Carrie Underwood
wears a Fouad Sarkis Couture metallic off-the-shoulder gown at the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center event in Washington, D.C.
Kelly Ripa
wears a Balmain sparkly velvet mini dress with Stephen Russell jewelry and black embellished heels at the CNN Heroes Gala in N.Y.C.
Kacey Musgraves
wears a Tanya Taylor pink plaid jacket with black lapels, a matching blazer, Levi’s jeans, Schutz white pointed-toe pumps and an Edie Parker clutch at the 2019 Variety‘s Hitmakers Brunch in West Hollywood.
Camila Morrone
wears an Ingie Paris blue sequin-embroidered ruffle gown with a keyhole, teamed with black heeled sandals at the Marrakech International Film Festival.
Ellie Goulding
in a metallic gold oversized blazer, white turtleneck, light-wash denim with rainbow emebellishments and white ankle boots at the World’s Big Sleep Out for Homelessness in Pasadena, Calif.
Katy Perry
in a Dolce & Gabbana red tulle pleated gown, featuring a bustier top and satin waist, paired with red satin heels and a red beret hat at KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2019 in L.A.
Olivia Wilde
wears a La Ligne navy robe top with white piping and matching trousers at the Deadline Contenders event in N.Y.C.
Lupita Nyong'o
in a black strong-shouldered blazer with a hot pink one-sided ruffle train, paired with black trousers and black pumps at the Deadline Contenders event in N.Y.C.
Salma Hayek
wears a cream front-button midi dress with black latex puff sleeves, paired with black boots and a black and white handbag at the Marriage Story special screening in London.
Saoirse Ronan
wears a Gucci black dress, featuring sheer sleeves, a turquoise embellished smock and high leg slit at the Little Women world premiere in N.Y.C.
Camila Cabello
in a Raisa Vanessa white ruffle one-shoulder top and matching mini skirt at KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2019 in L.A.
Emma Watson
in a Balenciaga black gown with a ruffled tulle neckline, styled with black crushed velvet thigh-high boots at the Little Women world premiere in N.Y.C.
Laura Dern
wears a high neck Ralph Lauren violet gown with a black clutch at the Little Women world premiere in N.Y.C.
Lizzo
wears a metallic gold ruffled one-sided top with leopard pants and black ankle boots at KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2019 in L.A.