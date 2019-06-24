Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

See the best red carpet looks from this week
By Kaitlyn Frey
June 24, 2019 09:43 AM

Chrissy Teigen

Lars Niki/Getty

wears a ruffled, one shoulder Solace London lilac mini dress and clear ankle strap pumps to the POPSUGAR Play/Ground in N.Y.C. 

Khloé Kardashian

Dave Kotinsky/Getty

wears a black bralette, a Perfect Number asymmetric mini skirt with a high slit and loose-fitting blazer, knee-high boots, and a diamond necklace to the grand opening of Mohegan Sun’s new ultra-lounge, Novelle, in Uncasville, Connecticut. 

Ciara

wears a fitted black jumpsuit, sandals and a delicate pendant necklace to the grand opening of Mohegan Sun’s new ultra-lounge, Novelle.

Rihanna

Broadimage/Shutterstock

in a leather jacket and pants, layered chrome necklaces and strappy sandals to the BET Awards in L.A. 

Taraji P. Henson

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

in an embellished keyhold cutout gown with a sky-high slit up the front, drop earrings and metallic pumps to the BET Awards. 

Cardi B

Johnny Nunez/VMN19/Getty Images for BET

in a Swarovski crystallized lime green gown with a fringe skirt custom designed by Nicolas Jebran at the BET Awards. 

Ciara

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

wears a fiery red high-low gown with pointed shoulder pads and Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals to the BET Awards. 

Brittany Snow

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

in a feminine floral knee-length dress, ankle strap platforms and a half moon-shaped clutch to the Screenwriters Tribute in Nantucket, Massachusetts. 

Alison Brie

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

in a high-low black dress and bronze sandals to POPSUGAR Play/Ground. 

Kate Moss

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

wears a plunging pale blue blouse tucked into high rise trousers and round toe heels to the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2020 show in Paris. 

