Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

 

See the best red carpet looks from this week
By PEOPLE style
October 14, 2019 02:03 PM

1 of 14

Jennifer Aniston

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

wears a black jumpsuit with a black suit vest and layered necklaces at Apple’s press day for The Morning Show in L.A. 

2 of 14

Margot Robbie

Steve Granitz/WireImage

in a Mara Hoffman white linen front-tie long-sleeve crop top and matching trousers, paired with black heeled sandals at the special screening Bombshell in West Hollywood.

3 of 14

Rihanna

Roy Rochlin/Getty

wears a Saint Laurent one-shoulder leopard-print midi dress with a keyhole detail and ruched waistband and croc-embossed boots at the launch of her first visual autobiography, Rihanna, at the Guggenheim Museum in N.Y.C.

4 of 14

Charlize Theron

Steve Granitz/WireImage

in a black chain-belted blazer, a Givenchy ombré brown pleated skirt and black strappy heeled sandals at the special screening Bombshell in West Hollywood.

5 of 14

Kate Hudson

Steve Granitz/WireImage

in a green satin leaf-printed high-low dress with puffed sleeves and a ruffled hem, and white and black heeled mules at the 2nd annual Girl Up #GirlHero Awards in Beverly Hills.

6 of 14

Cara Delevingne

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

in a Guy Laroche cutout denim jumpsuit and pointed-toe pumps at the 2nd annual Girl Up #GirlHero Awards in Beverly Hills.

7 of 14

Julianne Hough

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

wears head-to-toe black in a velour ruffled-bodysuit and satin trousers at the 2nd annual Girl Up #GirlHero Awards in Beverly Hills.

8 of 14

Hilary Duff

Michael Kovac/Getty

wears a Raisa Vanessa orange-red and black V-neck mini dress with a crystal-embellished belt and metallic pointed-toe pumps at the 5th Adopt Together Baby Ball Gala in L.A.

9 of 14

Mariah Carey

Steve Granitz/WireImage

in a dazzling black ruched gown with a leg slit and V-neck cut at the Variety‘s 2019 Power Of Women: Los Angeles event in Beverly Hills.

10 of 14

Nicole Kidman

Steve Granitz/WireImage

wears a Altuzarra suit with a printed button-down and Manolo Blahnik heels at the special screening Bombshell in West Hollywood.

11 of 14

Katy Perry

Paul Morigi/Getty

in a Alon Livné printed off-the-shoulder gown with ruffled sleeves, paired with Roger Vivier embellished heels and KALLATI jewelry at the David Lynch Foundation’s “Silence the Violence” benefit in Washington, D.C.

12 of 14

Natalie Portman

Steve Granitz/WireImage

wears a red half-sleeve top, black cinched-waist trousers and black flats at the Variety‘s 2019 Power Of Women: Los Angeles event in Beverly Hills.

13 of 14

Tracee Ellis Ross

Roy Rochlin/Getty

wears an Aje yellow and white tree-printed puffed-sleeve mini dress with Christian Louboutin yellow heels at the Black-ish screening at PaleyFest in N.Y.C.

