Latto Claps Back at Internet 'Panty Police' by Listing Her Underwear on eBay – Amassing Nearly 100k Bid

It looks like Latto got the last laugh.

What started as a regular Sunday for the rap star ended with trolls on the internet hating on her for … wait for it … re-wearing her underwear. Yes, you read that correctly; online style critics — now being dubbed "the panty police" called out the musician for her undergarments.

The social media sensation started when Twitter user @extraathique posted two photos of the rapper where her underwear was visible.

In one photo, Latto is wearing a hot pink Juicy Couture tracksuit with a diamond chain and sunglasses. In the other, she is wearing a denim-on-denim outfit with fur lining and full glam makeup. In both photos, her leopard print underwear is peeping out of the back of her pants.

The user captioned the Tweet, "Can't afford new panties ?"

After initially posting, the Tweet blew up and had fans of Latto running to defend the rapper and point out how strange the Tweet was. One user saying, "What happened to WASHING ever [heard] of that ? Thought you did sumn"

Later that night, Latto responded to the tweet sarcastically, "Oh no, it's the panty police." The Twitter interaction has now been viewed nearly 16 million times.

The following day Latto took to her Instagram account to give fans a tour of her "panty drawer." Showing fans her "Target panties that caused such a discrepancy" also proving that she had multiple pairs of the leopard print ones that went viral. She ended the "tour" by saying she would be wearing a pair that day and selling a pair the next.

On Monday, the rapper stayed true to her word and listed the panties for 99 cents on eBay, posting a screenshot of the listing with the caption, "Auction live on eBay since I can't wear them twice [crying emoji]."

Immediately the Tweet went viral, and the bids started coming in. Without even reaching the two-day limit on bidding, the underwear had reached a staggering $95,650 offer.

Unfortunately for Latto's fans, the attention from the social media sensation caused Ebay to have to take down the rapper's listing due to "health and hygiene standards" that are listed on their "used clothing policy."

Latto/Instagram

The rapper clearly has a sense of humor about the situation; however, changing her profile picture on Twitter and Instagram to a photo of the underwear with eyeball emojis and posting a meme to her Instagram story that showed a conversation between a fake family; "Dad why doesn't mommy live with us anymore?" "Because I spent $95,650 buying Latto's panties."