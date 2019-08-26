Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

See the best red carpet looks from this week
By PEOPLE style
August 26, 2019 02:59 PM

Jennifer Lopez

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

wears a Zimmermann burgundy leather midi dress with ruched detailing, a matching leather beret hat and metallic Casadei pumps at the Hustlers premiere in L.A.

Ciara

in a Zuhair Murad Couture metallic off-the-shoulder gown, metallic sandals and Graziela Gems rings at the Black Girls Rock event in Newark, New Jersey.

Cardi B

Steve Granitz/WireImage

in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier printed bodycon dress, Jessica Rich metallic strappy heels, Fenty sunglasses, Lynn Ban swirl hoops and a green mini bag at the Hustlers premiere in L.A.

Angela Bassett

Jemal Countess/Getty

wears an Alberta Ferretti metallic fringe V-neck jumpsuit with Jimmy Choo platform heels and a L’Afshar silver clutch at the Black Girls Rock event in Newark, New Jersey.

Kristen Bell

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

wears a Cushnie jumpsuit with a halter top and satin wide-leg bottoms, styled with Jimmy Choo pink pumps at Disney’s D23 EXPO in Anaheim, C.A.

Angelina Jolie

Jesse Grant/Getty

in a black midi dress with sheer paneling on the neckline and sleeves with black pumps at Disney’s D23 EXPO in Anaheim, C.A.

Salma Hayek

The Walt Disney Company/Image Group LA/Getty

in a beaded silver blouse with a neck-tie scarf, black blazer with pinstripe cuffs and black flare trousers at Disney’s D23 EXPO in Anaheim, C.A.

Emily Blunt

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

wears a Monique Lhuillier lace floral midi dress, featuring a V-neck, strong shoulders and a tiered bottom with Sophia Webster heeled sandals at Disney’s D23 EXPO in Anaheim, C.A.

Regina King

Bennett Raglin/Getty

in an Oscar de la Renta pinstripe pantsuit with gray wool sleeves, paired with black pointed-toe bedazzled heels at the Black Girls Rock event in Newark, New Jersey.

Tina Fey

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

in a mixed-print pleated midi dress with thin silver hoops and white sneakers at Disney’s D23 EXPO in Anaheim, C.A.

Gina Rodriguez

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

wears a sparkly sequin pantsuit with a sheer black bralette peaking through at Disney’s D23 EXPO in Anaheim, C.A.

Awkwafina

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

in a plum Wolford top, a vertical-striped satin bomber and a Thom Browne plaid pleated midi skirt at Disney’s D23 EXPO in Anaheim, C.A.

Sofia Richie

Denise Truscello/Getty

wears a custom Yousef Al-Jasmi pink sequin bodysuit with clear EGO PVC heeled sandals at her 21st birthday celebration at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

