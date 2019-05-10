Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

By PeopleStyle
May 10, 2019 10:35 AM

1 of 50

Halle Berry 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

in a sheer black plunging Cushnie jumpsuit John Wick: Chapter 3 world premiere in New York City.

2 of 50

Kris Jenner

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

in a white pant suit with a matching blouse and nude pumps at The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Los Angeles.

3 of 50

Kate Moss

Dave Benett/Getty

wears a black pant suit with floral button detailing on the blazer and a matching top at a private dinner hosted by Michael Kors to celebrate the new Collection Bond St Flagship Townhouse in London.

4 of 50

Zendaya

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

in a cream colored pant suit with a L’Agence bodysuit and long white fringe netting and metallic peep toe heels at Jimmy Kimmel Live in New York City.

5 of 50

Anne Hathaway

Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

in a light pink scarf patterned dress with a belt cinched at the waist and forest green pumps at the Hollywood Walk of Fame where she was honored with a star.

6 of 50

Gemma Chan

Dave Benett/Getty

in a peach floral ruffle dress with brown shiny sandals at a private dinner hosted by Michael Kors to celebrate the new Collection Bond St Flagship Townhouse in London.

7 of 50

Priyanka Chopra 

John Lamparski/Getty

in a white high neck top with a light blue striped skirt with a belt and heels at the Vineyard Vines for Target launch in New York City.

8 of 50

Elizabeth Banks 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

wears a white button down asymmetrical dress by Allen Schwartz and black heels at e-Tron private dinner hosted by Audi in Los Angeles.

9 of 50

Tyra Banks

John Parra/Getty

in a white tee, black skirt and yellow strappy sandals at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Kick Off Party for the 2019 issue launch in Miami.

10 of 50

LaLa Anthony 

Gotham/GC Images

wears a shiny pink pant suit with a ribbon belt cinched at the waist and clear heels at Good Morning America in New York City.

11 of 50

Madelaine Petsch 

Cindy Ord/Getty

in a striped blazer and matching shorts with a sparkling green top and thigh high boots at the launch of M3, her second capsule collection with Privé Revaux in New York City.

12 of 50

Victoria Beckham

Robert Kamau/GC Images

wears a satin top with red lined designs, high waist culotte pants with red peep toe booties as she leaves her hotel in New York City.

13 of 50

Eva Longoria

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

in a white high neck dress with a ribbon belt cinched at the waist and strappy sandals at her Global Gift Foundation Women Empowerment Luncheon in Beverly Hills.

14 of 50

Cardi B

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

wears a plunging, cleavage-baring blazer, a mini skirt with slits up both sides and strappy sandals to the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch in L.A. 

15 of 50

Priyanka Chopra

Gotham/GC Images

in a cobalt jumpsuit and navy pumps to visit the Today show in N.Y.C. 

16 of 50

Sophie Turner

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

wears a structured tweed Louis Vuitton jacket, red pants cinched at the ankles, platform oxfords and a small top handle bag to the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show in N.Y.C. 

17 of 50

Anne Hathaway

Frazer Harrison/Getty

wears a sequin embellished wide leg jumpsuit and a metallic silver clutch to the premiere of The Hustle in L.A. 

18 of 50

Meg Ryan

Kristy Sparow/WireImage

wears a strapless gown with feather detailing on the bodice and a diamond necklace to the Opera’s 350th Anniversary Gala in Paris. 

19 of 50

Bella Hadid

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

in a fitted top with a sheer panel around the stomach, tie dye pants and pumps to the Dior Beauty Pop-Up event in L.A. 

20 of 50

Halle Berry

James Devaney/GC Images

in a cherry red trench dress and bronze sandals to appear on Today.

21 of 50

Amy Poehler

STEVEN FERDMAN/AFP/Getty

wears a polka dot pantsuit, a black blouse and pumps to the premiere of Wine Country in N.Y.C. 

22 of 50

Katy Perry

Mike Coppola/WireImage

wears a plaid mockneck midi with a chunky belt and mule Katy Perry Collections sandals for a photocall for the launch of her new shoe line at Macy’s in N.Y.C. 

23 of 50

Kerry Washington

Johnny Nunez/Getty

wears a jewel toned, embellished gown to the Bronx Children’s Museum Third Annual Gala and Benefit in N.Y.C. 

24 of 50

Julianne Moore

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

wears a jacket with checkered sleeves, a chrome sequin skirt and pumps to the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Fashion Show. 

