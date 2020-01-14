Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

See the best red carpet looks from this week
By Katie Intner
January 14, 2020 11:11 AM

Viola Davis

Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

in a lavender cowl-neck top, black J Brand leather leggings and metallic silver strappy heels at the Troop Zero premiere in L.A.

Mariah Carey

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

in a Balmain black and white graphic-print mini dress with black tights and below-the-knee black boots at the A Fall from Grace premire in N.Y.C.

Emily Ratajkowski

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

wears a graphic cropped tie-dye T-shirt, high-waisted jeans and white western boots at the Los Angeles Lakers game in L.A.

Candice Swanepoel

Jörg Carstensen/Getty

wears a long, black spaghetti strap Paris Georgia dress with white piping, teamed with black pumps and a black and gold purse at the “Fashion Talents from South Africa” Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week event in Berlin.

Luann de Lesseps

Gary Gershoff/Getty

in a white blazer with black lapels, black jeans and knee-high boots at Build Studio in N.Y.C.

Selena Gomez

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a sheer pink, ribbed mockneck top with a Givenchy ballgown skirt and Messika jewelry at the Dolittle premiere in Westwood, Calif.

Jennifer Lopez

Steve Granitz/WireImage

wears an Elie Saab light blue plunging gown with a belt and billowy sleeves and a metallic embellished clutch 2020 LAFCA Awards Ceremony in L.A.

Laura Dern

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

in a long-sleeve Fendi dress with a lace bra underneath and black boots at the AARP The Magazine’s 19th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills.

Mandy Moore

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

in a Proenza Schouler brown crocodile-print long-sleeve turtleneck dress with ruched detailing and brown suede boots at the 2020 NBCUniversal Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif.

Kris Jenner

Erik Voake/Getty

in a strong-shouldered black velvet blazer with satin lapels, black trousers and black heeled boots at the ThinkBIG! 2020 Conference in West Hollywood.

Zoë Kravitz

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

wears a black and white tie dye button-down top with a purple checkered mini skirt and Mary Jane heels on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A. 

Renée Zellweger

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

in a Louis Vuitton off-the-shoulder long-sleeve dress with black pumps at the AARP The Magazine’s 19th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills.

Michelle Dockery

Theo Wargo/Getty

wears an all-black look, including a turtleneck, fitted blazer and leather pants, plus beige pumps at the The Gentlemen photocall in N.Y.C.

Rosario Dawson

Frazer Harrison/Getty

in an Amur white puff-sleeve top and A-line maxi skirt from the label, with heeled mules at the 2020 NBCUniversal Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, C.A.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

in an Alaïa black long-sleeve cowlneck dress with tall black boots at the AARP The Magazine’s 19th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills.

