Kim Kardashian West
wears a black velvet asymmetrical halter gown with black strappy sandals at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in L.A.
Jennifer Lopez
in a white long-sleeve shirt with flower-appliquéd shoulders, white trousers and metallic pumps on the set of Un Nuevo Dia in Miami.
Olivia Munn
wears a Monique Lhuillier strapless holographic sequin gown with floral appliqués at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in L.A.
Laverne Cox
in a Zac Posen black strapless tiered gown with a Yvan Tufenkijan necklace and a Annabel Chan ring at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in L.A.
Angela Bassett
in an Ingie Paris geometric print gold sequin dress, featuring a leg slit and a V-neck, paired with black platform heels at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in L.A.
Busy Philipps
in a floral printed mini dress with brown platform sandals and a Jimmy Choo saddle cross-body bag at the Hilarity For Charity’s County Fair in L.A.
Lisa Kudrow
wears an Ingie Paris pale pink suit with black trim at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in L.A.
Judith Light
in a strong-shouldered iridescent navy suit with ankle slits on the pants with a fitted tank, a green statement necklace and suede pumps at the Transparent Musicale Finale premiere in L.A.
Kristen Stewart
in a cropped Chanel plaid tweed jacket, black shorts with embellished trim and white and black pointed-toe pumps at the Chanel And Madame Figaro Dinner in Deauville, France.
Lucy Hale
in a Christopher Kane jewel-embellished white button-down blouse and black mini skirt with Giuseppe Zanotti black sandals at the Katy Keene premiere at the Tribeca TV Festival in N.Y.C.
Leah Remini
in a chrome Walter Collection half-sleeve gown with a V-neck and knotted front with a matching metallic clutch at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in L.A.