Charlize Theron
in a black and white graphic long-sleeve mini dress with black knee-high boots at the Bombshell screening in N.Y.C.
Michelle Dockery
wears a Valentino floral gown with a sheer top and sleeves and oversized cinched cuffs at the Downton Abbey red carpet in Rome.
Kate Beckinsale
in a Georges Chakra jumpsuit, featuring an oversized cinched metallic mesh top on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Mindy Kaling
wears an Anita Dongre printed dress with metallic heeled sandals at Uplift Family Services at Hollygrove’s Annual Norma Jean Benefit Gala in Hollywood.
Kelly Rowland
in a pastel multi-colored striped mini dress with puffed sleeves and a one-sided train with strappy sandals at Everest Race Day at the Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney.
Natalie Portman
in a sheer metallic silver tiered gown with a halter neck at the L.A. Dance Project Annual Gala.
Chrissy Metz
wears a metallic black gown with black heeled sandals at the Last Chance for Animals’ 35th Anniversary Gala in Beverly Hills.
Katherine McPhee
wears a black leather moto jacket, black crop top, red plaid midi skirt with a front slit and black ankle boots at Gladys Knight’s 75th birthday party in Hollywood.