Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

See the best red carpet looks from this week
By PeopleStyle
August 05, 2019 03:31 PM

Margot Robbie

Matteo Nardone/Pacific Press/LightRocke/Getty

wears a LHD mixed-print mini dress with strong shoulders and front pockets, styled with metallic bow heels at the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood premiere in Rome.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Patrick Lewis/Starpix for Netflix/Shutterstock

in a Dion Lee yellow long-sleeve drape dress with a cutout and ruched-detailing at Netflix’s The Politician screening in East Hampton.

Priyanka Chopra

SplashNews.com

in a Dakota Jinx blue toile-print set, featuring an off-the-shoulder ruffle top and A-line shorts, with white mules, a white Tod’s bucket bag and a straw hat in Miami.

Michelle Williams

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

in a metallic printed puff-sleeve mini dress with black heeled sandals at the TCA Awards Show in LA.

Lucy Hale

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

in a Viktor & Rolf purple sequin mini dress with purple satin accents, paired with metallic heeled sandals at The CW’s TCA Party in Beverly Hills.

Sophia Bush

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

wears a little black dress, white oversized blazer, fishnet socks and patent loafers at the US Women’s Soccer Team Brunch in LA.

Ashley Graham

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

wears a Ganni pink zebra wrap dress, black strappy sandals, thin gold hoops and gold choker at the Ultra Rollerama booth at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Victoria Justice

Courtesy. TIGI

wears a printed two-piece set with cowboy boots and a hat to the Bed Head by TIGI takeover of the Freehand hotel at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Vanessa Lachey

Emma McIntyre/Getty

wears a long leopard shirt dress with a tie-waist and black pointy-toe heels at the Beverly Hills 90210 Pop-Up in LA.

