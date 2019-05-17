Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

See the best red carpet looks from this week
By PeopleStyle
May 17, 2019 10:15 AM

1 of 58

Renée Zellweger

Charley Gallay/Getty

in a long-sleeve A.W.A.K.E. Mode midi dress with black ankle-strap pumps at a special screening of What/If in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 58

Jessica Alba

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

wears a Narciso Rodriguez V-neck dress with hair bow and ankle-strap sandals at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City.

3 of 58

Gabrielle Union

Gotham/GC Images

in a glittery hot pink sleeveless embellished dress with feathery trim at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 58

Allison Janney

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

in an asymmetrical Antonio Berardi dress with sequin embroidery and long satin sash, with Hearts On Fire diamond stud earrings at a special screening of Ma in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

5 of 58

Rumer Willis

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

wears an elegant black alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet gown, teamed with a lariat necklace, lace-up heels and a pop of color on her lips to the 26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

6 of 58

Lucy Hale

Kevin Mazur/Getty

in a strapless bustier top with sheer tulle ruffle, plus black pants and silver sandals at the CW Network’s 2019 Upfronts party in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 58

Kaley Cuoco

Gotham/GC Images

in a polka dot blouse with bow tie, paired with a polka dot A-line skirt at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 58

Emilia Clarke

Dave Benett/Getty

in a Monique Lhuillier strapless velvet dress with white suit jacket and Christian Louboutin T-strap pumps at SMS Battles Quiz for The MS Society in London.

Advertisement

9 of 58

Octavia Spencer

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

in an off-the-shoulder black top with black pants, sandals and Tyler Ellis clutch at a special screening of Ma in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 58

Yara Shahidi

Gotham/GC Images

wears a rounded-shoulder shirt with feather-adorned pants, a brown belt and pumps out in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 58

Helena Christensen

Craig Barritt/Getty

wears a graphic tee with white distressed jeans and black pointy-toe pumps at Rag & Bone’s “A Damn Good T-Shirt” event in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 58

Jessie James Decker

Ben Gabbe/Getty

wears a sporty crewneck sweatshirt with black leggings and white sneakers at her pre-concert party hosted by South Beach Diet in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 58

Reese Witherspoon

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

in a pink Altuzarra shirtdress with orange flower print with Malone Souliers sandals with Vita Fede bracelet at the Elizabeth Arden Garden Party in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 58

Amal Clooney

Karwai Tang/WireImage

in strapless Ralph & Russo couture dress with crystal-embellished bodice with feather-adorned scalloped skirt at the Catch 22 premiere in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 58

Halle Berry

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

wears a black leather shirt with matching short shorts and ankle-strap sandals at a screening of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 58

Sophie Turner

Carlos Tischler/NurPhoto/Getty

in a shrunken black jacket with matching mini skirt and a red button-down blouse at a press conference for X-Men: Dark Phoenix in Mexico City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 58

Jessica Chastain

ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty

in a burnt orange suit with black heels at a press conference for X-Men: Dark Phoenix in Mexico City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 58

Melissa McCarthy

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

wears a tie-dye button-down blouse with matching pleated skirt and bow-adorned heels to guest host The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 58

Gabrielle Union

Gotham/GC Images

wears a lace top with black bralette underneath with a sheer pleated midi skirt, platform sneakers and crossbody bag out and about in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 58

Oprah Winfrey

Jemal Countess/Getty

in a white blouse with A-line skirt, boots and top-handle purse at the Statue of Liberty Museum Opening Celebration in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 58

Jessica Alba

Gotham/GC Images

in a striped shirtdress with white pumps in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 58

Yara Shahidi

Gotham/GC Images

in mixed print outfit with a red top under a blue jacket, floral-print pants and brown pumps in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 58

Allison Williams

Phillip Faraone/Getty

in a white Gabriela Hearst jumpsuit with pleated appliqué, plus black pointy-toe pumps at a special screening of The Perfection in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 58

Drew Barrymore

Mike Pont/Getty

wears a colorful plaid shirt with wide-leg trousers at the American Express and WeWork “For the Love of Collaboration” event in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 58

Paris Hilton

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

in a black dress with tiered mini skirt, black tights, jacket and boots at the Build Series in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 58

Kate Bosworth

BFA

wears a romantic Dior dress featuring embroidered animals and side cutouts, plus a white Dior bag, black lace-up ballet flats and a braided hairstyle at the “Dior: From Paris to the World” Exhibition opening dinner hosted at the Dallas Museum of Art in Dallas, Texas.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 58

Halle Berry

Phillip Faraone/WireImage

wears a white high neck dress with black patterned detailing and strappy black sandals at the handprint ceremony honoring Keanu Reeves at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 58

Gabrielle Union

Raymond Hall/GC Images

in a strapless jumpsuit, a nude Zeynep Arcay trench coat and clear sandals in New York City. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 58

Meghan Trainor 

Charley Gallay/Getty

in blue plunging pant suit with silver pumps at the Paul Smith Honors John Legend dinner in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 58

