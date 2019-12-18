Katy Perry
wears a custom Enrique Urbina off-the-shoulder top with white trim and matching trousers, styled with metallic pumps and a white-bow headpiece at the Amazon Delivering Smiles event in L.A.
Alessandra Ambrosio
in a Romy Collection faux leather jumpsuit, styled with a thick black belt, black turtleneck and high-shine black ankle boots at the MDL Beast Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Brie Larson
wears an Alessandra Rich long-sleeve velvet dress with crystal buttons and a high leg slit on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
LaLa Anthony
wears a black leather belted jumpsuit with black ankle boots at her Winter Wonderland charity event in N.Y.C.
Olivia Culpo
in a Jonathan Simkhai white sheer lace bohemian dress, with a brown belt, brown fedora and brown Bottega Veneta clutch at the MDL Beast Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Keri Russell
wears a gray Stephane Rolland gown with a high embellished neck and a plunging cut-out at the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premire in London.
Jennifer Hudson
wears a sparkly blue mini wrap dress with a fringe wool shawl and metallic pumps arriving at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C.
Daisy Ridley
wears a Vivienne Westwood blue blue velvet strapless jumpsuit with gown-like trains on either side, paired with Jimmy Choo pumps at the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premire in London.
Dua Lipa
in a sequined orange ruched mini dress and metallic gold pumps on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Meghan Trainor
in a Badgley Mischka Couture white balloon-sleeve gown with gold embellished cuffs at the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premire in London.
Abigail Spencer
in a black long-sleeve, gray pleated midi skirt and black leather high boots at the SiriusXM Hollywood Studio.
Mariah Carey
wears an Alexandre Vauthier metallic silver long-sleeve V-neck gown with metallic platform heels at the Empire State Building Light Show to celebrate the 25th anniversary of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in N.Y.C.
Rachel Bosnahan
in a Prabal Gurung floral sequin midi skirt and lilac quarter-sleeve sweater at the 92nd Street Y in N.Y.C.
Gwen Stefani
in a light blue feathery mini dress with black thigh-high boots on The Voice in L.A.
Dakota Fanning
in a black lace-collared midi dress with floral appliqués, teamed with black heels and a white Gucci handbag at a book party for Eat the Sun by Floria Sigismondi in L.A.
Kim Kardashian West
in a Roberto Cavalli brown crocodile-print corset-style bustier, a black mini skirt and brown strappy heels in L.A.
Reese Witherspoon
wears all black, featuring a blazer, ruffled blouse, trousers and oxford shoes at a Queen & Slim special screening in Hollywood.
Taylor Swift
in an Oscar de la Renta red floral-printed strapless gown, Maxior Joias earrings, a Borgioni ring and red Chloe Gosselin heels at the Cats world premiere in N.Y.C.
Kim Kardashian West
in a Rick Owens dress, featuring a high neck and sheer ruched waist, paired with clear mules on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, Calif.
Charlize Theron
in a Christian Dior white jumpsuit, black sleeveless cape and black clutch (all Dior) at a Bombshell screening in N.Y.C.
Rebel Wilson
in a black long-sleeve gown, featuring a sequin top and high side-slit at the Cats world premiere in N.Y.C.
Olivia Wilde
in a black long-sleeve turtleneck maxi dress with a rope belt and gold layered Foundrae necklaces at the Berggruen Prize Gala in N.Y.C.
Gwen Stefani
wears a Falguni and Shane Peacockmulticolored embellished and feather-adorned sheer mini dress, fishnet tights and black thigh-high lace-up boots on The Voice in L.A.
Karlie Kloss
wears a black curve-hugging dress with a high leg slit and lace detailing, teamed with black embellished heels at the Berggruen Prize Gala in N.Y.C.
Keri Russell
in a Celine polka dot off-the-shoulder mini dress, paired with metallic heels and a Mark Cross black satin clutch at the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere in Hollywood.
Kylie Jenner
in a Balmain plunging black bustier dress with strong-shoulders and a high leg slit, paired with black pointy-toe Mary Jane heels at P.Diddy’s party in Holmby Hills, Calif.
Selena Gomez
wears a Miu Miu black velvet, embellished midi dress with feather-trim cuffs, paired with a lace camisole and black pumps at the NRJ radio station in Paris.
Gigi Hadid
in a patriotic plaid jumpsuit, belted and styled with a sheer blouse underneath, black calf-high boots and a red clutch arriving at iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 in N.Y.C.
Taylor Swift
in a RIXO stripped metallic mini dress with a gold chain belt and Aquazzura gold heeled sandals at iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 in N.Y.C.
Jessica Alba
in a white blouse, black velvet FRAME overalls with gold hardware and flared pant with a black handbag at The Baby2Baby Holiday Party in Beverly Hills.
Kate Beckinsale
wears a Georges Chakra black plunging gown with a lace mermaid-style bottom at Sean Combs’ 50th Birthday Bash in Holmby Hills, Calif.
Olivia Wilde
wears a gray wool overcoat, a white graphic T-shirt, black jeans and black ankle boots at iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 in N.Y.C.
Regina King
in an Area rainbow plaid cropped jacket and trousers set, featuring strong shoulders and rainbow crystal detailing, teamed with a mini green croc-embossed top-handle bag at Sean Combs’ 50th Birthday Bash in Holmby Hills, Calif.
Mindy Kaling
in a checkered black and white long-sleeve mini dress at Target’s Wonderland! pop-up event in N.Y.C.
Camila Cabello
in a beige plaid trench coat, light blue collared shirt, camel sweater, blue skinny jeans and camel lace-up Victorian-style boots at the SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C.
Katie Holmes
in a black long-sleeve top with side cut-outs, black leather culottes and zebra-print Khaite boots at iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 in N.Y.C.