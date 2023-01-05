Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits from the Week

Every major star. Every major look.

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

and Zizi Strater
Published on January 5, 2023 01:05 PM
Allison Williams
Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty
01 of 06

Cate Blanchett

cate blanchett
Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock

Cate Blanchett accepts the best actress award for Tár at the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards in N.Y.C in a Stella McCartney suit and thigh-high Stuart Weitzman boots.

02 of 06

Allison Williams

Allison Williams
Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Allison Williams dazzles in a strapless gold dress and colorful bangles, drop earrings and rings by Fred Leighton for a screening of M3GAN in N.Y.C.

03 of 06

Keke Palmer

keke palmer
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Keke Palmer shines while showing off her baby bump in a silver Michael Kors Collection gown that was hand-embroidered with recycled sequins. She paired it with Lorraine West x DeBeers jewelry to accept the best supporting actress award for Nope at the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards in N.Y.C.

04 of 06

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Quinta Brunson strikes a pose in a striped Annakiki mini dress and matching oversize blazer, plus statement earrings by House of Emmanuele and Dolce & Gabbana heels while out in N.Y.C.

05 of 06

Jenny Slate

jenny slate
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Jenny Slate has fun with suiting in a Thom Browne shorts set. A bow tie, knee-high socks and a mini purse completed her look at the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards in N.Y.C.

06 of 06

Karrueche Tran

Karrueche Tran
Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com

Karrueche Tran hits the town for a dinner date in Miami, Florida wearing a halter-neck maxi dress made of string which she accessorized with strappy black heels and clutch. "I'm out the loop, I'm outta range," she captioned a cheeky snap showing off the back on Instagram.

