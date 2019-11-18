Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

See the best red carpet looks from this week
By Katie Intner
November 18, 2019 11:04 AM

Heidi Klum

JC Olivera/Getty

in a Julien MacDonald white fringe one shoulder dress and metallic heeled sandals at the 2019 TrevorLive Los Angeles Gala in Beverly Hills.

Beyoncé

Kevin Mazur/Getty

wears a Roberto Cavalli feathered strapless gown with a high slit, embellished heeled sandals and Lorraine Schwartz earrings at Shawn Carter Foundation Gala in Hollywood, Florida.

Selena Gomez

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

in a burnt-orange velvet Prada ankle-length dress and black platforms at ACLU SoCal’s Annual Bill of Rights in Beverly Hills.

Eva Longoria

David Livingston/Getty

wears a black spaghetti strap V-neck dress with a front slit with black lace-up heeled sandals at the Eva Longoria Foundation Gala in Beverly Hills.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Ian Tuttle/Getty

in an oversized white cardigan, a black and white printed pleated skirt and black pussy bow blouse at the Goop Health Summit in San Francisco.  

Kerry Washington

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

in a Veronica Beard yellow floral ruffle jumpsuit, matching Christian Louboutin pumps and jewelry from Melinda Maria and Misahara at the Indie Contenders Roundtable in Hollywood.

Bella Hadid

Stephane Cardinale/Getty

wears an Alexander Wang brown cut-out top, baggy denim pants and black square-toe boots at Vogue Fashion Festival in Paris.

Kate Beckinsale

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

in an ivory jacket, graphic T-shirt, black trousers and pumps at the Christmas at The Grove event in L.A.

Julianne Moore

Jim Spellman/WireImage

in a Chanel black lace maxi dress with a short puff-sleeves at the A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson’s event in N.Y.C.

Lizzo

Mark R. Milan/GC Images

wears a Gucci bomber jacket, brown bodycon dress, Fendi bucket bag and lace-up boots at Celebrity X Factor in London.

Olivia Wilde

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

in a Miu Miu purple floral maxi dress, a purple croc-embossed clutch and black embellished heels at the 2019 Napa Valley Film Festival.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Donato Sardella/Getty

wears a Michael Costello for Revolve black velvet bustier dress with a plunging deep V-neck and a large front slit at the #REVOLVEawards 2019 in Hollywood.

