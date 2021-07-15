The Bamboo Pajama Set That Keeps Amazon Shoppers 'Cool and Dry All Night Long' Is on Sale for $27
If you're a hot sleeper, you likely understand the struggle of waking up with your pajamas and sheets drenched in sweat. Luckily, over 5,700 Amazon shoppers found a solution. This pajama shorts and top set is made from moisture-wicking bamboo, which reviewers say keeps them "cool and dry all night long." And right now, it's on sale for $27.
Available in 13 colors, the pajama set comes with a short-sleeve V-neck top and a pair of matching shorts with an elastic waistband. Both pieces are made from a blend of bamboo and spandex with satin trim along the neckline of the top and the hemline of the shorts. You can choose from sizes small through 4X with petite options for sizes small through large.
According to reviewers, these pajamas are super soft and lightweight, creating an ideal balance between coziness and breathability. Whether you're simply looking for comfy PJs or want a solution to night sweats, shoppers recommend giving the Latuza pajama set a try.
"I was skeptical when I ordered these, but was desperate to find something to sleep in that wouldn't be soaked by morning," one reviewer wrote. "It was so wonderful to wake up without my pajamas being sweat-soaked! I absolutely love, love, love them! They are soft, oh so soft. They fit well. And they are cool and dry! I'll be purchasing more and trading out my old pjs for these!"
A second shopper added, "These are soft and comfy, and I don't wake up in a pool of sweat like I do with other materials! I have sent this link to several friends and family members telling them how great they are. They're also cute, and I don't feel frumpy when I am wearing them."
It's rare to find a pair of pajamas that will keep you cool and look cute doing it, so we highly recommend adding this set to your closet. You'll be thanking yourself when you enjoy sweat-free nights for the rest of the summer and beyond.
Shop more colors of the Latuza V-Neck Short-Sleeve Pajama Set on Amazon below.
