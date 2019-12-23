Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

See the best red carpet looks from this week
By Katie Intner
December 23, 2019 12:48 PM

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Splash News

wears a H&M cream turtleneck sweater, a beige wool overcoat, dark wash skinny jeans, brown suede knee-high boots and a black structured handbag in N.Y.C.

Kim Kardashian West

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

in a brown leather turtleneck, metallic puffer coat, black leather trousers and purple Balenciaga glove booties in N.Y.C.

Sofia Richie

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

wears all black with a faux-fur leopard coat over top at the MDL Beast Festival in Saudi Arabia.

Irina Shayk

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

wears a white cropped denim jacket, loose straight leg jeans, a black top and combat boots at the MDL Beast Festival in Saudi Arabia.

Alessandra Ambrosi

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

in a white hoodie and beige wool jacket cinched with a black belt fanny pack with black leather pants and black boots at the MDL Beast Festival in Saudi Arabia.

