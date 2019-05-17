Renée Zellweger
in a long-sleeve A.W.A.K.E. Mode midi dress with black ankle-strap pumps at a special screening of What/If in West Hollywood.
Jessica Alba
wears a Narciso Rodriguez V-neck dress with hair bow and ankle-strap sandals at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City.
Gabrielle Union
in a glittery hot pink sleeveless embellished dress with feathery trim at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City.
Allison Janney
in an asymmetrical Antonio Berardi dress with sequin embroidery and long satin sash, with Hearts On Fire diamond stud earrings at a special screening of Ma in Los Angeles.
Rumer Willis
wears an elegant black alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet gown, teamed with a lariat necklace, lace-up heels and a pop of color on her lips to the 26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.
Lucy Hale
in a strapless bustier top with sheer tulle ruffle, plus black pants and silver sandals at the CW Network’s 2019 Upfronts party in New York City.
Kaley Cuoco
in a polka dot blouse with bow tie, paired with a polka dot A-line skirt at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City.
Emilia Clarke
in a Monique Lhuillier strapless velvet dress with white suit jacket and Christian Louboutin T-strap pumps at SMS Battles Quiz for The MS Society in London.
Octavia Spencer
in an off-the-shoulder black top with black pants, sandals and Tyler Ellis clutch at a special screening of Ma in Los Angeles.
Yara Shahidi
wears a rounded-shoulder shirt with feather-adorned pants, a brown belt and pumps out in New York City.
Helena Christensen
wears a graphic tee with white distressed jeans and black pointy-toe pumps at Rag & Bone’s “A Damn Good T-Shirt” event in New York City.
Jessie James Decker
wears a sporty crewneck sweatshirt with black leggings and white sneakers at her pre-concert party hosted by South Beach Diet in New York City.
Reese Witherspoon
in a pink Altuzarra shirtdress with orange flower print with Malone Souliers sandals with Vita Fede bracelet at the Elizabeth Arden Garden Party in Beverly Hills.
Amal Clooney
in strapless Ralph & Russo couture dress with crystal-embellished bodice with feather-adorned scalloped skirt at the Catch 22 premiere in London.
Halle Berry
wears a black leather shirt with matching short shorts and ankle-strap sandals at a screening of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum in Hollywood.
Sophie Turner
in a shrunken black jacket with matching mini skirt and a red button-down blouse at a press conference for X-Men: Dark Phoenix in Mexico City.
Jessica Chastain
in a burnt orange suit with black heels at a press conference for X-Men: Dark Phoenix in Mexico City.
Melissa McCarthy
wears a tie-dye button-down blouse with matching pleated skirt and bow-adorned heels to guest host The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.
Gabrielle Union
wears a lace top with black bralette underneath with a sheer pleated midi skirt, platform sneakers and crossbody bag out and about in New York City.
Oprah Winfrey
in a white blouse with A-line skirt, boots and top-handle purse at the Statue of Liberty Museum Opening Celebration in New York City.
Jessica Alba
in a striped shirtdress with white pumps in New York City.
Yara Shahidi
in mixed print outfit with a red top under a blue jacket, floral-print pants and brown pumps in New York City.
Allison Williams
in a white Gabriela Hearst jumpsuit with pleated appliqué, plus black pointy-toe pumps at a special screening of The Perfection in Los Angeles.
Drew Barrymore
wears a colorful plaid shirt with wide-leg trousers at the American Express and WeWork “For the Love of Collaboration” event in New York City.
Paris Hilton
in a black dress with tiered mini skirt, black tights, jacket and boots at the Build Series in New York City.
Kate Bosworth
wears a romantic Dior dress featuring embroidered animals and side cutouts, plus a white Dior bag, black lace-up ballet flats and a braided hairstyle at the “Dior: From Paris to the World” Exhibition opening dinner hosted at the Dallas Museum of Art in Dallas, Texas.
Halle Berry
wears a white high neck dress with black patterned detailing and strappy black sandals at the handprint ceremony honoring Keanu Reeves at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood.
Gabrielle Union
in a strapless jumpsuit, a nude Zeynep Arcay trench coat and clear sandals in New York City.
Meghan Trainor
in blue plunging pant suit with silver pumps at the Paul Smith Honors John Legend dinner in Los Angeles.
