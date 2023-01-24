Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

01 of 25 Anya Taylor-Joy Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Anya Taylor-Joy certainly served in this floral-patterned corset bustier and velvet skirt. She also wore a matching cropped blazer, sleek boots and a pearl choker necklace while attending the Dior Haute Couture spring/summer 2023 show in Paris.

02 of 25 Apple Martin Apple Martin. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Apple Martin was the ultimate Chanel girl for the label's couture fashion show in Paris. For her debut on the fashion week scene, Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter donned the French label's heritage tweed via a dress and jacket set styled with loafers and a quilted chain-strap purse.

03 of 25 Karlie Kloss Marc Piasecki/WireImage Karlie Kloss painted couture fashion week red in this monochromatic ensemble. For the Dior show, the model wore an eye-catching floor length dress that matched her coat and lipstick, as well as black flats.

04 of 25 Sadie Sink Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Sadie Sink was classically Chanel in this all-black, all-tweed look for the French house's Haute Couture show. The actress' ensemble featured a bejeweled cardigan and an A-line dress.

05 of 25 Yara Shahidi Dave Benett/Getty Yara Shahidi's flirty mini dress at the Dior show in Paris had her feeling like a winner. The actress and activist shared an Instagram video of herself dancing in the fun piece, captioning the post: "Keep both eyes on the prize."

06 of 25 Rachel Zegler JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty It was all fairytale vibes for Rachel Zegler, who appeared at the Dior show in a crochet two-piece design (with a matching handbag!) and kitten heels fit for a high-fashion princess.

07 of 25 Kirsten Dunst Dave Benett/Getty Kirsten Dunst kept it classic in her modern-take on this retro suspender look. The actress teamed the vintage accessory with tan suede pants and a ruffled blouse at the Dior show.

08 of 25 Ruth Wilson Marc Piasecki/WireImage Coming in haute! Ruth Wilson selected a velvet set, a red clutch and a show-stopping wide-brimmed hat for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris.

09 of 25 Tilda Swinton Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Tilda Swinton played it cool at Chanel, where she rocked a sequin bomber jacket and satin trousers – plus her edgy razor 'do!

10 of 25 Elizabeth Debicki Dave Benett/Getty Elizabeth Debicki was red carpet royalty at the Dior show. The Crown star played up the textures with a pleated skirt, sheer tulle top and a structured blazer.

11 of 25 Maisie Williams Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Maisie Williams' patchwork gingham dress brought a grunge aesthetic to the Dior front row. The star's checked-out mini featured a belted corset bodice and an asymmetrical skirt.

12 of 25 Marion Cotillard Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Marion Cotillard went in with the stripes wearing this patterned polo dress – accented with crochet-like panels and beading – to the Chanel fashion show.

13 of 25 Tiffany Haddish Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty While at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, Tiffany Haddish wore a vibrant red dress, tall heeled boots and a gray coat.

14 of 25 Dove Cameron Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Dove Cameron looked pretty in pink at the Giambattista Valli Haute Xouture show in Paris. She donned a lace pink confection – with a full skirt and flouncy sleeves – and towering gold platform heels.

15 of 25 Beyoncé Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Beyoncé glittered in gold atthe Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal in Dubai, where she performed for the first time in four years. The superstar wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown and Messika jewelry to the ultra-private and ultra-luxurious event.

16 of 25 Kylie Jenner Marc Piasecki/WireImage Kylie Jenner channeled her Leo energy with this Schiaparelli dress when she attended the brand's Paris Fashion Week show over the weekend. The design, which debuted at the same show, featured a life-size replica of a lion's head.

17 of 25 Doja Cat Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Nobody does Monday like Doja Cat does Monday. The star kicked off the week at the Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week — and made a grand entrance in a head to toe red look complete with over 30,000 Swarovski crystals that were applied to her (painted!) skin by legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath and her team.

18 of 25 Kendall Jenner Kevin Mazur/Getty Kendall Jenner was feeling this flowy green Victoria Beckham dress, black gloves and boots (worn to the Grand Opening of Nobu Dubai at Atlantis The Palm) so much, the model posted several photos of herself showing off different angles of the look.

19 of 25 Naomi Campbell Pierre Suu/Getty Naomi Campbell is a star in stripes at the Casablanca Menswear Fall-Winter fashion show in Paris. The supermodel wore a retro-looking multi-color suit over a black turtleneck, and accessorized with, bracelets chic aviator glasses and platforms.

20 of 25 Anne Hathaway Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Anne Hathaway bundles up at Utah's film festival in a corseted black Versace puffer coat and lace-up black boots. "How to Sundance," schooled the Best Dressed star's stylist Erin Walsh.

21 of 25 Lisa Rinna Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Lisa Rinna got decked out for the Kenzo show during Paris Fashion Week. "I think I'm staying," the star said on Instagram, while showing off another shot of her look: a wavy-striped suit, contrasting plaid shirt, yellow beret, orange purse, and black shoes.

22 of 25 Chlöe Jeff Spicer/Getty Chlöe looked glamorous in lime green at the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal. The singer, who is signed to Beyoncé's record label, chose a draped Tony Ward Couture dress with dramatic sleeves to watch her mentor perform.

23 of 25 Dakota Johnson Robin Marchant/Getty Dakota Johnson goes for a cozy vibe at the Sundance Festival in a leather, fur-lined Nour Hammour trench coat over a cream top and blue jeans. Maroon boots gave the look a pop of color.

24 of 25 Letitia Wright Jeff Spicer/Getty Letitia Wright wore the color of the moment — pink — to the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal. The Black Panther actress accessorized her crystal strap Prada dress with a blingy purse also by the brand, and a few pieces of jewelry.