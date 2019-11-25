Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

See the best red carpet looks from this week
By Katie Intner
November 25, 2019 10:22 AM

Eva Longoria

JC Olivera/Getty

in a black strapless bodycon mini dress and strappy heels at ABC’s 30th Anniversary Talk of the Town Gala in Beverly Hills.

Ellie Goulding

Richard Young/Shutterstock

wears a black metallic velour gown with draped shoulders at the Memories that Matter event in London.

Ruth Wilson

Dave Benett/Getty

wears a red and silver star-printed puff-sleeve dress with embellished heeled sandals at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards in London.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Karwai Tang/WireImage

in a Michael Kors beaded lemon-printed dress with ruffle detailing and Jimmy Choo sandals at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards in London.

Nicole Scherzinger

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

in a magenta long-sleeve cut-out dress with a high slit on one side and train on the other at The X Factor: Celebrity show in London.

Poppy Delevingne 

Karwai Tang/WireImage

in a custom Etro long-sleeve champagne-colored sequin gown with a Jimmy Choo clutch at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards in London.

