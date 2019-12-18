Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

See the best red carpet looks from this week
By Katie Intner
December 18, 2019 10:30 AM

Katy Perry

Michael Simon/Startraksphoto.com

wears a custom Enrique Urbina off-the-shoulder top with white trim and matching trousers, styled with metallic pumps and a white-bow headpiece at the Amazon Delivering Smiles event in L.A.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

in a Romy Collection faux leather jumpsuit, styled with a thick black belt, black turtleneck and high-shine black ankle boots at the MDL Beast Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Brie Larson

ABC/Randy Holmes

wears an Alessandra Rich long-sleeve velvet dress with crystal buttons and a high leg slit on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

LaLa Anthony

Andrew H Walker/Shutterstock

wears a black leather belted jumpsuit with black ankle boots at her Winter Wonderland charity event in N.Y.C.

Olivia Culpo

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

in a Jonathan Simkhai white sheer lace bohemian dress, with a brown belt, brown fedora and brown Bottega Veneta clutch at the MDL Beast Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Keri Russell

Mike Marsland/WireImage

wears a gray Stephane Rolland gown with a high embellished neck and a plunging cut-out at the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premire in London.

Jennifer Hudson

Splash

wears a sparkly blue mini wrap dress with a fringe wool shawl and metallic pumps arriving at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C.

Daisy Ridley

Tristan Fewings/Getty

wears a Vivienne Westwood blue blue velvet strapless jumpsuit with gown-like trains on either side, paired with Jimmy Choo pumps at the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premire in London.

Dua Lipa

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty

in a sequined orange ruched mini dress and metallic gold pumps on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Meghan Trainor

Karwai Tang/WireImage

in a Badgley Mischka Couture white balloon-sleeve gown with gold embellished cuffs at the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premire in London.

Abigail Spencer

Emma McIntyre/Getty

in a black long-sleeve, gray pleated midi skirt and black leather high boots at the SiriusXM Hollywood Studio.

Mariah Carey

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

wears an Alexandre Vauthier metallic silver long-sleeve V-neck gown with metallic platform heels at the Empire State Building Light Show to celebrate the 25th anniversary of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in N.Y.C.

Rachel Bosnahan

Michael Loccisano/Getty

in a Prabal Gurung floral sequin midi skirt and lilac quarter-sleeve sweater at the 92nd Street Y in N.Y.C.

Gwen Stefani

Trae Patton/NBC/Getty

in a light blue feathery mini dress with black thigh-high boots on The Voice in L.A.

Dakota Fanning

Michael Buckner/WWD/Shutterstock

in a black lace-collared midi dress with floral appliqués, teamed with black heels and a white Gucci handbag at a book party for Eat the Sun by Floria Sigismondi in L.A.

Kim Kardashian West

Splash

in a Roberto Cavalli brown crocodile-print corset-style bustier, a black mini skirt and brown strappy heels in L.A.

Reese Witherspoon

Vivien Killilea/Getty

wears all black, featuring a blazer, ruffled blouse, trousers and oxford shoes at a Queen & Slim special screening in Hollywood.

Taylor Swift

Kevin Mazur/Getty

in an Oscar de la Renta red floral-printed strapless gown, Maxior Joias earrings, a Borgioni ring and red Chloe Gosselin heels at the Cats world premiere in N.Y.C.

Kim Kardashian West

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

in a Rick Owens dress, featuring a high neck and sheer ruched waist, paired with clear mules on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, Calif.

Charlize Theron

Kena Betancur / AFP/ Getty

in a Christian Dior white jumpsuit, black sleeveless cape and black clutch (all Dior) at a Bombshell screening in N.Y.C.

Rebel Wilson

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

in a black long-sleeve gown, featuring a sequin top and high side-slit at the Cats world premiere in N.Y.C.

Olivia Wilde

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

in a black long-sleeve turtleneck maxi dress with a rope belt and gold layered Foundrae necklaces at the Berggruen Prize Gala in N.Y.C.

Gwen Stefani

Trae Patton/NBC/Getty

wears a Falguni and Shane Peacockmulticolored embellished and feather-adorned sheer mini dress, fishnet tights and black thigh-high lace-up boots on The Voice in L.A.

Karlie Kloss

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

wears a black curve-hugging dress with a high leg slit and lace detailing, teamed with black embellished heels at the Berggruen Prize Gala in N.Y.C.

Keri Russell

Ethan Miller/FilmMagic

in a Celine polka dot off-the-shoulder mini dress, paired with metallic heels and a Mark Cross black satin clutch at the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere in Hollywood.

Kylie Jenner

THEREALSPW / SplashNews.com

in a Balmain plunging black bustier dress with strong-shoulders and a high leg slit, paired with black pointy-toe Mary Jane heels at P.Diddy’s party in Holmby Hills, Calif.

Selena Gomez

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

wears a Miu Miu black velvet, embellished midi dress with feather-trim cuffs, paired with a lace camisole and black pumps at the NRJ radio station in Paris.

Gigi Hadid

Robert Kamau/GC Images

in a patriotic plaid jumpsuit, belted and styled with a sheer blouse underneath, black calf-high boots and a red clutch arriving at iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 in N.Y.C. 

Taylor Swift

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

in a RIXO stripped metallic mini dress with a gold chain belt and Aquazzura gold heeled sandals at iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 in N.Y.C.

Jessica Alba

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

in a white blouse, black velvet FRAME overalls with gold hardware and flared pant with a black handbag at The Baby2Baby Holiday Party in Beverly Hills.

Kate Beckinsale

Kevin Mazur/Getty

wears a Georges Chakra black plunging gown with a lace mermaid-style bottom at Sean Combs’ 50th Birthday Bash in Holmby Hills, Calif.

Olivia Wilde

Michael Loccisano/Getty

wears a gray wool overcoat, a white graphic T-shirt, black jeans and black ankle boots at iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 in N.Y.C.

Regina King

Kevin Mazur/Getty

in an Area rainbow plaid cropped jacket and trousers set, featuring strong shoulders and rainbow crystal detailing, teamed with a mini green croc-embossed top-handle bag at Sean Combs’ 50th Birthday Bash in Holmby Hills, Calif. 

Mindy Kaling

Charles Sykes/Invision for Target/AP

in a checkered black and white long-sleeve mini dress at Target’s Wonderland! pop-up event in N.Y.C.

Camila Cabello

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

in a beige plaid trench coat, light blue collared shirt, camel sweater, blue skinny jeans and camel lace-up Victorian-style boots at the SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C.

Katie Holmes

Jim Spellman/WireImage

in a black long-sleeve top with side cut-outs, black leather culottes and zebra-print Khaite boots at iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 in N.Y.C.