25 of 50

Emma Stone

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

wears an emerald mockneck blouse tucked into ivory high waisted pants, a Louis Vuitton purse and pumps to the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Fashion Show. 

26 of 50

Michelle Williams

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

wears an embellished Louis Vuitton dress and chunky heels to the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Fashion Show. 

27 of 50

Katy Perry

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

in a Vika Gazinskaya green leopard jacquard ensemble with a flounce top, midi skirt and matching coat paired with colorful sandals from the singer’s collection in New York City.

28 of 50

Charlize Theron 

Terence Patrick/CBS

in a bright loose sleeved dress with a belt cinched at the waist and black booties at The Late Late Show with James Corden in Los Angeles.

29 of 50

Anne Hathaway 

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

in a soft blue pant suit with a lace detail blazer on the side, trousers and white pumps at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City.

30 of 50

Lily Collins 

Dave Kotinsky/Getty

wears a strapless burnt orange patterned dress with black pumps at the Tolkien screening at the Montclair Film Festival in New Jersey.

31 of 50

Bebe Rexha

Jason Kempin/Getty

wears a white plunging asymmetrical top with fitted trousers, pointed top pumps and a wide brimmed hat at the Music Biz 2019 Awards & Hall of Fame event in Nashville.

32 of 50

Amy Poehler

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty

in a white button up top, loose black tie, black blazer and trousers paired with sheer heels at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

33 of 50

Lady Gaga

Hammerin' Hank /SplashNews.com

in a striped ruffled Marc Jacobs mini dress with ribbon detailing at the shoulder with black tights and wedged booties topped off with a tulle head piece at Anna Wintour’s pre-Met Gala dinner in New York City.

34 of 50

Kylie Jenner

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

wears a dark pinstripe blazer dress with sparkling fishnet pants and heels out and about in New York City.

35 of 50

Keira Knightley

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for Chanel

in a black Chanel floral tulle dress with a ribbon detail at the top and puffy shoulders at the Chanel Cruise 2020 Collection in Paris.

36 of 50

Tracee Ellis Ross 

ANDREW MORALES/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

in a sparkling green two piece plunging set paired with white sneakers and a gold clutch at Carine Roitfeld Parfums ‘7 Lovers’ VIP launch party in New York City.

37 of 50

Katy Perry

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

wears a multi-colored dress with bell sleeves and Barry Brinker earrings along with coral sandals at ABC’s American Idol live show in Los Angeles.

38 of 50

Sarah Jessica Parker 

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

wears a patterned Elie Saab gown with puffy shoulders and a floral hair accessory at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City.

39 of 50

Gigi Hadid 

ANDREW MORALES/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

in a brown pant suit with a white top at the Carine Roitfeld Parfums ‘7 Lovers’ VIP launch party in New York City.

40 of 50

Gabrielle Union

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Television

wears a long red Monse top with color block trousers and white shoes at Sony Pictures Television’s Emmy FYC Event 2019 Toast to the Arts in Los Angeles.

41 of 50

Kris Jenner

ANDREW MORALES/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

in a leopard dress with a matching coat and coordinating heels at the Carine Roitfeld Parfums ‘7 Lovers’ VIP launch party in New York City.

42 of 50

Zoe Saldana 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

wears a purple Tiffany & Co. floral midi dress with ruffle detailing at the shoulders and skirt paired with white heels at the celebration of the Tiffany & Co. pop-up cafe in Beverly Hills.

43 of 50

Rebel Wilson

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

in a black top, leather pants, blue blazer and snake skin style flats leaving The View in New York City.

44 of 50

Ashley Graham

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Create & Cultivate

wears a black double breasted blazer with a belt cinched at the waist, a strappy bralette, fitted trousers and pumps at Create & Cultivate New York in Brooklyn. 

45 of 50

Rachel Brosnahan

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

in an off white pant suit with a studded top paired with metallic Jimmy Choo sandals at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City.

46 of 50

Jessica Alba 

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Television

in a black polka dot midi dress paired with sandals at Sony Pictures Television’s Emmy FYC Event 2019 Toast to the Arts in Los Angeles.

47 of 50

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

in a tan colored pant suit with a matching ruched top paired with black strappy sandals at Build Studios in New York City.

48 of 50

Billie Lourd

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

wears a Brock Collection velvet gown with white ribbon detailing across the bodice and Jimmy Choo heels at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City.

49 of 50

Gemma Chan

BFA for COS

wears a COS shirt and button-front skirt with bow-toppped sandals to the Dia Art Foundation Spring Benefit in Beacon, N.Y.

