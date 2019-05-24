Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See See the best red carpet looks from this week By PeopleStyle ellipsis More Previous Applications View All Start Slideshow Next Sophie Turner Image zoom Palace Lee/INSTARimages.com wears a navy embroidered suit with black sandals at the Graham Norton Show in London. Advertisement Advertisement Taylor Swift Image zoom Matt Crossick/PA Images/INSTARimages wears a long-sleeve purple bodysuit with matching lace-up boots to perform on the Graham Norton Show in London. Rihanna Image zoom Getty in a white tee, brown skirt and matching utility jacket with long necklaces and strappy sandals at her Fenty pop-up store in Paris. Advertisement Advertisement Heidi Klum Image zoom Picture/Patric Fouad/REX/Shutterstock in a sheer lace plunging bodysuit with bow appliqué at the waist on Germany’s Next Topmodel in Dusseldorf, Germany. Allison Williams Image zoom Getty in a biege Ralph Lauren jumpsuit at Build Studios in New York City.

Jessica Chastain Image zoom Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock in a high-shine silver jumpsuit with black booties while out promoting X-Men Dark Phoenix in London.

Bar Refaeli Image zoom Getty wears a flirty red midi dress with lace accents at the Mazda Spring cocktail party in Berlin.

Natalie Dormer Image zoom Dave Benett/Getty in a white suit with black lace tank underneath at the 50th Anniversary of Tramp in London.

Olivia Wilde Image zoom Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com in a navy blazer with matching wide-leg pants, plus a graphic tee and red pumps while out in New York City. Ashlee Simpson Image zoom Drew Altizer Photography/REX/Shutterstock in a printed outfit featuring a wide-leg pant and matching jacket at the Virgin Hotels San Francisco Grand Opening Party in San Francisco.

Tina Fey Image zoom Getty in a V-neck printed cocktail dress with black clutch and pumps at the Outer Critics Circle Awards dinner in New York City.

Padma Lakshmi Image zoom Getty in a cobalt blue slip dress with gold pumps at the Ondyn Jewelry Collection launch in New York City.

Rihanna Image zoom Dominique Maitre/WWD/REX/Shutterstock in a structured white suit dress with chain necklaces and sandals at the launch of her Fenty pop-up store in Paris. Halle Berry Image zoom REX/Shutterstock wears a graphic tank with Diesel boyfriend jeans and ankle-strap sandals at Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles.

Millie Bobby Brown Image zoom Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty wears a black turtleneck top with printed multicolor circle skirt, plus Tabitha Simmons sandals at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City.

Sophie Turner Image zoom James Veysey/REX/Shutterstock in a turtleneck sweater crop top with high-waisted jeans and cap-toe pumps at a photocall for X-Men: Dark Phoenix in London.

Olivia Wilde Image zoom James Devaney/GC Images in a cheetah-print blouse with black skirt, wide belt and Jimmy Choo platforms at a Times Talks event in New York City. Jessica Chastain Image zoom James Veysey/REX/Shutterstock in a V-neck embellished midi dress with black pumps at a photocall for X-Men: Dark Phoenix in London.

Cindy Crawford Image zoom Jerod Harris/Getty in a white sweater with matching white pants and gold sandals at the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation's Big Fighters, Big Cause Charity Boxing Night in Beverly Hills.

v Image zoom Erik Voake/Getty in a black and white patterned shirtdress at the Hulu FYC screening of Shrill in North Hollywood.

Iman Image zoom Jim Spellman/WireImage in a striped sweater, maroon blazer, flared jeans and hoop earrings at the Fresh Air Fund's Annual Spring Benefit in New York City. Princess Eugenie Image zoom Dave Benett/Getty in an ombré Peter Pilotto day dress with metallic gold accents and Valentino studded pumps at the Animal Ball Art Show private viewing in London.

Kris Jenner Image zoom Jim Spellman/WireImage in a plunging black dress with pouffy sleeves, black tights and heels at the Fresh Air Fund's Annual Spring Benefit in New York City.

Jada Pinkett Smith Image zoom Rich Fury/Getty in a blue two piece set featuring an embellished high neck crop top and high waisted wrap skirt and strappy sandals at the premiere of Disney's Aladdin in Los Angeles.

Shailene Woodley Image zoom Dave Benett/Getty wears a orange dress with a thigh high slit and matching metallic pumps at the Scarlet Night in London. Bethenny Frankel Image zoom Michael Loccisano/Getty in a long bright yellow dress with tied straps and multi-colored jeweled sandals at the one year anniversary celebration of The Curated NYC in New York City.

Paris Hilton Image zoom Aurora Rose/Patrick McMullan via Getty wears a silver animal printed dress with a chunky black belt cinched at the waist and black pumps at the Equal Means Equal event in New York City.