Jaime King
in a light gray plunging blazer detailed with a ribbon at the waist, matching trousers, a lace bralette and pumps at the celebration of Hanky Panky’s new campaign, #HankyPankyCanBe in New York City.
Kendall Jenner
in a loose patterned blouse, leather pants and chunky booties in Paris.
Bebe Rexha
in a velvet bustier top, plunging black blazer, sheer pants with floral and polka dot designs at the 67th Annual BMI Pop Awards in Los Angeles.
Regina Hall
in an ombré ensemble with a button up top and matching pleated skirt paired with metallic sandals at the FYC Red Carpet Event For Showtimes’ Black Monday in Hollywood.
Sophie Turner
in a bustier bralette top with matching high waisted trousers and a chunky belt topped with an animal print shawl and pumps at the X-Men: Dark Phoenix fan event in Mexico.
Glenn Close
in a black top with a sparkling tie, blazer, fitted trousers and pointed toe pumps at the HBC Foundation HEADFIRST Cocktail Reception in New York City.
Jessica Alba
in a Proenza Schouler multi-color set with a cropped high neck top and a tiered skirt and black pumps at Good Morning America in New York City.
Taraji P. Henson
in a strapless long leather Nanushka dress with matching Brian Atwood pumps at the 2019 FOX Upfronts in New York City.
Mandy Moore
wears a leather Dundas high neck dress with sequin appliqués and a belt cinched at the waist and strappy sandals at the Entertainment Weekly & PEOPLE New York Upfronts Party in New York City.
Karlie Kloss
wears a velvet high neck dress with ruffle detailing and dotted sheer tights and black pumps at the Liberty Science Center Genius Gala in Jersey City.
Olivia Wilde
in a Dundas bright red pant suit with a matching bright blouse at the LA special screening Of Annapurna Pictures’ Booksmart in Los Angeles.
Amal Clooney
in a jeweled emerald green top paired with a striped embellished skirt and metallic heels at the Catch 22 premiere in Rome.
Angela Bassett
in a striped peplum top with matching pants and a shimmering bronze blazer 2019 FOX Upfronts in New York City.
Paris Hilton
in a lace coral high neck mini dress with ruffles at the bottom of the skirt and black pumps as she visits Extra at The Levi’s Store Times Square in New York City.
Busy Philipps
in a pink Ulla Johnson dress with subtle floral designs and animal print pumps at the LA special screening Of Annapurna Pictures’ Booksmart in Los Angeles.
Chrissy Metz
in an off the shoulder floral dress with white sneakers at the Entertainment Weekly & PEOPLE New York Upfronts Party in New York City.
Issa Rae
wears a plunging blue dress with bellowed sleeves and a belt at the waist at the 2019 Webby Awards in New York City.
Ariel Winter
in a sparkling black dress with a belt cinched at the waist and strappy silver sandals at the Entertainment Weekly & PEOPLE New York Upfronts Party in New York City.
Katy Perry
in a Dolce & Gabbana floral set featuring a bralette top and high waisted pants with a chunky black belt and strappy sandals as she arrives at ABC’s American Idol live show in Los Angeles.
Gabrielle Union
in a black shimmering gown with strong shoulder tulle panel wrapping and pumps at the premiere Of Spectrum’s Originals L.A.’s Finest in West Hollywood.
Kris Jenner
wears a high ruffled neck dress with sheer bellowed sleeves with a gold polka dot design and metallic pumps at the 26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala
Ciara
wears an all white ensemble featuring a long blazer, high neck top and wide-legged trousers in New York City.
Sarah Michelle Gellar
in a plunging black blazer style dress with silver sparkling heels at the 26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala in Beverly Hills.
Jessica Alba
wears a long red cut-out dress with gold bead detailing and shiny sandals at the premiere Of Spectrum’s Originals L.A.’s Finest in West Hollywood.
Tyra Banks
in a high neck black cut-out dress with clear sandals at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebrates their 2019 issue launch in Miami.
Olivia Culpo
in a one shoulder bright red latex dress with draped detail on the side and matching pumps at the SI Swimsuit On Location after party in Miami.
Selma Blair
in a black wide-legged blazer style jumpsuit with sheen blue accents and pumps at the 26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala in Beverly Hills.
Winnie Harlow
in a strappy baby pink mini dress with a jewel detail at the top and strappy silver sandals at the SI Swimsuit On Location after party in Miami.