Priyanka Chopra Jonas
wears a H&M cream turtleneck sweater, a beige wool overcoat, dark wash skinny jeans, brown suede knee-high boots and a black structured handbag in N.Y.C.
Kim Kardashian West
in a brown leather turtleneck, metallic puffer coat, black leather trousers and purple Balenciaga glove booties in N.Y.C.
Sofia Richie
wears all black with a faux-fur leopard coat over top at the MDL Beast Festival in Saudi Arabia.
Irina Shayk
wears a white cropped denim jacket, loose straight leg jeans, a black top and combat boots at the MDL Beast Festival in Saudi Arabia.
Alessandra Ambrosi
in a white hoodie and beige wool jacket cinched with a black belt fanny pack with black leather pants and black boots at the MDL Beast Festival in Saudi Arabia.