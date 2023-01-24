Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

All the can't-miss looks from your favorite stars — in one place! 

By Zizi Strater
and
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 24, 2023 12:38 PM
Christian Dior : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023
Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty
01 of 25

Anya Taylor-Joy

Christian Dior : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Anya Taylor-Joy certainly served in this floral-patterned corset bustier and velvet skirt. She also wore a matching cropped blazer, sleek boots and a pearl choker necklace while attending the Dior Haute Couture spring/summer 2023 show in Paris.

02 of 25

Apple Martin

Chanel : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023
Apple Martin. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Apple Martin was the ultimate Chanel girl for the label's couture fashion show in Paris. For her debut on the fashion week scene, Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter donned the French label's heritage tweed via a dress and jacket set styled with loafers and a quilted chain-strap purse.

03 of 25

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France.
Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Karlie Kloss painted couture fashion week red in this monochromatic ensemble. For the Dior show, the model wore an eye-catching floor length dress that matched her coat and lipstick, as well as black flats.

04 of 25

Sadie Sink

Chanel : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Sadie Sink was classically Chanel in this all-black, all-tweed look for the French house's Haute Couture show. The actress' ensemble featured a bejeweled cardigan and an A-line dress.

05 of 25

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi attends the Christian Dior front row during Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France.
Dave Benett/Getty

Yara Shahidi's flirty mini dress at the Dior show in Paris had her feeling like a winner. The actress and activist shared an Instagram video of herself dancing in the fun piece, captioning the post: "Keep both eyes on the prize."

06 of 25

Rachel Zegler

FASHION-FRANCE-DIOR-PHOTOCALL
JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty

It was all fairytale vibes for Rachel Zegler, who appeared at the Dior show in a crochet two-piece design (with a matching handbag!) and kitten heels fit for a high-fashion princess.

07 of 25

Kirsten Dunst

Christian Dior : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023
Dave Benett/Getty

Kirsten Dunst kept it classic in her modern-take on this retro suspender look. The actress teamed the vintage accessory with tan suede pants and a ruffled blouse at the Dior show.

08 of 25

Ruth Wilson

Schiaparelli : Outside Arrivals - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023
Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Coming in haute! Ruth Wilson selected a velvet set, a red clutch and a show-stopping wide-brimmed hat for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris.

09 of 25

Tilda Swinton

Tilda Swinton attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France.
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Tilda Swinton played it cool at Chanel, where she rocked a sequin bomber jacket and satin trousers – plus her edgy razor 'do!

10 of 25

Elizabeth Debicki

Christian Dior : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023
Dave Benett/Getty

Elizabeth Debicki was red carpet royalty at the Dior show. The Crown star played up the textures with a pleated skirt, sheer tulle top and a structured blazer.

11 of 25

Maisie Williams

Christian Dior : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Maisie Williams' patchwork gingham dress brought a grunge aesthetic to the Dior front row. The star's checked-out mini featured a belted corset bodice and an asymmetrical skirt.

12 of 25

Marion Cotillard

Marion Cotillard attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France.
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Marion Cotillard went in with the stripes wearing this patterned polo dress – accented with crochet-like panels and beading – to the Chanel fashion show.

13 of 25

Tiffany Haddish

2023 Sundance Film Festival - "Landscape With Invisible Hand" Premiere
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

While at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, Tiffany Haddish wore a vibrant red dress, tall heeled boots and a gray coat.

14 of 25

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron attends the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France.
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Dove Cameron looked pretty in pink at the Giambattista Valli Haute Xouture show in Paris. She donned a lace pink confection – with a full skirt and flouncy sleeves – and towering gold platform heels.

15 of 25

Beyoncé

Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend 2023 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty

Beyoncé glittered in gold atthe Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal in Dubai, where she performed for the first time in four years. The superstar wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown and Messika jewelry to the ultra-private and ultra-luxurious event.

16 of 25

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner
Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Kylie Jenner channeled her Leo energy with this Schiaparelli dress when she attended the brand's Paris Fashion Week show over the weekend. The design, which debuted at the same show, featured a life-size replica of a lion's head.

17 of 25

Doja Cat

Doja Cat attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Nobody does Monday like Doja Cat does Monday. The star kicked off the week at the Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week — and made a grand entrance in a head to toe red look complete with over 30,000 Swarovski crystals that were applied to her (painted!) skin by legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath and her team.

18 of 25

Kendall Jenner

Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend 2023 - New Nobu Opening
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kendall Jenner was feeling this flowy green Victoria Beckham dress, black gloves and boots (worn to the Grand Opening of Nobu Dubai at Atlantis The Palm) so much, the model posted several photos of herself showing off different angles of the look.

