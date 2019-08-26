Jennifer Lopez
wears a Zimmermann burgundy leather midi dress with ruched detailing, a matching leather beret hat and metallic Casadei pumps at the Hustlers premiere in L.A.
Ciara
in a Zuhair Murad Couture metallic off-the-shoulder gown, metallic sandals and Graziela Gems rings at the Black Girls Rock event in Newark, New Jersey.
Cardi B
in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier printed bodycon dress, Jessica Rich metallic strappy heels, Fenty sunglasses, Lynn Ban swirl hoops and a green mini bag at the Hustlers premiere in L.A.
Angela Bassett
wears an Alberta Ferretti metallic fringe V-neck jumpsuit with Jimmy Choo platform heels and a L’Afshar silver clutch at the Black Girls Rock event in Newark, New Jersey.
Kristen Bell
wears a Cushnie jumpsuit with a halter top and satin wide-leg bottoms, styled with Jimmy Choo pink pumps at Disney’s D23 EXPO in Anaheim, C.A.
Angelina Jolie
in a black midi dress with sheer paneling on the neckline and sleeves with black pumps at Disney’s D23 EXPO in Anaheim, C.A.
Salma Hayek
in a beaded silver blouse with a neck-tie scarf, black blazer with pinstripe cuffs and black flare trousers at Disney’s D23 EXPO in Anaheim, C.A.
Emily Blunt
wears a Monique Lhuillier lace floral midi dress, featuring a V-neck, strong shoulders and a tiered bottom with Sophia Webster heeled sandals at Disney’s D23 EXPO in Anaheim, C.A.
Regina King
in an Oscar de la Renta pinstripe pantsuit with gray wool sleeves, paired with black pointed-toe bedazzled heels at the Black Girls Rock event in Newark, New Jersey.
Tina Fey
in a mixed-print pleated midi dress with thin silver hoops and white sneakers at Disney’s D23 EXPO in Anaheim, C.A.
Gina Rodriguez
wears a sparkly sequin pantsuit with a sheer black bralette peaking through at Disney’s D23 EXPO in Anaheim, C.A.
Awkwafina
in a plum Wolford top, a vertical-striped satin bomber and a Thom Browne plaid pleated midi skirt at Disney’s D23 EXPO in Anaheim, C.A.
Sofia Richie
wears a custom Yousef Al-Jasmi pink sequin bodysuit with clear EGO PVC heeled sandals at her 21st birthday celebration at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.