Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

See the best red carpet looks from this week
By PeopleStyle
October 28, 2019 12:54 PM

Jennifer Lopez 

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

in a strapless, high-shine Reem Acra gold gown with Harry Winston necklace and earrings at the Academy Governor’s Awards in Hollywood.

Dakota Johnson

Steve Granitz/WireImage

wears a white two-piece Brandon Maxwell gown and Messika earrings at the Academy Governor’s Awards in Hollywood.

Scarlett Johansson

Steve Granitz/WireImage

in a Celine by Hedi Slimane gown with a midriff side cutout and leg-baring slit with Gianvito Rossi pumps and jewelry by Hanut Singh, Maxior and Misahara at the Academy Governor’s Awards in Hollywood.

Kerry Washington

Neilson Barnard/BAFTA/Getty

dazzles in a mirrored David Koma mini dress and Jimmy Choo heeled sandals at the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards in Hollywood.

Olivia Wilde

Steve Granitz/WireImage

wears a Ralph Lauren Collection sequin long-sleeved gown, featuring a plunging V-neck and ruched bodice, with dazzling drop Amwaj earrings and a Tyler Ellis clutch at the Academy Governor’s Awards in Hollywood.

Charlize Theron

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

wears a Tom Ford black and white dress with a ball gown skirt, Ana Khouri jewels and a black clutch at the Academy Governor’s Awards in Hollywood.

Regina King

Steve Granitz/WireImage

in a Ralph & Russo Couture gold and white one-shoulder gown with Christian Louboutin pumps at the Academy Governor’s Awards in Hollywood.

Lupita Nyong'o

Steve Granitz/WireImage

wears a floral halter gown by Givenchy with Bulgari jewels at the Academy Governor’s Awards in Hollywood.

Renée Zellweger

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

in an embellished off-the-shoulder dress and Jimmy Choo pumps at the Academy Governor’s Awards in Hollywood.

Demi Moore

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

wears a Roland Mouret jumpsuit with a neck tie, Giuseppe Zanotti pumps and white clutch from the label at the Friendly House 30th Annual Awards Luncheon in Beverly Hills.

Laura Dern

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

in a Brandon Maxwell black V-neck dress with a leg slit and pumps at the Academy Governor’s Awards in Hollywood.

Viola Davis

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty

in a white Michael Kors Collection halter gown with silver detailing on the waist and Crivelli jewelry at her Rome Film Festival dinner.

Angela Bassett

Rachel Luna/FilmMagic

in a belted leather jumpsuit with billowy sleeves and black lace-up boots at FX’s American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration in Hollywood.

Emma Roberts

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a Vivetta satin off-the-shoulder jumpsuit with a crystal heart on the bodice and black Christian Louboutin heeled sandals at FX’s American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration in Hollywood.