Jaime King

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

in a light gray plunging blazer detailed with a ribbon at the waist, matching trousers, a lace bralette and pumps at the celebration of Hanky Panky’s new campaign, #HankyPankyCanBe in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 58

Kendall Jenner

Laurent Viteur/GC Images

in a loose patterned blouse, leather pants and chunky booties in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 58

Bebe Rexha 

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

in a velvet bustier top, plunging black blazer, sheer pants with floral and polka dot designs at the 67th Annual BMI Pop Awards in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 58

Regina Hall

Leon Bennett/Getty

in an ombré ensemble with a button up top and matching pleated skirt paired with metallic sandals at the FYC Red Carpet Event For Showtimes’ Black Monday in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 58

Sophie Turner

Victor Chavez/Getty

in a bustier bralette top with matching high waisted trousers and a chunky belt topped with an animal print shawl and pumps at the X-Men: Dark Phoenix fan event in Mexico.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 58

Glenn Close

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

in a black top with a sparkling tie, blazer, fitted trousers and pointed toe pumps at the HBC Foundation HEADFIRST Cocktail Reception in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 58

Jessica Alba

Jackson Lee/GC Images

in a Proenza Schouler multi-color set with a cropped high neck top and a tiered skirt and black pumps at Good Morning America in New York City. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 58

Taraji P. Henson

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

in a strapless long leather Nanushka dress with matching Brian Atwood pumps at the 2019 FOX Upfronts in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 58

Mandy Moore

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

wears a leather Dundas high neck dress with sequin appliqués and a belt cinched at the waist and strappy sandals at the Entertainment Weekly & PEOPLE New York Upfronts Party in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 58

Karlie Kloss

Eugene Gologursky/Getty

wears a velvet high neck dress with ruffle detailing and dotted sheer tights and black pumps at the Liberty Science Center Genius Gala in Jersey City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 58

Olivia Wilde 

Frazer Harrison/Getty

in a Dundas bright red pant suit with a matching bright blouse at the LA special screening Of Annapurna Pictures’ Booksmart in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 58

Amal Clooney

Massimo Insabato/REX/Shutterstock

in a jeweled emerald green top paired with a striped embellished skirt and metallic heels at the Catch 22 premiere in Rome.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 58

Angela Bassett 

Manny Carabel/WireImage

in a striped peplum top with matching pants and a shimmering bronze blazer 2019 FOX Upfronts in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 58

Paris Hilton 

Gary Gershoff/Getty

in a lace coral high neck mini dress with ruffles at the bottom of the skirt and black pumps as she visits Extra at The Levi’s Store Times Square in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 58

Busy Philipps

Steve Granitz/WireImage

in a pink Ulla Johnson dress with subtle floral designs and animal print pumps at the LA special screening Of Annapurna Pictures’ Booksmart in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 58

Chrissy Metz 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

in an off the shoulder floral dress with white sneakers at the Entertainment Weekly & PEOPLE New York Upfronts Party in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 58

Issa Rae 

Paul Zimmerman/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

wears a plunging blue dress with bellowed sleeves and a belt at the waist at the 2019 Webby Awards in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 58

Ariel Winter

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

in a sparkling black dress with a belt cinched at the waist and strappy silver sandals at the Entertainment Weekly & PEOPLE New York Upfronts Party in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 58

Katy Perry

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

in a Dolce & Gabbana floral set featuring a bralette top and high waisted pants with a chunky black belt and strappy sandals as she arrives at ABC’s American Idol live show in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 58

Gabrielle Union

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

in a black shimmering gown with strong shoulder tulle panel wrapping and pumps at the premiere Of Spectrum’s Originals L.A.’s Finest in West Hollywood. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 58

Kris Jenner

Neilson Barnard/Getty

wears a high ruffled neck dress with sheer bellowed sleeves with a gold polka dot design and metallic pumps at the 26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 58

Ciara 

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

wears an all white ensemble featuring a long blazer, high neck top and wide-legged trousers in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 58

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Gregg DeGuire/Getty

in a plunging black blazer style dress with silver sparkling heels at the 26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 58

Jessica Alba

Kevin Winter/Getty

wears a long red cut-out dress with gold bead detailing and shiny sandals at the premiere Of Spectrum’s Originals L.A.’s Finest in West Hollywood. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 58

Tyra Banks

John Parra/Getty

in a high neck black cut-out dress with clear sandals at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebrates their 2019 issue launch in Miami.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 58

Olivia Culpo

Sergi Alexander/Getty

in a one shoulder bright red latex dress with draped detail on the side and matching pumps at the SI Swimsuit On Location after party in Miami.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 58

Selma Blair

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a black wide-legged blazer style jumpsuit with sheen blue accents and pumps at the 26th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 58

Winnie Harlow 

Sergi Alexander/Getty

in a strappy baby pink mini dress with a jewel detail at the top and strappy silver sandals at the SI Swimsuit On Location after party in Miami.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST