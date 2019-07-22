Scarlett Johansson
wears a black and white pantsuit with sheer paneling, styled with Gianvito Rossi PVC pumps at Comic-Con in San Diego.
Angelina Jolie
in a one-shoulder black midi dress with cutout detailing and black pumps at the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con in San Diego.
Eva Longoria
wears an emerald green belted jumpsuit with a plunging neckline on the set of Un Nuevo Día at the Telemundo Center in Miami.
Salma Hayek
in a black sleeveless top, black flared jeans and a leather belt with a one-sided train at the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con in San Diego.
Lili Reinhart
wears a blue long-sleeve floral-print mini dress with red sandals on the #IMDboat at Comic-Con in San Diego.
Yara Shahidi
in a printed two-piece set, featuring a mock neck, puffed sleeves and a scalloped hem, and pink heeled sandals at the Alliances: A Trick of Light experience at Comic-Con in San Diego.
Kristen Bell
in a bubblegum pink T-shirt and trousers, paired with pink strappy heels at Comic-Con in San Diego.
Julianne Moore
in a burnt orange pleated maxi dress, paired with turquoise and orange earrings at the screening of After the Wedding in New York City.
Cara Delevingne
in a white button-down blouse with sheer paneling, paired with gray trousers and black mesh ankle boots on the #IMDboat at Comic-Con in San Diego.
Camila Mendes
wears a pale yellow strapless dress with a sculptural ruffle neckline, paired with red bedazzled heart-shaped earrings and cobalt blue sandals at the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Celebration in San Diego.
Elizabeth Olsen
in a short-sleeved peplum top with a pleated midi skirt, styled with a black studded belt and black heels at the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con in San Diego.