Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

By Katie Intner
February 13, 2020 01:29 PM

Hailey Bieber

Michael Simon/startraksphoto

in a white satin long-sleeve dress, featuring a square-neck, a belt and thigh-high leg slit, styled with white pumps at a bareMinerals event in L.A.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

wears a gold metallic sequin short-sleeve top, high-waisted cream trousers and bronze heeled sandals on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Zoë Kravitz

Jim Spellman/WireImage

in a suede light brown jacket, orange printed blouse, black skinny jeans and black loafers at the High Fidelity premiere in N.Y.C.

Charlize Theron

Stewart Cook/WWD/Shutterstock

wears a black sweatshirt, layered with a black blazer and black wool coat, paired with white pants and white Birkenstock sandals at the Birkenstock 1774 Collection with Matches Fashion Launch Party in L.A.

Kaia Gerber

Bryan Bedder/Getty

in a brown long suede coat, white cropped top, floral printed flared satin pants and black patent boots at the High Fidelity premiere in N.Y.C.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty

in a Dolce&Gabbana metallic black beaded strong-shouldered blazer atop a black jumpsuit and paired with black pumps on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Lucy Hale

John Lamparski/Getty

wears a Herno red wool coat, a black one-shoulder rainbow polka dot dress with billowy sleeves, Alison Lou pink hoop earrings and red Aldo pumps at BuzzFeed’s AM To DM show.

Rosario Dawson

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty

in a light pink floral strapless ankle-length dress with a ruched bodice and pleats, paired with beige suede pumps on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Taylor Swift

Dave J Hogan/Getty

in a striped black and white Monse poplin top and matching shorts, a white Jimmy Choo crossbody bag, Lorraine Schwartz earrings, EF Collection and Graziela Gems rings and white lace-up Gianvito Rossi heeled boots at the NME Awards in London.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Dominik Bindl/WireImage

wears a black ruched sheer midi dress with a sweetheart neckline with pointy-toe pumps at the Downhill premiere in N.Y.C.

Jessica Simpson

Cindy Barrymore/Shutterstock

in a brown Bottega Veneta scoopneck bodysuit, beige Fendi trousers, a brown leather belt and Yves Saint Laurent boots at the Open Book photocall in Naperville, Illinois.

Katy Perry

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

in a printed pink A-line babydoll dress with white pumps at the American Idol premiere in Hollywood.

Zoey Deutch

Jim Spellman/Getty

wears a blue plaid puff-sleeve blazer and matching trousers, styled with white pointy-toe pumps at Build Series in N.Y.C.

Kyle Richards

Andrew Toth/Getty

in a metallic satin suit with a polka dot top, heart-pendant necklaces and hoop earrings at the Kendra Scott Gives Back event in Century City, Calif.

Andie MacDowell

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

in a green leather belted jumpsuit and black polka dot blouse, teamed with black pointy-toe boots at the Voices of Parkland premiere L.A.

Issa Rae

Jim Spellman/WireImage

in a yellow one-sleeve gown at the The Photograph premiere in N.Y.C.

Chrissy Teigen

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

in a white oversize blazer and beige heels at the QUAYXCHRISSY Launch Party in West Hollywood.

Lucy Hale

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

wears a strapless floral-print gown with a black tulle ruched center, paired with a black clutch and black heels at the Fantasy Island premiere in Century City, Calif.

Rebecca Romijn

Paul Archuleta/Getty

in a navy and metallic wrap midi dress with strappy heeled sandals at Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family in Universal Studios in Calif.

Lana Condor

Mary Clavering/Young Hollywood/Getty

wears a embroidered floral-print suit at the Young Hollywood Studio in L.A.

