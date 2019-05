Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See See the best red carpet looks from this week See the best red carpet looks from this week More PeopleStyle By Blake Lively Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic Ciara VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Lily Collins Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Uma Thurman Sean Zanni/Getty Padma Lakshmi Andy Kropa/January Images/REX/Shutterstock Elle Fanning Jared Siskin/Getty Barbara Palvin Jon Kopaloff/Getty Rebel Wilson Monica Schipper/Getty Images Zoë Kravitz Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock Emilia Clarke PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Mindy Kaling Slaven Vlasic/Getty Katy Perry Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock Elle Fanning Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock Sarah Paulson Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock Lucy Liu Tommaso Boddi/WireImage Amber Heard Aurora Rose/Patrick McMullan via Getty Lily Collins Andrew H Walker/REX/Shutterstock Diane Keaton MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock Kaley Cuoco JB Lacroix/WireImage Molly Ringwald Aurora Rose/Patrick McMullan via Getty Selena Gomez Stefanie Keenan/Getty Brie Larson Sara Jaye Weiss/REX/Shutterstock Oprah Winfrey VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Julianne Moore Noam Galai/Getty Angela Bassett Theo Wargo/Getty Lea Michele Stefanie Keenan/Getty Laura Harrier Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Charlize Theron Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty Eva Longoria Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Ciara Stefanie Keenan/Getty Chrissy Teigen Jim Spellman/Getty Alicia Keys Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Jessica Alba Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Lupita Nyong’o Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Lily Collins Mike Marsland/WireImage Angela Bassett Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage Karlie Kloss Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Cara Delevingne Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage Shailene Woodley Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock Gina Rodriguez Eugene Gologursky/Getty Marion Cotillard Dominique Charriau/WireImage La La Anthony Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage Charlize Theron Slaven Vlasic/Getty Katie Holmes Angela Weiss/Getty Diana Ross Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Erika Jayne Shutterstock Margot Robbie Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock Katy Perry Allen Berezovsky/Getty Janelle Monáe Rich Fury/Getty Elizabeth Banks Stefanie Keenan/Getty Zoey Deutch Slaven Vlasic/Getty Fergie REX/Shutterstock Kelly Clarkson Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Olivia Wilde Araya Diaz/Getty Emma Roberts Rich Fury/Getty Tyra Banks Manny Carabel/Getty Rebel Wilson Dominik Bindl/Getty Kourtney Kardashian Serena Williams Stefanie Keenan/Getty Amber Heard Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images 1 of 60 Advertisement 1 of 60 Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic Blake Lively debuts her baby bump in a sunny yellow sequin Retrofête slip dress, Stuart Weitzman sandals and Lorraine Schwartz jewels at the premiere fo Pokemon Detective Pikachu in N.Y.C. 2 of 60 VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Ciara wears a dramatic bronze mini with a one-shoulder, floor-length cape to VH1’s Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Mom Mother’s Day Celebration in L.A. 3 of 60 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Lily Collins in a one shoulder Saint Laurent mini with sequin star motifs on the shoulder, dotted stockings and pumps plus Cartier jewelry to the premiere of Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile in N.Y.C. 4 of 60 Sean Zanni/Getty Uma Thurman wears a black sweater with a heart and lightning motifs, an A-line midi skirt and pointed toe shoes to the Prada Resort 2020 fashion Show in N.Y.C. 5 of 60 Andy Kropa/January Images/REX/Shutterstock Padma Lakshmi wears a mockneck midi and bright coral pumps to a screening of Late Night in N.Y.C. 6 of 60 Jared Siskin/Getty Elle Fanning wears a floral off-the-shoulder dress, holographic ankle strap heels and turquoise ribbons in her hair to the Prada Resort 2020 fashion show. 7 of 60 Jon Kopaloff/Getty Barbara Palvin wears a high-shine rose gold wrap dress and nude pumps to celebrate teh new Incredible By Victoria’s Secret Collection in L.A. 8 of 60 Monica Schipper/Getty Images Rebel Wilson wears a coral sheath with tonal sequin sleeve ruffles and white pumps to a 1-800-Flowers-sponsored screening of her film The Hustle in N.Y.C. 9 of 60 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock Zoë Kravitz in a white crop top, loose striped button up and lime green trousers paired with flats at the 2019 Hulu Upfront in New York City. 10 of 60 PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Emilia Clarke wears a sequined purple top with a high waist belted brown skirt and strappy Jiimmy Choo sandals while walking in Los Angeles. 