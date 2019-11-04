Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

By Katie Intner
November 04, 2019 04:22 PM

Jennifer Lopez

John Parra/Getty

in a white curve-hugging mini dress with buckled straps and metallic platform pumps at 2019 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina in Miami.

Cindy Crawford

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

in a printed midi dress with a black leather jacket draped over her shoulders, black pumps and a metallic clutch at the A Sense Of Home’s First-Ever Annual Gala in Beverly Hills.

Regina King

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

wears a Gucci short-sleeved gown with metallic trim and an embellished belt with Bvlgari jewels at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala in L.A.

Kaia Gerber

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

wears an all black look, featuring an unbuttoned peplum sleeve blouse and flared trousers at the A Sense Of Home’s First-Ever Annual Gala in Beverly Hills.

Jennifer Garner

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

in an elegant off-the-shoulder Stella McCartney gown with a embellished side slit at the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills.

Salma Hayek

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a Gucci metallic halter gown with a slit and black trim at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala in L.A.

Dakota Johnson

Frazer Harrison/Getty

wears a Saint Laurent black sequin belted jumpsuit and black heeled sandals at the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills.

Olivia Wilde

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

wears a Michael Kors polka dot peplum gown with a cutout and matching belt and a green clutch at the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills.

Katie Holmes

Walter McBride/Getty

wears a sheer polka dot pussy bow blouse with an embellished belt, black trousers and pointed-toe pumps at MCC Theater’s Inaugural All-Star “Let’s Play! Celebrity Game Night” in N.Y.C.

Nicole Kidman

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a romantic Loewe puff shoulder embroidered gown at the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills.

Charlize Theron

Frazer Harrison/Getty

in an Alexander McQueen crystal embellished fishnet tunic with black trousers and studded heels at the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills.

