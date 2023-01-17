Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits from the Week

01 of 17 Kate Hudson Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Kate Hudson was a burst of sunshine in this yellow Galvan London bralette-skirt set covered in sequins teamed with a matching overcoat for her appearance at the BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles. She also wore silver heels with embellishments to play up her sparkling Cicada earrings.

02 of 17 Michelle Yeoh Jon Kopaloff/Getty Michelle Yeoh teamed her black suit with gold lapels with a sheer blouse and gold lantern-shaped handbag for the AFI Awards luncheon in Los Angeles.

03 of 17 Angela Bassett Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Angela Bassett arrived at the BAFTA Tea Party outfitted in a spunky Elie Saab white suit decorated with gold grommets and bursts of floral embroidery. She teamed the look with sleek jewelry by Waters Faith.

04 of 17 Patricia Arquette Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Patricia Arquette dripped in metallic copper fabric at the AFI Awards luncheon in her The Vampire's Wife gown, which featured tons of details — including a matching satin-tied cape! The actress also rocked a silver clutch and drop earrings.

05 of 17 Viola Davis Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Viola Davis served monochromatic style in a sky blue three-piece outfit, rounded out with white slingback heels, at the AFI Awards luncheon. She even debuted a bob with wispy bangs for the affair.

06 of 17 Janelle Monáe Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Janelle Monáe put her spin on classic suits with a patterned Thom Browne set, a puppy-shaped purse and her trademark top hat while attending the BAFTA Tea Party.

07 of 17 Margot Robbie Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Margot Robbie was a vision in Versace for the Australia premiere of Babylon. She donned a baby blue gown with a corset bustier and red lace detailing.

08 of 17 Quinta Brunson Kevin Winter/Getty Awards season darling Quinta Brunson brought a pop of color to the AFI Awards luncheon red carpet in a sleek number including a hot pink corset bodice. She further dressed up the piece with large silver hoops.

09 of 17 Cate Blanchett Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Cate Blanchett chose a victorian Wolk Morais ensemble with a ruffled neckline and sleeve cuffs for high tea at the BAFTA Tea Party.

10 of 17 Keke Palmer Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Pregnant Keke Palmer opted for a spring-forward, flowy pastel yellow gown with a dimensional jade green neckline for the AFI Awards luncheon.

11 of 17 Stephanie Hsu Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Stephanie Hsu's floral Simon Rocha design — featuring an edgy harness — brought an avant-garde flair to the BAFTA Tea Party.

12 of 17 Carey Mulligan Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Carey Mulligan also proved that capes are having a style renaissance, wearing a black dress complete with a cloak to the AFI Awards luncheon.

13 of 17 Eva Herzigová Jacopo Raule/Getty Eva Herzigová was spotted at the Zegna fashion show in Milan wearing an off-duty supermodel look — an all-black outfit topped with a gray overcoat.

14 of 17 Claire Foy Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Claire Foy was a regal lady in red at the AFI Awards luncheon, where she wore a satin-finished red cocktail gown and matching heels.

15 of 17 Li Jun Li Li Jun Li was a Balmain babe for the Babylon premiere in Paris. She hit the carpet in a structured woven mini dress from the label's Spring/Summer '23 collection, as well as sandal stilettos and stacks of rings.

16 of 17 Naomi Ackie Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Naomi Ackie played it cool with a pinstripe navy blue set while in London, where she was announced as one of BAFTA's EE Rising Star Award nominees.