11 of 60 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Mindy Kaling in a orange dress with a thigh high slit and bell sleeves detailed with black lace paired with pumps at the 2019 Hulu Upfront in New York City. 12 of 60 Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock Katy Perry wears a bright floral jumpsuit with white Katy Perry Collection mules and a coral bag while out and about in London. 13 of 60 Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock Elle Fanning wears a long white pleated Alexander McQueen dress with a chunky black belt cinched at the waist and black heels at the 2019 Hulu Upfront in New York City. 14 of 60 Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock Sarah Paulson in a long animal print dress, nude blazer, and matching booties at the premiere of STX’s Poms in Los Angeles. 15 of 60 Tommaso Boddi/WireImage Lucy Liu in a one shoulder Peter Pilotto pastel floral silk gown at the ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in Hollywood. 16 of 60 Aurora Rose/Patrick McMullan via Getty Amber Heard wears a sparkling high neck peplum Fendi dress with a sheer overlay and shiny pumps at the Planned Parenthood Of NYC / Spring Into Action Gala 2019 in New York City. 17 of 60 Andrew H Walker/REX/Shutterstock Lily Collins wears a one shoulder black top with a shiny long dark green skirt and strappy heels at the BAFTA Tolkien screening in New York City. 18 of 60 MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock Diane Keaton wears a gingham pattern dress with a choker neck and puffy skirt detailed with a chunky belt cinched at the waist and booties at the premiere of STX’s Poms in Los Angeles. 19 of 60 JB Lacroix/WireImage Kaley Cuoco in a black blazer with cutouts on the sides with matching trousers at the series finale party for CBS’ The Big Bang Theory in Pasadena. 20 of 60 Aurora Rose/Patrick McMullan via Getty Molly Ringwald in a sheer yellow dress with floral embroideries and wide sleeves with polka dot wedges and a red clutch at the Planned Parenthood Of NYC / Spring Into Action Gala 2019. 21 of 60 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Selena Gomez in a classic dark polka dot wrap dress with pointed toe pumps at The Hollywood Reporter’s Empowerment In Entertainment Event 2019 in Los Angeles. 22 of 60 Sara Jaye Weiss/REX/Shutterstock Brie Larson wears a cream colored pant suit with a black cropped top peeking out and white sneakers at the MLH Sigil fragrance launch party in Los Angeles. 23 of 60 VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Oprah Winfrey in a yellow dress with a long pleated skirt detailed with a metallic gold belt cinched at the waist and shiny heels at The Hollywood Reporter’s Empowerment In Entertainment Event 2019 in Los Angeles. 24 of 60 Noam Galai/Getty Julianne Moore in a white flouncy blouse with a patterned collar and a long black skirt at the 2019 Verizon Media NewFront in New York City. 25 of 60 Theo Wargo/Getty Angela Bassett wears a bright coral suit with a dimensional top and fitted trousers paired with black heels at the Salesforce and Tribeca Film Festival Present Make Change: Storytelling as a Platform for Change event in New York City. 26 of 60 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Lea Michele in a striped dark blue Galvan London suit, Jenny Meyer jewelry and Alexandre Birman heels at The Hollywood Reporter’s Empowerment In Entertainment Event 2019 in Los AngelesThe Hollywood Reporter’s Empowerment In Entertainment Event 2019 in Los Angeles 27 of 60 Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Laura Harrier in a white pant suit with a fitted blazer and matching trousers paired with burnt orange colored flats at The Hollywood Reporter’s Empowerment In Entertainment Event 2019 in Los Angeles. 28 of 60 Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty Charlize Theron wears a dark polka dot dress with peasant-styled sleeves with a buckled belt cinched at the waist and black booties at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City. 29 of 60 Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Eva Longoria wears a bright yellow midi dress with strappy nude sandals at The Hollywood Reporter’s Empowerment In Entertainment Event 2019 in Los Angeles. 30 of 60 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Ciara in a pale blue Alejandra Alonso Rojas pantsuit with a silk jacket and matching pants and sandals at The Hollywood Reporter’s Empowerment In Entertainment Event 2019 in Los Angeles. 31 of 60 Jim Spellman/Getty Chrissy Teigen in a long black dress by Azzi & Osta with button detailing down the middle, a ribbon cinched at the waist and billowed sleeves at the 2019 City Harvest Gala in New York City. 32 of 60 Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Alicia Keys in a black and white striped Marc Jacobs gown with ruffled detailing at the back at The Hollywood Reporter’s Empowerment In Entertainment Event 2019 in Los Angeles. 33 of 60 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Jessica Alba in a printed Dior bodysuit with tulle maxi skirt to the Dior Cruise 2020 show in Marrakech, Morocco. 34 of 60 Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Lupita Nyong’o wears a black cap-sleeve bodysuit with embroidered skirt (both Dior) to the Dior Cruise 2020 show in Marrakech, Morocco. 