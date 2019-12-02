Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

See the best red carpet looks from this week
By Katie Intner
December 02, 2019 11:25 AM

Jennifer Lopez

wears a Dolce & Gabbana sparkley gray three-piece suit, teamed with a white collared blouse, black Max Mara overcoat and an Escada crossbody bag in N.Y.C.

Naomi Watts

wears an Erdem black high-neck ruffle maxi dress with floral appliqués and balloon sleeves at the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech, Morocco.

Laura Dern

wears an Ermanno Scervino white double-breasted lace blazer atop a sheer lace jumpsuit, paired with beige ankle boots at the 92Y Speaker Series in N.Y.C.

Lily James

in an Alessandra Rich black suede front-button high-slit dress with white satin cuffs, styled with ankle-strap pumps at the British Independent Film Awards 2019 in London.

Lizzo

in a red long-sleeve crop top, black ripped skinny jeans and black ankle boots, with a festive reindeer headpiece at 93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball 2019 in Tampa, Florida.

Rachel Brosnahan

mixes prints in a plaid blazer, striped tee, multicolor midi skirt and black booties at a screening of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C.

Nicole Scherzinger

in a Julien MacDonald black strong-shouldered cutout lace dress with a front slit, styled with black pointed-toe pumps leaving the The X Factor: Celebrity studios in London.

Keke Palmer

in a black long-sleeve crop top and black mini skirt with a embellished ruffle side-detail, paired with black lace-up Victorian boots at a Hustlers screening in N.Y.C.

