Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See By Katie Intner ellipsis More Previous Applications View All Start Slideshow Next Hailey Bieber Image zoom Michael Simon/startraksphoto in a white satin long-sleeve dress, featuring a square-neck, a belt and thigh-high leg slit, styled with white pumps at a bareMinerals event in L.A. 1 of 20 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Gwyneth Paltrow Image zoom Michael Rozman/Warner Bros. wears a gold metallic sequin short-sleeve top, high-waisted cream trousers and bronze heeled sandals on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. 2 of 20 Applications View All Zoë Kravitz Image zoom Jim Spellman/WireImage in a suede light brown jacket, orange printed blouse, black skinny jeans and black loafers at the High Fidelity premiere in N.Y.C. 3 of 20 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Charlize Theron Image zoom Stewart Cook/WWD/Shutterstock wears a black sweatshirt, layered with a black blazer and black wool coat, paired with white pants and white Birkenstock sandals at the Birkenstock 1774 Collection with Matches Fashion Launch Party in L.A. 4 of 20 Applications View All Advertisement Kaia Gerber Image zoom Bryan Bedder/Getty in a brown long suede coat, white cropped top, floral printed flared satin pants and black patent boots at the High Fidelity premiere in N.Y.C. 5 of 20 Applications View All Julia Louis-Dreyfus Image zoom Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty in a Dolce&Gabbana metallic black beaded strong-shouldered blazer atop a black jumpsuit and paired with black pumps on Late Night with Seth Meyers. 6 of 20 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Lucy Hale Image zoom John Lamparski/Getty wears a Herno red wool coat, a black one-shoulder rainbow polka dot dress with billowy sleeves, Alison Lou pink hoop earrings and red Aldo pumps at BuzzFeed’s AM To DM show. 7 of 20 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Rosario Dawson Image zoom Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty in a light pink floral strapless ankle-length dress with a ruched bodice and pleats, paired with beige suede pumps on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. 8 of 20 Applications View All Advertisement Taylor Swift Image zoom Dave J Hogan/Getty in a striped black and white Monse poplin top and matching shorts, a white Jimmy Choo crossbody bag, Lorraine Schwartz earrings, EF Collection and Graziela Gems rings and white lace-up Gianvito Rossi heeled boots at the NME Awards in London. 9 of 20 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Julia Louis-Dreyfus Image zoom Dominik Bindl/WireImage wears a black ruched sheer midi dress with a sweetheart neckline with pointy-toe pumps at the Downhill premiere in N.Y.C. 10 of 20 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Jessica Simpson Image zoom Cindy Barrymore/Shutterstock in a brown Bottega Veneta scoopneck bodysuit, beige Fendi trousers, a brown leather belt and Yves Saint Laurent boots at the Open Book photocall in Naperville, Illinois. 11 of 20 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Katy Perry Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty in a printed pink A-line babydoll dress with white pumps at the American Idol premiere in Hollywood. 12 of 20 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Zoey Deutch Image zoom Jim Spellman/Getty wears a blue plaid puff-sleeve blazer and matching trousers, styled with white pointy-toe pumps at Build Series in N.Y.C. 13 of 20 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Kyle Richards Image zoom Andrew Toth/Getty in a metallic satin suit with a polka dot top, heart-pendant necklaces and hoop earrings at the Kendra Scott Gives Back event in Century City, Calif. 14 of 20 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Andie MacDowell Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty in a green leather belted jumpsuit and black polka dot blouse, teamed with black pointy-toe boots at the Voices of Parkland premiere L.A. 15 of 20 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Issa Rae Image zoom Jim Spellman/WireImage in a yellow one-sleeve gown at the The Photograph premiere in N.Y.C. 16 of 20 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Chrissy Teigen Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty in a white oversize blazer and beige heels at the QUAYXCHRISSY Launch Party in West Hollywood. 17 of 20 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Lucy Hale Image zoom Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage wears a strapless floral-print gown with a black tulle ruched center, paired with a black clutch and black heels at the Fantasy Island premiere in Century City, Calif. 18 of 20 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Rebecca Romijn Image zoom Paul Archuleta/Getty in a navy and metallic wrap midi dress with strappy heeled sandals at Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family in Universal Studios in Calif. 19 of 20 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Lana Condor Image zoom Mary Clavering/Young Hollywood/Getty wears a embroidered floral-print suit at the Young Hollywood Studio in L.A. 20 of 20 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Replay gallery Share the Gallery Up Next Cancel Start Slideshow Next Share the Gallery Advertisement Everything in This Slideshow Advertisement EDIT POST

Close View image Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.