19 of 25

Naomi Campbell

Casablanca : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024
Pierre Suu/Getty

Naomi Campbell is a star in stripes at the Casablanca Menswear Fall-Winter fashion show in Paris. The supermodel wore a retro-looking multi-color suit over a black turtleneck, and accessorized with, bracelets chic aviator glasses and platforms.

20 of 25

Anne Hathaway

2023 Sundance Film Festival - "Eileen" Premiere
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Anne Hathaway bundles up at Utah's film festival in a corseted black Versace puffer coat and lace-up black boots. "How to Sundance," schooled the Best Dressed star's stylist Erin Walsh.

21 of 25

Lisa Rinna

Kenzo : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Lisa Rinna got decked out for the Kenzo show during Paris Fashion Week. "I think I'm staying," the star said on Instagram, while showing off another shot of her look: a wavy-striped suit, contrasting plaid shirt, yellow beret, orange purse, and black shoes.

22 of 25

Chlöe

Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend 2023 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Jeff Spicer/Getty

Chlöe looked glamorous in lime green at the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal. The singer, who is signed to Beyoncé's record label, chose a draped Tony Ward Couture dress with dramatic sleeves to watch her mentor perform.

23 of 25

Dakota Johnson

2023 Sundance Film Festival - Women at Sundance Celebration
Robin Marchant/Getty

Dakota Johnson goes for a cozy vibe at the Sundance Festival in a leather, fur-lined Nour Hammour trench coat over a cream top and blue jeans. Maroon boots gave the look a pop of color.

24 of 25

Letitia Wright

Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend 2023 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Jeff Spicer/Getty

Letitia Wright wore the color of the moment — pink — to the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal. The Black Panther actress accessorized her crystal strap Prada dress with a blingy purse also by the brand, and a few pieces of jewelry.

25 of 25

Emilia Clarke

Variety Sundance Studio, Presented by Audible - Day 1
John Salangsang/Variety via Getty

Emilia Clarke is well-suited (we had to) in a soft yellow blazer with frayed hem and skirt at the Variety Sundance Studio, Presented by Audible. The Game of Thrones actress and Clinique Global Brand Ambassador paired the two-piece ensemble with a black turtleneck and boots, plus a bold red lip.

Related Articles
Kenan Thompson Rachel Brosnahan
Kenan Thompson and Rachel Brosnahan Cheer on N.Y. Rangers, Plus Rumer Willis, Sarah Jessica Parker and More
Julia Louis Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Brings Her Activism to Sundance, Plus Drake, Ryan Gosling, Simone Biles and More
reese witherspoon
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits from the Week
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 20: Lea Michele poses at the Sony Masterworks Broadway "Funny Girl" New Broadway Cast Recording CD official release day signing at The August Wilson Theater Lobby on January 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)
Lea Michele Signs 'Funny Girl' CDs in N.Y.C., Plus Nia Long, Post Malone, Burna Boy and More
Mary Berry Emma Thompson
Mary Berry & Emma Thompson Attend the Inspiration Awards, Plus Emilia Clarke, Kendall Jenner and More
Tyler Posey
Tyler Posey Dons a Serious Moustache, Plus Lindsay Lohan, Cruz & David Beckham and More
emma watson, zoe saldana, kim kardashian
All the Can't-Miss Photos from Paris Couture Fashion Week
Valentino : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
See the Biggest Moments from Paris Fashion Week — and Beyond!
storm reid
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits from the Week
Schiaparelli : Outside Arrivals - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023
Doja Cat Covered Her Body in 30,000 Swarovski Crystals for Fashion Week: 'Magical, Mesmerizing Masterpiece'
Rihanna
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Grab Dinner in N.Y.C., Plus Jamie Dornan and Carey Mulligan, Noomi Rapace and More
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Willem Dafoe, Katy Perry Episode 1817 Pictured: Musical guest Katy Perry performs When Im Gone on Saturday, January 29, 2022
Katy Perry Performs on 'SNL' in N.Y.C., Plus Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Javier Bardem and More
Joseph Sikora and La La Anthony attend the Power Book IV: Force Premiere at Pier 17 Rooftop on January 28, 2022 in New York City.
Joseph Sikora and La La Anthony 'Power' Up N.Y.C., Plus, Quavo, Taylor Lautner, and More
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson Cheers on the Rams in L.A., Plus Ludacris, Kourtney Kardashian and More
Rachel Brosnahan
The' Mrs. Maisel' Cast Gets Chatty in N.Y.C., Plus Olivia Rodrigo, Finneas & Billie Eilish and More
paris fashion week 2022
Fashion Month Continues in Europe! All the Must-See Photos from London, Milan and Paris