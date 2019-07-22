Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

See the best red carpet looks from this week
By PeopleStyle
July 22, 2019 10:11 AM

Scarlett Johansson

Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty

wears a black and white pantsuit with sheer paneling, styled with Gianvito Rossi PVC pumps at Comic-Con in San Diego.

Angelina Jolie

Albert L. Ortega/Getty

in a one-shoulder black midi dress with cutout detailing and black pumps at the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con in San Diego.

Eva Longoria

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

wears an emerald green belted jumpsuit with a plunging neckline on the set of Un Nuevo Día at the Telemundo Center in Miami.

Salma Hayek

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

in a black sleeveless top, black flared jeans and a leather belt with a one-sided train at the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con in San Diego.

Lili Reinhart

Michael Kovac/Getty

wears a blue long-sleeve floral-print mini dress with red sandals on the #IMDboat at Comic-Con in San Diego.

Yara Shahidi

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

in a printed two-piece set, featuring a mock neck, puffed sleeves and a scalloped hem, and pink heeled sandals at the Alliances: A Trick of Light experience at Comic-Con in San Diego.

Kristen Bell

Araya Diaz/Getty

in a bubblegum pink T-shirt and trousers, paired with pink strappy heels at Comic-Con in San Diego.

Julianne Moore

Splash News Online

in a burnt orange pleated maxi dress, paired with turquoise and orange earrings at the screening of After the Wedding in New York City.

Cara Delevingne

Michael Kovac/Getty

in a white button-down blouse with sheer paneling, paired with gray trousers and black mesh ankle boots on the #IMDboat at Comic-Con in San Diego.

Camila Mendes

Jerod Harris/Getty

wears a pale yellow strapless dress with a sculptural ruffle neckline, paired with red bedazzled heart-shaped earrings and cobalt blue sandals at the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Celebration in San Diego.

Elizabeth Olsen

Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty

in a short-sleeved peplum top with a pleated midi skirt, styled with a black studded belt and black heels at the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con in San Diego.

