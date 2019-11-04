Jennifer Lopez
in a white curve-hugging mini dress with buckled straps and metallic platform pumps at 2019 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina in Miami.
Cindy Crawford
in a printed midi dress with a black leather jacket draped over her shoulders, black pumps and a metallic clutch at the A Sense Of Home’s First-Ever Annual Gala in Beverly Hills.
Regina King
wears a Gucci short-sleeved gown with metallic trim and an embellished belt with Bvlgari jewels at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala in L.A.
Kaia Gerber
wears an all black look, featuring an unbuttoned peplum sleeve blouse and flared trousers at the A Sense Of Home’s First-Ever Annual Gala in Beverly Hills.
Jennifer Garner
in an elegant off-the-shoulder Stella McCartney gown with a embellished side slit at the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills.
Salma Hayek
in a Gucci metallic halter gown with a slit and black trim at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala in L.A.
Dakota Johnson
wears a Saint Laurent black sequin belted jumpsuit and black heeled sandals at the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills.
Olivia Wilde
wears a Michael Kors polka dot peplum gown with a cutout and matching belt and a green clutch at the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills.
Katie Holmes
wears a sheer polka dot pussy bow blouse with an embellished belt, black trousers and pointed-toe pumps at MCC Theater’s Inaugural All-Star “Let’s Play! Celebrity Game Night” in N.Y.C.
Nicole Kidman
in a romantic Loewe puff shoulder embroidered gown at the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills.
Charlize Theron
in an Alexander McQueen crystal embellished fishnet tunic with black trousers and studded heels at the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills.