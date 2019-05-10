Halle Berry
in a sheer black plunging Cushnie jumpsuit John Wick: Chapter 3 world premiere in New York City.
Kris Jenner
in a white pant suit with a matching blouse and nude pumps at The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Los Angeles.
Kate Moss
wears a black pant suit with floral button detailing on the blazer and a matching top at a private dinner hosted by Michael Kors to celebrate the new Collection Bond St Flagship Townhouse in London.
Zendaya
in a cream colored pant suit with a L’Agence bodysuit and long white fringe netting and metallic peep toe heels at Jimmy Kimmel Live in New York City.
Anne Hathaway
in a light pink scarf patterned dress with a belt cinched at the waist and forest green pumps at the Hollywood Walk of Fame where she was honored with a star.
Gemma Chan
in a peach floral ruffle dress with brown shiny sandals at a private dinner hosted by Michael Kors to celebrate the new Collection Bond St Flagship Townhouse in London.
Priyanka Chopra
in a white high neck top with a light blue striped skirt with a belt and heels at the Vineyard Vines for Target launch in New York City.
Elizabeth Banks
wears a white button down asymmetrical dress by Allen Schwartz and black heels at e-Tron private dinner hosted by Audi in Los Angeles.
Tyra Banks
in a white tee, black skirt and yellow strappy sandals at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Kick Off Party for the 2019 issue launch in Miami.
LaLa Anthony
wears a shiny pink pant suit with a ribbon belt cinched at the waist and clear heels at Good Morning America in New York City.
Madelaine Petsch
in a striped blazer and matching shorts with a sparkling green top and thigh high boots at the launch of M3, her second capsule collection with Privé Revaux in New York City.
Victoria Beckham
wears a satin top with red lined designs, high waist culotte pants with red peep toe booties as she leaves her hotel in New York City.
Eva Longoria
in a white high neck dress with a ribbon belt cinched at the waist and strappy sandals at her Global Gift Foundation Women Empowerment Luncheon in Beverly Hills.
Cardi B
wears a plunging, cleavage-baring blazer, a mini skirt with slits up both sides and strappy sandals to the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch in L.A.
Priyanka Chopra
in a cobalt jumpsuit and navy pumps to visit the Today show in N.Y.C.
Sophie Turner
wears a structured tweed Louis Vuitton jacket, red pants cinched at the ankles, platform oxfords and a small top handle bag to the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show in N.Y.C.
Anne Hathaway
wears a sequin embellished wide leg jumpsuit and a metallic silver clutch to the premiere of The Hustle in L.A.
Meg Ryan
wears a strapless gown with feather detailing on the bodice and a diamond necklace to the Opera’s 350th Anniversary Gala in Paris.
Bella Hadid
in a fitted top with a sheer panel around the stomach, tie dye pants and pumps to the Dior Beauty Pop-Up event in L.A.
Halle Berry
in a cherry red trench dress and bronze sandals to appear on Today.
Amy Poehler
wears a polka dot pantsuit, a black blouse and pumps to the premiere of Wine Country in N.Y.C.
Katy Perry
wears a plaid mockneck midi with a chunky belt and mule Katy Perry Collections sandals for a photocall for the launch of her new shoe line at Macy’s in N.Y.C.
Kerry Washington
wears a jewel toned, embellished gown to the Bronx Children’s Museum Third Annual Gala and Benefit in N.Y.C.
Julianne Moore
wears a jacket with checkered sleeves, a chrome sequin skirt and pumps to the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Fashion Show.
Emma Stone
wears an emerald mockneck blouse tucked into ivory high waisted pants, a Louis Vuitton purse and pumps to the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Fashion Show.
Michelle Williams
wears an embellished Louis Vuitton dress and chunky heels to the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Fashion Show.
Katy Perry
in a Vika Gazinskaya green leopard jacquard ensemble with a flounce top, midi skirt and matching coat paired with colorful sandals from the singer’s collection in New York City.
Charlize Theron
in a bright loose sleeved dress with a belt cinched at the waist and black booties at The Late Late Show with James Corden in Los Angeles.
Anne Hathaway
in a soft blue pant suit with a lace detail blazer on the side, trousers and white pumps at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City.
Lily Collins
wears a strapless burnt orange patterned dress with black pumps at the Tolkien screening at the Montclair Film Festival in New Jersey.
Bebe Rexha
wears a white plunging asymmetrical top with fitted trousers, pointed top pumps and a wide brimmed hat at the Music Biz 2019 Awards & Hall of Fame event in Nashville.
Amy Poehler
in a white button up top, loose black tie, black blazer and trousers paired with sheer heels at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Lady Gaga
in a striped ruffled Marc Jacobs mini dress with ribbon detailing at the shoulder with black tights and wedged booties topped off with a tulle head piece at Anna Wintour’s pre-Met Gala dinner in New York City.
Kylie Jenner
wears a dark pinstripe blazer dress with sparkling fishnet pants and heels out and about in New York City.
Keira Knightley
in a black Chanel floral tulle dress with a ribbon detail at the top and puffy shoulders at the Chanel Cruise 2020 Collection in Paris.
Tracee Ellis Ross
in a sparkling green two piece plunging set paired with white sneakers and a gold clutch at Carine Roitfeld Parfums ‘7 Lovers’ VIP launch party in New York City.
Katy Perry
wears a multi-colored dress with bell sleeves and Barry Brinker earrings along with coral sandals at ABC’s American Idol live show in Los Angeles.
Sarah Jessica Parker
wears a patterned Elie Saab gown with puffy shoulders and a floral hair accessory at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City.
Gigi Hadid
in a brown pant suit with a white top at the Carine Roitfeld Parfums ‘7 Lovers’ VIP launch party in New York City.
Gabrielle Union
wears a long red Monse top with color block trousers and white shoes at Sony Pictures Television’s Emmy FYC Event 2019 Toast to the Arts in Los Angeles.
Kris Jenner
in a leopard dress with a matching coat and coordinating heels at the Carine Roitfeld Parfums ‘7 Lovers’ VIP launch party in New York City.
Zoe Saldana
wears a purple Tiffany & Co. floral midi dress with ruffle detailing at the shoulders and skirt paired with white heels at the celebration of the Tiffany & Co. pop-up cafe in Beverly Hills.
Rebel Wilson
in a black top, leather pants, blue blazer and snake skin style flats leaving The View in New York City.
Ashley Graham
wears a black double breasted blazer with a belt cinched at the waist, a strappy bralette, fitted trousers and pumps at Create & Cultivate New York in Brooklyn.
Rachel Brosnahan
in an off white pant suit with a studded top paired with metallic Jimmy Choo sandals at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City.
Jessica Alba
in a black polka dot midi dress paired with sandals at Sony Pictures Television’s Emmy FYC Event 2019 Toast to the Arts in Los Angeles.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
in a tan colored pant suit with a matching ruched top paired with black strappy sandals at Build Studios in New York City.
Billie Lourd
wears a Brock Collection velvet gown with white ribbon detailing across the bodice and Jimmy Choo heels at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City.
Gemma Chan
wears a COS shirt and button-front skirt with bow-toppped sandals to the Dia Art Foundation Spring Benefit in Beacon, N.Y.