Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits from the Week

01 of 06 Cate Blanchett Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock Cate Blanchett accepts the best actress award for Tár at the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards in N.Y.C in a Stella McCartney suit and thigh-high Stuart Weitzman boots.

02 of 06 Allison Williams Slaven Vlasic/Getty Allison Williams dazzles in a strapless gold dress and colorful bangles, drop earrings and rings by Fred Leighton for a screening of M3GAN in N.Y.C.

03 of 06 Keke Palmer Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Keke Palmer shines while showing off her baby bump in a silver Michael Kors Collection gown that was hand-embroidered with recycled sequins. She paired it with Lorraine West x DeBeers jewelry to accept the best supporting actress award for Nope at the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards in N.Y.C.

04 of 06 Quinta Brunson Raymond Hall/GC Images Quinta Brunson strikes a pose in a striped Annakiki mini dress and matching oversize blazer, plus statement earrings by House of Emmanuele and Dolce & Gabbana heels while out in N.Y.C.

05 of 06 Jenny Slate Dia Dipasupil/Getty Jenny Slate has fun with suiting in a Thom Browne shorts set. A bow tie, knee-high socks and a mini purse completed her look at the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards in N.Y.C.