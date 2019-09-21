Amazon’s Most-Reviewed Pajamas Are Made from Bamboo, and Shoppers Call Them ‘Heaven’

Image zoom

If you’re like me, you’re always on the hunt for the coziest pajamas (there’s no such thing as “too many” pajamas, after all). While I own quite a few tops and bottoms I love to sleep in, I had yet to come e across a perfect matching set of pajamas where the entire set is equally comfortable — until now. Amazon shoppers have done the research (as always) to help me solve my dilemma, and crowned this Latuza bamboo pajama set as the best you can get on the site.

The shorts and t-shirt pajama set has the most five-star (and generally positive) reviews compared to any other pajama set on the site, thanks to nearly 1,000 shoppers that left perfect five-star ratings. Made out of 95 percent bamboo viscose, the set comes in 13 pretty colors, including baby pink, lavender, light gray, and berry red. The loose-fitting pajamas have a satin trim around the shirt’s v-neck collar and on the leg opening of the shorts, and are super breathable thanks to the naturally moisture-wicking bamboo fabric. The brand states that the material helps reduce humidity, so “you will feel cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter.” Latuza also makes a long-length pants version made out of the same material.

Shoppers say the pajamas are extremely soft, comfy, and keep them cool during the summer or when the heat is blasting during the winter. Tons of customers who suffer from night sweats have given the set a thumbs up.

“Where have these bamboo babies been all my life? I absolutely LOVE them. [They] run a tad large, but I’m super happy with the fit. I’m 5’6″ and almost 200 lbs and they are roomy, but not loose. Did I mention COMFORTABLE and soft? I ordered these in gray and black. I’m wearing the gray ones now!” one shopper wrote. “I look a hot mess, but I am attaching photos for my larger sisters to get an idea of what an XXL looks like on my size body. Ladies, get yourselves some bamboo pj’s! The price and quality are SUPERB if I do say so myself.”

Another reviewer wrote, “I love, love my bamboo pj’s! I have always liked wearing silk pj’s but the bamboo pj’s are so much more. They are so soft and comfy and still have the silky feel, but even better because of how soft they are and light but still keeps you warm. In fact I have noticed they actually adjust to your body temperature and going through menopause, that is a huge plus! It’s like a moisture wick material too because I don’t wake up feeling all sweaty and have to get up and change. I would highly recommend them to all the females out there. Once you put a pair on there is no going back to anything else!”

If your pajama drawer needs an upgrade, you may want to consider adding the Latuza V-Neck Short Sleeve Pajama Set to it — they might just be the sleepwear you’ve always been looking for. Just take it from the hundreds of enthusiastic reviewers like this one: “These are the most comfortable pajamas I’ve ever had, and I’m 57.”