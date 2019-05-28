Behati Prinsloo
wears a knitted tank with high-waisted wide-leg white pants and belt to an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.
Kristen Stewart
wears a sheer white button-down shirt with high-waisted shorts and over-the-knee boots, chainlink necklaces and crossbody bag at the Chanel Metiers d’Art show in Seoul, South Korea.
Millie Bobby Brown
in a black shirt, plaid skirt and maroon blazer with matching red Dr. Martens out in London.
Mariah Carey
in a scoop-neck black dress with peep-toe pumps at Novikov restaurant in London.
Ali Wong
in a printed pink blazer with black shorts and boots at The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.
Mariah Carey
in a sparkling lavender gown with a sequined bodice and a tulle skirt with jeweled appliqués at her performance as part of her Caution World Tour in London.
Bella Hadid
wearing an all white ensemble featuring a collared button up top, a ruched skirt and mule sandals at the the TAG Heuer yacht party in Monaco.
Kris Jenner
in a bright pink pant suit with a white top and fuschia pumps at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco.
Priyanka Chopra
wearing a shiny red high neck top with a soft blazer and matching fitted trousers paired with a chain belt and gold pumps in London.
Sophie Turner
in a cream blouse featuring billowed sleeves with a large ribbon detail and high waisted brown trousers and black pumps at the press conference for the premiere of X-Men: Dark Phoenix in South Korea.
Uma Thurman
in a black gown with a sheer striped collar and strappy sandals at the Giorgio Armani 2020 Cruise Collection in Tokyo.