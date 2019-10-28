Jennifer Lopez
in a strapless, high-shine Reem Acra gold gown with Harry Winston necklace and earrings at the Academy Governor’s Awards in Hollywood.
Dakota Johnson
wears a white two-piece Brandon Maxwell gown and Messika earrings at the Academy Governor’s Awards in Hollywood.
Scarlett Johansson
in a Celine by Hedi Slimane gown with a midriff side cutout and leg-baring slit with Gianvito Rossi pumps and jewelry by Hanut Singh, Maxior and Misahara at the Academy Governor’s Awards in Hollywood.
Kerry Washington
dazzles in a mirrored David Koma mini dress and Jimmy Choo heeled sandals at the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards in Hollywood.
Olivia Wilde
wears a Ralph Lauren Collection sequin long-sleeved gown, featuring a plunging V-neck and ruched bodice, with dazzling drop Amwaj earrings and a Tyler Ellis clutch at the Academy Governor’s Awards in Hollywood.
Charlize Theron
wears a Tom Ford black and white dress with a ball gown skirt, Ana Khouri jewels and a black clutch at the Academy Governor’s Awards in Hollywood.
Regina King
in a Ralph & Russo Couture gold and white one-shoulder gown with Christian Louboutin pumps at the Academy Governor’s Awards in Hollywood.
Lupita Nyong'o
wears a floral halter gown by Givenchy with Bulgari jewels at the Academy Governor’s Awards in Hollywood.
Renée Zellweger
in an embellished off-the-shoulder dress and Jimmy Choo pumps at the Academy Governor’s Awards in Hollywood.
Demi Moore
wears a Roland Mouret jumpsuit with a neck tie, Giuseppe Zanotti pumps and white clutch from the label at the Friendly House 30th Annual Awards Luncheon in Beverly Hills.
Laura Dern
in a Brandon Maxwell black V-neck dress with a leg slit and pumps at the Academy Governor’s Awards in Hollywood.
Viola Davis
in a white Michael Kors Collection halter gown with silver detailing on the waist and Crivelli jewelry at her Rome Film Festival dinner.
Angela Bassett
in a belted leather jumpsuit with billowy sleeves and black lace-up boots at FX’s American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration in Hollywood.
Emma Roberts
in a Vivetta satin off-the-shoulder jumpsuit with a crystal heart on the bodice and black Christian Louboutin heeled sandals at FX’s American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration in Hollywood.