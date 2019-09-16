Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

See the best red carpet looks from this week
By PeopleStyle
September 16, 2019 11:42 AM

Kim Kardashian West

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

wears a black velvet asymmetrical halter gown with black strappy sandals at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in L.A.

Jennifer Lopez

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

in a white long-sleeve shirt with flower-appliquéd shoulders, white trousers and metallic pumps on the set of Un Nuevo Dia in Miami.

Olivia Munn

Amy Sussman/Getty

wears a Monique Lhuillier strapless holographic sequin gown with floral appliqués at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in L.A.

Laverne Cox

Amy Sussman/Getty

in a Zac Posen black strapless tiered gown with a Yvan Tufenkijan necklace and a Annabel Chan ring at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in L.A.

Angela Bassett

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in an Ingie Paris geometric print gold sequin dress, featuring a leg slit and a V-neck, paired with black platform heels at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in L.A.

Busy Philipps

Gregg DeGuire/Getty

in a floral printed mini dress with brown platform sandals and a Jimmy Choo saddle cross-body bag at the Hilarity For Charity’s County Fair in L.A.

Lisa Kudrow

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

wears an Ingie Paris pale pink suit with black trim at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in L.A.

Judith Light

Frazer Harrison/Getty

in a strong-shouldered iridescent navy suit with ankle slits on the pants with a fitted tank, a green statement necklace and suede pumps at the Transparent Musicale Finale premiere in L.A.

Kristen Stewart

Francois Durand/Getty

in a cropped Chanel plaid tweed jacket, black shorts with embellished trim and white and black pointed-toe pumps at the Chanel And Madame Figaro Dinner in Deauville, France.

Lucy Hale

Roy Rochlin/Getty

in a Christopher Kane jewel-embellished white button-down blouse and black mini skirt with Giuseppe Zanotti black sandals at the Katy Keene premiere at the Tribeca TV Festival in N.Y.C. 

Leah Remini

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a chrome Walter Collection half-sleeve gown with a V-neck and knotted front with a matching metallic clutch at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in L.A.