35 of 60 Mike Marsland/WireImage Lily Collins wears a strapless white gown with colorful printed accents and gold belt to the UK premiere of Tolkien in London. 36 of 60 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage Angela Bassett wears a black bra with fishnet overlay under a white tuxedo jacket and tops off the look with a neck bow and thigh-high boots at Chanel’s annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner in New York City. 37 of 60 Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Karlie Kloss in a plunging black Dior dress with winged sleeves, plus a Dior belt and bag at the Dior Cruise 2020 show in Marrakech, Morocco. 38 of 60 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage Cara Delevingne in a quilted black jacket, black tank, skinny high-waisted pants and boots at Chanel’s annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner in New York City. 39 of 60 Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock Shailene Woodley wears a printed V-neck Dior maxi dress to the Dior Cruise 2020 show in Marrakech, Morocco. 40 of 60 Eugene Gologursky/Getty Gina Rodriguez wears a slouchy hot pink double-breasted suit with cap-toe pumps to Breaking the Glass Ceiling at NYU Skirball Center in New York City. 41 of 60 Dominique Charriau/WireImage Marion Cotillard in a quilted Chanel long-sleeve sweater dress with quilted jacket and thigh-high boots at the premiere of Nous Finirons Ensemble in Paris. 42 of 60 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage La La Anthony in a plunging double-breasted suit dress with strong shoulders and fringe hem at Chanel’s annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner in New York City. 43 of 60 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Charlize Theron wears a white tee, black blazer, black skinny pants and boots to SiriusXM Studios in New York City. 44 of 60 Angela Weiss/Getty Katie Holmes in a high-shine black suit jacket with matching pants, black pumps and red Chanel bag at Chanel’s annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinnerin New York City. 45 of 60 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Diana Ross in a black tulle dress with strappy flats and oversize sunglasses at the Dior Cruise 2020 show in Marrakech, Morocco. 46 of 60 Shutterstock Erika Jayne in a leather red trench coat with black shirt underneath and red over-the-knee boots at a Christopher Kane party in Los Angeles. 47 of 60 Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock Margot Robbie wears a black lace jumpsuit with a belt cinched at the waist layered with a fur cardigan paired with pointed toe pumps at the Dreamland screening during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City with sponsoring by Johnnie Walker. 48 of 60 Allen Berezovsky/Getty Katy Perry in a Raisa Vanessa two piece set with a embellished crop top and matching palazzo trousers accessorized with a jeweled head piece and sparkling Jimmy Choo sandals after ABC’s American Idol live show in Los Angeles. 49 of 60 Rich Fury/Getty Janelle Monáe in an Alice + Olivia outfit featuring a graphic tee and a long sequined rainbow skirt at the STX Films World premiere of UglyDolls in Los Angeles. 50 of 60 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Elizabeth Banks wears a white wrap dress and black strappy sandals at the BoF West summit in Century City, California. 51 of 60 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Zoey Deutch wears a red Valentino off-the-shoulder dress with puffy sleeves and a ribbon at the waist paired with matching pointed toe heels at the premiere for Buffaloed during 2019 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. 52 of 60 REX/Shutterstock Fergie in a black turtleneck, multicolored sparkling cardigan and high waisted patterned pants at the Libertine Fall 2019 Runway Show in Los Angeles. 53 of 60 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Kelly Clarkson in a hot pink Christian Siriano gown with puffed sleeves and Dena Kemp diamond earrings at the premiere of UglyDolls in Los Angeles. 54 of 60 Araya Diaz/Getty Olivia Wilde in a dark green button up top and a striped skirt at the premiere for her film Booksmart in Los Angeles. 55 of 60 Rich Fury/Getty Emma Roberts in a coral collared mini dress with dimensional ruffled shoulders and strappy sandals at the premiere of UglyDolls in Los Angeles. 56 of 60 Manny Carabel/Getty Tyra Banks in a black jumpsuit, metallic pointed toe pumps and a nude beret at the 2019 James Beard Foundation Media Awards Gala in New York City. 57 of 60 Dominik Bindl/Getty Rebel Wilson wears a polka dot dress paired with black flats at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City. 58 of 60 Kourtney Kardashian in a white long sleeve top and matching trousers paired with nude sandals at The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Los Angeles. 59 of 60 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Serena Williams in a orange top, pleated polka dot skirt, black sweater and booties at the BoF West summit in Century City, California. 60 of 60 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Amber Heard wears a Claes Iversen couture dress featuring a lace bodysuit and a tulle, sheer skirt accessorizing with netted gloves and pointed toe heels at the Gully screening at 2019 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. 