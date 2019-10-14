See the best red carpet looks from this week
Jennifer Aniston
wears a black jumpsuit with a black suit vest and layered necklaces at Apple’s press day for The Morning Show in L.A.
Margot Robbie
in a Mara Hoffman white linen front-tie long-sleeve crop top and matching trousers, paired with black heeled sandals at the special screening Bombshell in West Hollywood.
Rihanna
wears a Saint Laurent one-shoulder leopard-print midi dress with a keyhole detail and ruched waistband and croc-embossed boots at the launch of her first visual autobiography, Rihanna, at the Guggenheim Museum in N.Y.C.
Charlize Theron
in a black chain-belted blazer, a Givenchy ombré brown pleated skirt and black strappy heeled sandals at the special screening Bombshell in West Hollywood.
Kate Hudson
in a green satin leaf-printed high-low dress with puffed sleeves and a ruffled hem, and white and black heeled mules at the 2nd annual Girl Up #GirlHero Awards in Beverly Hills.
Cara Delevingne
in a Guy Laroche cutout denim jumpsuit and pointed-toe pumps at the 2nd annual Girl Up #GirlHero Awards in Beverly Hills.
Julianne Hough
wears head-to-toe black in a velour ruffled-bodysuit and satin trousers at the 2nd annual Girl Up #GirlHero Awards in Beverly Hills.
Hilary Duff
wears a Raisa Vanessa orange-red and black V-neck mini dress with a crystal-embellished belt and metallic pointed-toe pumps at the 5th Adopt Together Baby Ball Gala in L.A.
Mariah Carey
in a dazzling black ruched gown with a leg slit and V-neck cut at the Variety‘s 2019 Power Of Women: Los Angeles event in Beverly Hills.
Nicole Kidman
wears a Altuzarra suit with a printed button-down and Manolo Blahnik heels at the special screening Bombshell in West Hollywood.
Katy Perry
in a Alon Livné printed off-the-shoulder gown with ruffled sleeves, paired with Roger Vivier embellished heels and KALLATI jewelry at the David Lynch Foundation’s “Silence the Violence” benefit in Washington, D.C.
Natalie Portman
wears a red half-sleeve top, black cinched-waist trousers and black flats at the Variety‘s 2019 Power Of Women: Los Angeles event in Beverly Hills.
Tracee Ellis Ross
wears an Aje yellow and white tree-printed puffed-sleeve mini dress with Christian Louboutin yellow heels at the Black-ish screening at PaleyFest in N.Y.C.