Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

See the best red carpet looks from this week
By Katie Intner
December 09, 2019 11:46 AM

1 of 14

Carrie Underwood

Paul Morigi/Getty

wears a Fouad Sarkis Couture metallic off-the-shoulder gown at the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center event in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

Kelly Ripa

Taylor Hill/WireImage

wears a Balmain sparkly velvet mini dress with Stephen Russell jewelry and black embellished heels at the CNN Heroes Gala in N.Y.C.

3 of 14

Kacey Musgraves

Steve Granitz/WireImage

wears a Tanya Taylor pink plaid jacket with black lapels, a matching blazer, Levi’s jeans, Schutz white pointed-toe pumps and an Edie Parker clutch at the 2019 Variety‘s Hitmakers Brunch in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 14

Camila Morrone

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

wears an Ingie Paris blue sequin-embroidered ruffle gown with a keyhole, teamed with black heeled sandals at the Marrakech International Film Festival.

Advertisement

5 of 14

Ellie Goulding

Gabriel Olsen/Getty

in a metallic gold oversized blazer, white turtleneck, light-wash denim with rainbow emebellishments and white ankle boots at the World’s Big Sleep Out for Homelessness in Pasadena, Calif. 

6 of 14

Katy Perry

David Livingston/FilmMagic

in a Dolce & Gabbana red tulle pleated gown, featuring a bustier top and satin waist, paired with red satin heels and a red beret hat at KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2019 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 14

Olivia Wilde

MJ Photos/Deadline/Shutterstock

wears a La Ligne navy robe top with white piping and matching trousers at the Deadline Contenders event in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 14

Lupita Nyong'o

MJ Photos/Deadline/Shutterstock

in a black strong-shouldered blazer with a hot pink one-sided ruffle train, paired with black trousers and black pumps at the Deadline Contenders event in N.Y.C.

Advertisement

9 of 14

Salma Hayek

Dave Benett/Getty

wears a cream front-button midi dress with black latex puff sleeves, paired with black boots and a black and white handbag at the Marriage Story special screening in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 14

Saoirse Ronan

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

wears a Gucci black dress, featuring sheer sleeves, a turquoise embellished smock and high leg slit at the Little Women world premiere in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 14

Camila Cabello

Vivien Killilea/Getty

in a Raisa Vanessa white ruffle one-shoulder top and matching mini skirt at KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2019 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 14

Emma Watson

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

in a Balenciaga black gown with a ruffled tulle neckline, styled with black crushed velvet thigh-high boots at the Little Women world premiere in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 14

Laura Dern

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

wears a high neck Ralph Lauren violet gown with a black clutch at the Little Women world premiere in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 14

Lizzo

Vivien Killilea/Getty

wears a metallic gold ruffled one-sided top with leopard pants and black ankle boots at KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2019 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.