Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
wears a sexy white gown with sheer paneling and a high leg slit, dazzling drop earrings and sparkling heeled sandals at the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw premiere in Hollywood.
Beyoncé
glows in an off-the-shoulder gold gown with a key hole detail and thigh-high leg slit at The Lion King premiere in London.
Eva Longoria
wears a strapless navy velvet dress with a sweeping train and high middle slit which highlights her black Aquazzura heels at the Global Gift Gala in Marbella, Spain.
Meghan Markle
wears a Jason Wu black midi dress featuring a flared hem and mesh panel with Aquazzura pumps at The Lion King premiere in London.
Kate Beckinsale
in a Dolce & Gabbana lace short-sleeved midi dress with a flounce hem paired with floral pumps at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships with Stella Artois in London.
Irina Shayk
pairs a black t-shirt with a nude pencil skirt, patterned heels and a Burberry purse at the Formula E 2019 E-Prix in N.Y.C.
Kate Moss
wears a black pleated maxi dress with a lace collar and sleeves, paired with a gold-studded belt, ballet flats and a thin arm cuff at the Bob Dylan and Neil Young performance in London.
Kendall Jenner
in a preppy blue button down and white belted short, paired with white sneakers and a white bag at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.
Winnie Harlow
in a Fendi satin polka dot t-shirt dress with a puff quarter sleeve and a lace trim bottom with pointed-toe pumps at the Sports Illustrated and W South Beach Swim Week Party in Miami.
Jourdan Dunn
wears a Zimmermann linen embroidered shirt dress with a white belt and white sneakers at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships with Stella Artois in London/
Sabrina Dhowre Elba
in an Alberta Ferretti strong-shouldered mirrored metallic dress with matching heels at the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw premiere in Hollywood.
Jane Krakowski
in a black mini A-line dress with a V-neck and lace sleeves, black strappy heels and a beige clutch at the David Crosby: Remember My Name screening in East Hampton, N.Y.
Nicole Williams
goes all white in a Ronny Kobo strapless bandeau and trousers set with Stuart Weitzman heels and an Emm Kuo NY beaded bag at the Vital Proteins Swim Week Collagen Water Brunch in Miami Beach.