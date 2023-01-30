Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

All the can't-miss looks from your favorite stars — in one place! 

By Zizi Strater
Published on January 30, 2023 03:04 PM
Katy Perry

Katy Perry wore a shimmering gold foil Zimmermann two-piece look to attend the G'Day USA Australian-American Association Arts Gala in Los Angeles. She finished the look off with a stack of gold bracelets and coordinating earrings.

Jennifer Lopez

Shotgun Wedding star Jennifer Lopez looked gorgeous when attending Anastasia Beverly Hills 25th Anniversary dinner in Beverly Hills in a sheer sequin Valentino mini dress underneath a fluffy white fur coat, teamed with platform Valentino white heels. Brow boss Anastasia Soare wore a black dress with hot-pink heels for a pop of color.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Everything Everywhere All At Once star Jamie Lee Curtis wore a black suit with floral embroidery to attend AARP's Annual Movies For Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas dazzled in a shiny Elia Saab outfit at the Anastasia Beverly Hills 25th Anniversary dinner. The actress wore a sheer blue, purple and black dress with a matching jacket and purple pointy heels to the star-studded event.

Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey kept it simple and classic at the Anastasia Beverly Hills 25th Anniversary dinner. The star wore a LBD with gold trim, black tights and black heels.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

All that shimmers is Sheryl! The actress wore a flapper-inspired silver midi dress with matching heels and shiny beaded fringe at the hemline to AARP's Annual Movies For Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora had everyone seeing stars in this see-through tan latex dress with which exposed her underwear and silver star pasties during her performance at Heaven nightclub in London with RuPaul's Drag Race alum, Jimbo.

Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr teamed a white, strapless Alex Perry dress, Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry and shiny Christian Louboutin heels to the G'Day USA Australian-American Association Arts Gala in Los Angeles.

Patricia Clarkson

Sharp Objects actress Patricia Clarkson brought a pop of color to the red carpet of the AARP Annual Movies For Grownups Awards. Clarkson wore a hot pink gown with ruffles across the chest and arms. For even more color, she added chic, satin yellow pointy-toed heels and bright red lips.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar looked chic and timeless to promote her new show Wolf Pack in Milan, Italy. The actress wore a white, slouchy suit with shiny heels, bright red lipstick, and black button detailing to the event.

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung sported minimalist glamor to sit front row at the Zadig & Voltaire Fall-Winter 2023 fashion show at Poush on Friday. The TV personality and designer wore a chic monochromatic brown suede suit and shiny black heels for the event.

Hong Chau

The Whale and The Menu star Hong Chau dazzled on the AARP Annual Movies For Grownups Awards red carpet in a white fringe top teamed with flowy silk pants to attend the red carpet.

