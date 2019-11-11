Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

By Katie Intner
November 11, 2019 11:12 AM

Jennifer Garner

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

wears a Prada iridescent pale pink strapless gown with a black embellished belt, paired with a diamond necklace at the Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, C.A.

Laura Dern

Arturo Holmes/WireImage

wears a Saint Laurent sheer black and metallic gold front-button zebra-print midi dress, styled with a black vest, black belt and maroon knee-high boots at the Marriage Story premiere in N.Y.C.

Jessica Alba

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

wears a Ralph & Russo white and silver feathered dress, silver headband, white feathered bag and metallic heeled sandals at the Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, C.A.

Kate Hudson

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a Prada metallic gold ruched strapless dress, a blue clutch and a white choker necklace at the Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, C.A.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Chris Jackson/- WPA Pool/Getty Images

in a custom Erdem black brocade dress with Jessica McCormack hoop earrings, black Aquazzura bow-adorned pumps, and the traditional red poppy pin at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance in London.

Katy Perry

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a Prada black dress with a silver chainmail bodice at the Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, C.A.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

wears an oversized pinstripe blazer, paisley-print blouse, black trousers and gold metallic heels at the WIRED25 Summit 2019 in San Francisco.

Olivia Munn

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

wears a Yanina Couture white tulle cinched gown with a feather-adorned shoulder and one-sided train at the Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, C.A.

Mindy Kailing

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

wears an Oscar de la Renta cream short-sleeve maxi dress with red floral embroidery at the Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, C.A.

Chrissy Teigen

Rich Polk/Getty

in a Georges Hobeika green tulle one-shoulder gown with an embellished top and high leg-slit at the Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, C.A.

Charlize Theron

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

in a Dior black leather and mesh dress with black pointed-toe boots at the 33rd American Cinematheque Award Presentation in Beverly Hills.

