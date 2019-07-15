Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

See the best red carpet looks from this week
By PEOPLE style
July 15, 2019 12:28 PM

1 of 14

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Emma McIntyre/Getty

wears a sexy white gown with sheer paneling and a high leg slit, dazzling drop earrings and sparkling heeled sandals at the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw premiere in Hollywood.

2 of 14

Beyoncé

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

glows in an off-the-shoulder gold gown with a key hole detail and thigh-high leg slit at The Lion King premiere in London.

3 of 14

Eva Longoria

Alvaro Cabrera/Getty

wears a strapless navy velvet dress with a sweeping train and high middle slit which highlights her black Aquazzura heels at the Global Gift Gala in Marbella, Spain.

4 of 14

Meghan Markle

Samir Hussein/WireImage

wears a Jason Wu black midi dress featuring a flared hem and mesh panel with Aquazzura pumps at The Lion King premiere in London.

5 of 14

Kate Beckinsale

Tristan Fewings/Getty

in a Dolce & Gabbana lace short-sleeved midi dress with a flounce hem paired with floral pumps at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships with Stella Artois in London.

6 of 14

Irina Shayk

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

pairs a black t-shirt with a nude pencil skirt, patterned heels and a Burberry purse at the Formula E 2019 E-Prix in N.Y.C.

7 of 14

Kate Moss

John Phillips/Getty

wears a black pleated maxi dress with a lace collar and sleeves, paired with a gold-studded belt, ballet flats and a thin arm cuff at the Bob Dylan and Neil Young performance in London.

8 of 14

Kendall Jenner

Mark R Milan/Shutterstock

in a preppy blue button down and white belted short, paired with white sneakers and a white bag at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.

9 of 14

Winnie Harlow

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

in a Fendi satin polka dot t-shirt dress with a puff quarter sleeve and a lace trim bottom with pointed-toe pumps at the Sports Illustrated and W South Beach Swim Week Party in Miami.

10 of 14

Jourdan Dunn

Tristan Fewings/Getty

wears a Zimmermann linen embroidered shirt dress with a white belt and white sneakers at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships with Stella Artois in London/

11 of 14

Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

in an Alberta Ferretti strong-shouldered mirrored metallic dress with matching heels at the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw premiere in Hollywood.

12 of 14

Jane Krakowski

Jane Krakowski

in a black mini A-line dress with a V-neck and lace sleeves, black strappy heels and a beige clutch at the David Crosby: Remember My Name screening in East Hampton, N.Y.

13 of 14

Nicole Williams

John Parra/Getty

goes all white in a Ronny Kobo strapless bandeau and trousers set with Stuart Weitzman heels and an Emm Kuo NY beaded bag at the Vital Proteins Swim Week Collagen Water Brunch in Miami Beach.