Helen Mirren Image zoom Rich Fury/Getty in a white blouse, black blazer, fitted trousers and heels at the premiere of Disney's Aladdin in Los Angeles.

Sheryl Crow Image zoom Getty in a striped pant suit paired with sparkling pumps at the 44th Annual Gracies Awards in Beverly Hills. Olivia Wilde Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty wears a black top, high waisted trousers and a red high neck feathered shawl at the Booksmart screening in New York City.

Candace Cameron Bure Image zoom Rich Fury/Getty in a white blazer with matching trousers and cream colored sandals at the premiere of Disney's Aladdin in Los Angeles.

Leah Remini Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty wears a long white dress with floral designs and a matching belt cinched at the waist at the 44th Annual Gracies Awards in Beverly Hills.

Chrissy Teigen Image zoom Starmax/Newscom via ZUMA wears a ruffled pink one shoulder mini dress, Harry Kotlar diamond stud earrings and clear ankle strap heels to the launch of #Summergram with Pepsi in N.Y.C. Elizabeth Hurley Image zoom Karwai Tang/WireImage in a plunging blazer and sleek trousers with metallic sandals to the premiere of Rocketman in London.

Katie Holmes Image zoom Mike Coppola/Getty wears a colorful floral ankle length dress, lace covered heels and a small clutch to the American Ballet Theatre 2019 Spring Gala in N.Y.C.

Misty Copeland Image zoom Noam Galai/WireImage wears a one shoulder checkered print gown with a high slit up one side and strappy sandals to the American Ballet Theatre 2019 Spring Gala.

Eva Longoria Image zoom Arnold Jerocki/Getty in a white suit by Alberta Ferretti featuring a plunging blazer with wide legged trousers and matching Gianvito Rossi sandals at the Alberta Ferretti Cruise 2020 Collection in Monte Carlo. Katy Perry Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty wears a custom Ronald Van Der Kemp mermaid style gown with large polka dot detailing on the sides featuring a matching matelot hat at ABC's American Idol finale in Los Angeles.

Sarah Paulson Image zoom Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty in a striped button-up top with black tulle ruffle detailing paired with high waisted trousers and pumps at the FYC red carpet for Fox's American Horror Story: Apocalypse in Los Angeles.

Gabrielle Union Image zoom Gabe Ginsberg/Getty wears a black top, nude patterened bomber jacket with coordinating athletic shorts and tennis shoes at the after party for the debut of Janet Jackson's residency Metamorphosis in Las Vegas. Reese Witherspoon Image zoom Michael Rozman/Warner Bros. in a lavender and white checkered flowy midi dress with strappy pumps at The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Los Angeles.

Gwyneth Paltrow Image zoom Phillip Faraone/Getty in a army green romper paired with wedged sneaker style heels at the In goop Health Summit in Los Angeles.

Sofia Vergara Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty in a yellow off the shoulder floral dress with tiered ruffle detailing and strappy nude pumps at the Hammer Museum K.A.M.P. (Kids' Art Museum Project) in Los Angeles.

Hailey Bieber Image zoom Chelsea Lauren/Levis/REX/Shutterstock wears a white crop top, black studded leather jacket, low-rise Levi's jeans and black heels at the Levi's 501 Day where she hosted in Los Angeles. Olivia Wilde Image zoom Phillip Faraone/Getty in a colorful checkered pant suit with a white top at the In goop Health Summit in Los Angeles.

Vanessa Hudgens Image zoom Jesse Grant/Getty wears a pale blue Sally LaPointe ribbed set featuring a tank top, wide legged pants and long sweater with nude pumps at the opening of Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes at Downtown Disney District in Anaheim.

Ellie Goulding Image zoom Jeff Spicer/Getty in a white high neck fringed Jean Paul Gaultier dress with ribboned heels featuring hanging pom poms a the British LGBT Awards 2019 in London.

Jessica Alba Image zoom Phillip Faraone/Getty in a white tee, long black blazer and high waisted pants with pointed toe pumps at the In goop Health Summit in Los Angeles. Elizabeth Banks Image zoom Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty in a black floral dress with a thigh high slit and bright orange sandals at the Brightburn photo call in Los Angeles.

Joan Smalls Image zoom in a silky button-down shirt, Levi's shorts, Narcisa Pheres yellow & white diamond necklace, Le Vian bracelets and ankle-strap sandals at Levi's 501 Day in Los Angeles.

Katharine McPhee Image zoom Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic in a metallic bronze dress with billowed sleeves and sparkling sandals at the American Icon Awards in Beverly Hills.

Candice Huffine Image zoom wears a Levi's cropped jacket, black crop top and Levi's distressed denim at Levi's 501 Day in Los Angeles. Billie Lourd Image zoom Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty in a velvet black dress by Brock Collection and strappy pumps at the FYC red carpet for Fox's American Horror Story: Apocalypse in Los Angeles.

