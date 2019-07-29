Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

See the best red carpet looks from this week
By PeopleStyle
July 29, 2019 12:23 PM

Eva Longoria

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty

continues her chic style streak in a green Pamella Roland dress featuring an embellished bow accent, worn with silver sandals to the the HollyRod Foundation’s 21st Annual DesignCare Gala in Malibu.

Anne Hathaway

Jordan Strauss/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

clads her bump in a flowing, long-sleeve Valentino dress at the Amazon Prime Modern Love TV show photo call during the TCA Summer Press Tour.

Cara Delevingne

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

teams edgy high-waisted black leather trouers with a romantic lacy tube top (both Philosophy) at the photo call for her new Amazon Prime TV show Carnival Row during the TCA summer press tour in Los Angeles.

Gabrielle Union

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty

wears a strapless pink tie-dye SemSem gown and neon bag at the HollyRod Foundation’s 21st Annual DesignCare Gala in Malibu.

Luann de Lesseps

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

in a multi-print halter-neck maxi dress and bright red tassel earrings at the 26th Annual Watermill Center Benefit & Auction in New York.

Laverne Cox

Cindy Ord/Getty

wears a black and red Escada cape-dress, Acchitto earrings and sheer black gloves at the SiriusXM studios in New York City.

Candace Cameron-Bure

Vivien Killilea/Getty

wears a silky white jumpsuit, small clutch, simple jewelry and flowy beach waves at the HollyRod Foundation’s 21st Annual DesignCare Gala in Malibu.

Ashley Greene

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

in an animal-print L’Agence slip dress, black blazer and black heels at Cinespia’s screening of Twilight at The Hollywood Forever Cemetary in California.

Tana Mongeau

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

shows off her engagement ring while wearing a sheer, longsleeved bedazzled dress and thigh-high glittery boots at her wedding reception at the Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Las Vegas.

