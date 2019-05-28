Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

See the best red carpet looks from this week
By PeopleStyle
May 28, 2019 09:40 AM

1 of 12

Behati Prinsloo

wears a knitted tank with high-waisted wide-leg white pants and belt to an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Kristen Stewart

wears a sheer white button-down shirt with high-waisted shorts and over-the-knee boots, chainlink necklaces and crossbody bag at the Chanel Metiers d’Art show in Seoul, South Korea.

3 of 12

Millie Bobby Brown

in a black shirt, plaid skirt and maroon blazer with matching red Dr. Martens out in London.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 12

Mariah Carey

Ricky Vigil/GC Images

in a scoop-neck black dress with peep-toe pumps at Novikov restaurant in London.

Advertisement

5 of 12

Ali Wong

in a printed pink blazer with black shorts and boots at The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.

6 of 12

Mariah Carey

Samir Hussein/WireImage

in a sparkling lavender gown with a sequined bodice and a tulle skirt with jeweled appliqués at her performance as part of her Caution World Tour in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 12

Bella Hadid

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for TAG Heuer

wearing an all white ensemble featuring a collared button up top, a ruched skirt and mule sandals at the the TAG Heuer yacht party in Monaco.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 12

Kris Jenner 

Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic

in a bright pink pant suit with a white top and fuschia pumps at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco. 

Advertisement

9 of 12

Priyanka Chopra 

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

wearing a shiny red high neck top with a soft blazer and matching fitted trousers paired with a chain belt and gold pumps in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 12

Sophie Turner

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

in a cream blouse featuring billowed sleeves with a large ribbon detail and high waisted brown trousers and black pumps at the press conference for the premiere of X-Men: Dark Phoenix in South Korea.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 12

Uma Thurman

Christopher Jue/Getty Images

in a black gown with a sheer striped collar and strappy sandals at the Giorgio Armani 2020 Cruise Collection in Tokyo.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.