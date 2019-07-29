Eva Longoria
continues her chic style streak in a green Pamella Roland dress featuring an embellished bow accent, worn with silver sandals to the the HollyRod Foundation’s 21st Annual DesignCare Gala in Malibu.
Anne Hathaway
clads her bump in a flowing, long-sleeve Valentino dress at the Amazon Prime Modern Love TV show photo call during the TCA Summer Press Tour.
Cara Delevingne
teams edgy high-waisted black leather trouers with a romantic lacy tube top (both Philosophy) at the photo call for her new Amazon Prime TV show Carnival Row during the TCA summer press tour in Los Angeles.
Gabrielle Union
wears a strapless pink tie-dye SemSem gown and neon bag at the HollyRod Foundation’s 21st Annual DesignCare Gala in Malibu.
Luann de Lesseps
in a multi-print halter-neck maxi dress and bright red tassel earrings at the 26th Annual Watermill Center Benefit & Auction in New York.
Laverne Cox
wears a black and red Escada cape-dress, Acchitto earrings and sheer black gloves at the SiriusXM studios in New York City.
Candace Cameron-Bure
wears a silky white jumpsuit, small clutch, simple jewelry and flowy beach waves at the HollyRod Foundation’s 21st Annual DesignCare Gala in Malibu.
Ashley Greene
in an animal-print L’Agence slip dress, black blazer and black heels at Cinespia’s screening of Twilight at The Hollywood Forever Cemetary in California.
Tana Mongeau
shows off her engagement ring while wearing a sheer, longsleeved bedazzled dress and thigh-high glittery boots at her wedding reception at the Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Las Vegas.