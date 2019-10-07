Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

See the best red carpet looks from this week
By PEOPLE style
October 07, 2019 11:01 AM

Penélope Cruz

Johns PKI / SplashNews.com

wears a Chanel metallic sequined straplesss top and matching maxi skirt with a gold clutch at the premiere of Wasp Network at the 57th New York Film Festival in N.Y.C.

Julia Roberts

Frazer Harrison/Getty

wears a Michael Kors Collection black and white polka dot peplum top and matching pants with a white belt and oxford flats at the 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles in Pacific Palisades, C.A.

Angelina Jolie

Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty

in a lavender Givenchy Haute Couture strapless ruffle top with double-sided trains with black trousers and slingback pumps at the Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil photocall in Rome.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Newslions / SplashNews.com

in a high-shione peach satin double-breasted suit and light brown pointed-toe heels at the NBA match in Mumbai.

Zendaya

Andreas Rentz/Getty

in a Tommy Hilfiger silk embellished chiffon gown with a tie neck and metallic silver strappy heeled sandals at the premiere of Ford v Ferrari in Zurich.

Mandy Moore

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a Lela Rose sheer yellow short-sleeve midi dress with flower appliqués, a By Far handbag and Christian Louboutin metallic sandals at the 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles in Pacific Palisades, C.A.

Charlize Theron

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

wears head-to-toe Diar, featuring a light blue half-sleeve button-down, a blue tie-dye pleated skirt, a gold chain belt, gold necklaces and patent pointed-toe loafers at MGM’s The Addams Family premiere in L.A.

Scarlett Johansson

Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com

wears a Christian Dior black strapless pleated ankle-grazing dress with an embellished bodice, black heeled sandals and Nikos Koulis Oui Earrings at the Marriage Story premiere in N.Y.C.

Kristen Stewart

David Fisher/Shutterstock

in a Chanel Haute Couture marron boxy suit jacket with white cuffs buttoned on the top and matching trousers at the U.K. premiere of Seberg in London.

Jada Pinkett Smith

Frazer Harrison/Getty

wears a embellished floor-length vest with a chain collar necklace and metallic orange crushed velvet trouser at the Gemini Man premiere in L.A.

Halle Berry

Paras Griffin/Getty

in a House of Holland black satin three-piece suit and a Celine fedora at the Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala in Atlanta.

Laura Dern

Karwai Tang/WireImage

wears an Emilia Wickstead pale yellow ankle-grazing dress with a high neck and cinched top with black pumps at the Marriage Story premiere in London.

Jenna Dewan

Jerod Harris/Getty

in a black puff-sleeve jumpsuit with a deep V-cut and a silver chain necklace and metallic heeled sandals at the WWE 20th Anniversary Celebration in L.A. 

