Margot Robbie
wears a LHD mixed-print mini dress with strong shoulders and front pockets, styled with metallic bow heels at the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood premiere in Rome.
Gwyneth Paltrow
in a Dion Lee yellow long-sleeve drape dress with a cutout and ruched-detailing at Netflix’s The Politician screening in East Hampton.
Priyanka Chopra
in a Dakota Jinx blue toile-print set, featuring an off-the-shoulder ruffle top and A-line shorts, with white mules, a white Tod’s bucket bag and a straw hat in Miami.
Michelle Williams
in a metallic printed puff-sleeve mini dress with black heeled sandals at the TCA Awards Show in LA.
Lucy Hale
in a Viktor & Rolf purple sequin mini dress with purple satin accents, paired with metallic heeled sandals at The CW’s TCA Party in Beverly Hills.
Sophia Bush
wears a little black dress, white oversized blazer, fishnet socks and patent loafers at the US Women’s Soccer Team Brunch in LA.
Ashley Graham
wears a Ganni pink zebra wrap dress, black strappy sandals, thin gold hoops and gold choker at the Ultra Rollerama booth at Lollapalooza in Chicago.
Victoria Justice
wears a printed two-piece set with cowboy boots and a hat to the Bed Head by TIGI takeover of the Freehand hotel at Lollapalooza in Chicago.
Vanessa Lachey
wears a long leopard shirt dress with a tie-waist and black pointy-toe heels at the Beverly Hills 90210 Pop-Up in LA.