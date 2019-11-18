Heidi Klum
in a Julien MacDonald white fringe one shoulder dress and metallic heeled sandals at the 2019 TrevorLive Los Angeles Gala in Beverly Hills.
Beyoncé
wears a Roberto Cavalli feathered strapless gown with a high slit, embellished heeled sandals and Lorraine Schwartz earrings at Shawn Carter Foundation Gala in Hollywood, Florida.
Selena Gomez
in a burnt-orange velvet Prada ankle-length dress and black platforms at ACLU SoCal’s Annual Bill of Rights in Beverly Hills.
Eva Longoria
wears a black spaghetti strap V-neck dress with a front slit with black lace-up heeled sandals at the Eva Longoria Foundation Gala in Beverly Hills.
Gwyneth Paltrow
in an oversized white cardigan, a black and white printed pleated skirt and black pussy bow blouse at the Goop Health Summit in San Francisco.
Kerry Washington
in a Veronica Beard yellow floral ruffle jumpsuit, matching Christian Louboutin pumps and jewelry from Melinda Maria and Misahara at the Indie Contenders Roundtable in Hollywood.
Bella Hadid
wears an Alexander Wang brown cut-out top, baggy denim pants and black square-toe boots at Vogue Fashion Festival in Paris.
Kate Beckinsale
in an ivory jacket, graphic T-shirt, black trousers and pumps at the Christmas at The Grove event in L.A.
Julianne Moore
in a Chanel black lace maxi dress with a short puff-sleeves at the A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson’s event in N.Y.C.
Lizzo
wears a Gucci bomber jacket, brown bodycon dress, Fendi bucket bag and lace-up boots at Celebrity X Factor in London.
Olivia Wilde
in a Miu Miu purple floral maxi dress, a purple croc-embossed clutch and black embellished heels at the 2019 Napa Valley Film Festival.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
wears a Michael Costello for Revolve black velvet bustier dress with a plunging deep V-neck and a large front slit at the #REVOLVEawards 2019 in Hollywood.