Chrissy Teigen
wears a ruffled, one shoulder Solace London lilac mini dress and clear ankle strap pumps to the POPSUGAR Play/Ground in N.Y.C.
Khloé Kardashian
wears a black bralette, a Perfect Number asymmetric mini skirt with a high slit and loose-fitting blazer, knee-high boots, and a diamond necklace to the grand opening of Mohegan Sun’s new ultra-lounge, Novelle, in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Ciara
wears a fitted black jumpsuit, sandals and a delicate pendant necklace to the grand opening of Mohegan Sun’s new ultra-lounge, Novelle.
Rihanna
in a leather jacket and pants, layered chrome necklaces and strappy sandals to the BET Awards in L.A.
Taraji P. Henson
in an embellished keyhold cutout gown with a sky-high slit up the front, drop earrings and metallic pumps to the BET Awards.
Cardi B
in a Swarovski crystallized lime green gown with a fringe skirt custom designed by Nicolas Jebran at the BET Awards.
Ciara
wears a fiery red high-low gown with pointed shoulder pads and Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals to the BET Awards.
Brittany Snow
in a feminine floral knee-length dress, ankle strap platforms and a half moon-shaped clutch to the Screenwriters Tribute in Nantucket, Massachusetts.
Alison Brie
in a high-low black dress and bronze sandals to POPSUGAR Play/Ground.
Kate Moss
wears a plunging pale blue blouse tucked into high rise trousers and round toe heels to the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2020 show in Paris.