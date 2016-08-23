5 Things to Know About InStyle's New Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown

The former Harper's Bazaar executive editor, special projects will take over the brand beginning Aug. 29

As if we couldn’t love our sister brand InStyle more, yesterday it was announced that longtime Harper’s Bazaar editor Laura Brown is headed downtown to our offices to take the helm at the 22-year-old fashion magazine. In her previous role, she was the magazine’s features and special projects and executive director, but she’s worn tons of other hats, including serving as a judge on Bravo’s The Fashion Show, and hosting series on M2M and HarpersBazaar.com. In honor of her new role, which begins Aug. 29, we’ve rounded up five very important tidbits you should know about InStyle‘s new below!

She’s extremely approachable.

Based on her Insta feed alone, we can already tell Brown is the type of person we’d love to be friends with.

She’s got friends in high places.

From Kiernan Shipka to Kim Kardashian West to even Oprah, Brown seems like she’s close to just about everyone in Hollywood. (Jealous!)

She rocks a red lip like no other.

First request for the new EIC: A whole page devoted to her expert tips for gorgeous lips!

She’s a big fan of animal print.

See here, here and here.