, Jaya,” she said. “And you know, some say ‘never meet your heroes’ but I say if you’re really blessed, you get them as your parents.”

“I share this with my acting heroes, my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern,” Laura went on. “You got game. I love you. Thank you all for this gift.”

Wrapping up her speech, the actress, who will turn 53 on Monday, said, “This is the best birthday present ever. I love you. I love my friends, you lift me up every day.”

The next day on her birthday, Dern shared a photo of herself accepting the award on stage with a heartfelt caption.

“I just woke up from an amazing dream on my birthday that I had won the Oscar,” Dern wrote in the caption. “But I had only gotten there because of the love and support and dedication from Peter Levine, Jason Weinberg, Annett Wolf, Charlie Jennings, and Kevin Huvane.”

She continued: “Artists can only build and fulfill dreams when champions surround them with endless hard work.”