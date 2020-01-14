Viola Davis
in a lavender cowl-neck top, black J Brand leather leggings and metallic silver strappy heels at the Troop Zero premiere in L.A.
Mariah Carey
in a Balmain black and white graphic-print mini dress with black tights and below-the-knee black boots at the A Fall from Grace premire in N.Y.C.
Emily Ratajkowski
wears a graphic cropped tie-dye T-shirt, high-waisted jeans and white western boots at the Los Angeles Lakers game in L.A.
Candice Swanepoel
wears a long, black spaghetti strap Paris Georgia dress with white piping, teamed with black pumps and a black and gold purse at the “Fashion Talents from South Africa” Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week event in Berlin.
Luann de Lesseps
in a white blazer with black lapels, black jeans and knee-high boots at Build Studio in N.Y.C.
Selena Gomez
in a sheer pink, ribbed mockneck top with a Givenchy ballgown skirt and Messika jewelry at the Dolittle premiere in Westwood, Calif.
Jennifer Lopez
wears an Elie Saab light blue plunging gown with a belt and billowy sleeves and a metallic embellished clutch 2020 LAFCA Awards Ceremony in L.A.
Laura Dern
in a long-sleeve Fendi dress with a lace bra underneath and black boots at the AARP The Magazine’s 19th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills.
Mandy Moore
in a Proenza Schouler brown crocodile-print long-sleeve turtleneck dress with ruched detailing and brown suede boots at the 2020 NBCUniversal Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif.
Kris Jenner
in a strong-shouldered black velvet blazer with satin lapels, black trousers and black heeled boots at the ThinkBIG! 2020 Conference in West Hollywood.
Zoë Kravitz
wears a black and white tie dye button-down top with a purple checkered mini skirt and Mary Jane heels on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A.
Renée Zellweger
in a Louis Vuitton off-the-shoulder long-sleeve dress with black pumps at the AARP The Magazine’s 19th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills.
Michelle Dockery
wears an all-black look, including a turtleneck, fitted blazer and leather pants, plus beige pumps at the The Gentlemen photocall in N.Y.C.
Rosario Dawson
in an Amur white puff-sleeve top and A-line maxi skirt from the label, with heeled mules at the 2020 NBCUniversal Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, C.A.
Jamie Lee Curtis
in an Alaïa black long-sleeve cowlneck dress with tall black boots at the AARP The Magazine’s 19th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills.