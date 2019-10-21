Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

See the best red carpet looks from this week
By PeopleStyle
October 21, 2019 11:26 AM

1 of 9

Charlize Theron

Noam Galai/Getty

in a black and white graphic long-sleeve mini dress with black knee-high boots at the Bombshell screening in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Michelle Dockery

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

wears a Valentino floral gown with a sheer top and sleeves and oversized cinched cuffs at the Downton Abbey red carpet in Rome.

3 of 9

Kate Beckinsale

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty

in a Georges Chakra jumpsuit, featuring an oversized cinched metallic mesh top on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 9

Mindy Kaling

Leon Bennett/Getty

wears an Anita Dongre printed dress with metallic heeled sandals at Uplift Family Services at Hollygrove’s Annual Norma Jean Benefit Gala in Hollywood.

Advertisement

5 of 9

Kelly Rowland

Hanna Lassen/Getty

in a pastel multi-colored striped mini dress with puffed sleeves and a one-sided train with strappy sandals at Everest Race Day at the Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney.

6 of 9

Natalie Portman

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

in a sheer metallic silver tiered gown with a halter neck at the L.A. Dance Project Annual Gala.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 9

Chrissy Metz

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

wears a metallic black gown with black heeled sandals at the Last Chance for Animals’ 35th Anniversary Gala in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 9

Katherine McPhee

JC Olivera/Getty

wears a black leather moto jacket, black crop top, red plaid midi skirt with a front slit and black ankle boots at Gladys Knight’s 75th birthday party in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.