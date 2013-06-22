Last Night's Look: Love It or Leave It?
REESE WITHERSPOON
looks more like America’s bombshell in a strapless LBD with an embellished panel along the hemline. She keeps the look monochromatic – right down to her Tiffany & Co. clutch and smoky eye makeup – at Benjamin Millepied’s L.A. Dance Project Benefit in L.A.
JENNIFER LOPEZ
Max? Emme? Are you under there? could easily have snuck in her twins under that major Christian Dior skirt, which she pairs with an off-white cashmere top (also by the designer) and black Brian Atwood pumps at the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
SANDRA BULLOCK
Breaking News: is not wearing all black. After a string of dark ensembles, she picks a purple Prabal Gurung dress with cutouts at the shoulders and a touch of sheer, which she accessorizes with black-and-white cap-toe heels (by Casadei for Prabal Gurung) at the premiere of The Heat in Boston.
NATALIE PORTMAN
surprises no one by wearing the brand head-to-toe via a flowing coral dress with a flouncy asymmetrical hemline, plus two-tone heels, to her husband’s L.A. Dance Project Benefit in L.A.
OLIVIA MUNN
The Newsroom star clearly loves her bright colors. She teams a hot-pink pencil skirt with an on-trend spotted blouse for a visit to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C.
CHRISSY TEIGEN
The supermodel shows of her freshly highlighted hair (and mile-long legs) in cream short-shorts, a white tank and a major statement necklace at the Gillette Venus Step Up & Step Out Tour in L.A.
RASHIDA JONES
Let’s play a little game called, “How many items can one actress wear at once?” Rashida is the obvious winner in a printed silk skirt, black tee, structured blazer, distressed ankle boots, a gray satchel and a whole bunch of delicate jewelry at Benjamin Millepied’s L.A. Dance Project Benefit in L.A.
OCTAVIA SPENCER
You loved Octavia’s last lacy look, and we have a feeling you’re going to feel the same way about this one. The actress flatters her figure in a black-and-navy Tadashi Shoji frock, plus Gilan jewels, at a screening for Fruitvale Station in Oakland, Calif.
KATE MOSS
It’s hard to believe this is the same who recently stepped out in this. The actress goes for a (much) more covered-up look in a full-skirted dress with a sheer black overlay at The Hoping Foundation’s Rock On benefit in London.
ELSA PATAKY
Who needs a hot husband like Chris Hemsworth at your side when you have a head-turning dress like this one? (Actually, on second thought, can we have both?) The actress stuns in the embellished Zuhair Murad gown at the Yo Dona awards in Madrid.
KHLOé KARDASHIAN ODOM
Aunt shows off her sartorial skills in the biggest color of the season – mint green. She pairs her La Marque short shorts with a sheer printed Equipment blouse and blue Giuseppe Zanotti platforms at an event celebrating the new Kardashian Sun Kissed Line in Burbank, Calif.
LEA MICHELE
The Glee look might be sophisticated on top, with a structured Helmut Lang blazer and red Brochu Walker shirt, but she brings out the sexy on the bottom in a O by Kimberly Ovitz mini skirt. Lea completes her ensemble with a blinged-out Switch necklace at the FEED USA and Target launch event in N.Y.C.
MICHELLE OBAMA
The continues to make Americans lust after her wardrobe in this Carolina Herrera full-skirted patterned dress with bow accents at a dinner in honor of President Obama in Berlin, Germany.
SOFIA VERGARA
The Modern Family wears her bombshell uniform: a curve-hugging cutout dress, sparkly pumps, diamond danglers and a matching cuff (both by Lorraine Schwartz) at the Discover Many Hopes Gala in N.Y.C.
SOPHIA BUSH
Is this the new summer suit? Sophia pushes the fashion envelope in a black star-printed smoking jacket with white piping (that reminds us a bit of Hugh Hefner) and matching bottoms (both Smythe), which she teams with red accessories at the FEED USA and Target launch event in N.Y.C.
HEIDI KLUM
The America’s Got Talent judge chooses a sexy Thomas Wylde pencil skirt with zipper detailing at the front, a solid button-down blouse and classic pumps at the Shutterfly by Design event in N.Y.C.
NAYA RIVERA
Someone loves her sparkles. Naya accessorizes her bedazzled Naeem Khan mini with gold pumps and a chic beehive at InStyle’s launch party for the new Elizabeth and James handbag collection in West Hollywood.
ASHLEY MADEKWE
Going for a more toned-down look at the same InStyle event in West Hollywood, the Revenge actress makes her boyfriend jeans feel fashion-y thanks to a loose floral top, black strappy sandals and a bright-blue clutch.
JORDANA BREWSTER
Jordana shows she isn’t afraid of mixing prints in this coordinating shirt and shorts combo by Diane von Furstenberg, plus Coomi jewels and Christian Louboutin studded sandals at the Everyday Effect consume event in N.Y.C.
GWYNETH PALTROW
The gives Superman a run for his money with this winged Prabal Gurung blouse, which she pairs with flared trousers to deliver the keynote speech at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas.
MADONNA
Did run away and join the circus? No, she’s just channeling a ring leader in a three-piece Dolce & Gabbana suit complete with an ivory bow tie, top hat, blinged-out Jacob & Co. glove (yes, singular) and a white carnation at the world premiere of Madonna: The MDNA Tour in N.Y.C.
ASHLEY GREENE
Lest she be the last woman in Hollywood to wear a floral crown, pairs the hippie headpiece with a yellow mini featuring cutout detailing at the sides, barely-there Tory Burch sandals and a bright coral pout at the Oakley Bali Pro surfing competition in Indonesia.
KELLY OSBOURNE
We think Madge would approve. Kelly goes for leather-on-leather-on-leather-on-leather with a studded headband, moto jacket, black leggings and pointy-toe pumps, the perfect choice for the world premiere of Madonna: The MDNA Tour in N.Y.C.
KRISTEN WIIG
Kristen proves her sartorial skills may be as sharp as her comedic timing in this futuristic Prabal Gurung black-and-white dress with an asymmetrical hemline, worn with a metallic geometric clutch and Pierre Hardy heels to the premiere of Imogene in Paris.
EMILY VANCAMP
Her character’s not afraid of making a scene and Emily’s not afraid of making a style statement. The Revenge star picks a bold printed Preen midi, and adds a severe top knot and a bright pink lip at Clinique’s Dramatically Different Party in N.Y.C.
VANESSA HUDGENS
Coachella is over, but boho style is forever. She surprises no one by selecting a paisley-printed Blu Moon jumpsuit, brown belt, chunky sandals and a funky MaLi Beads necklace for the Oakley Bali Pro surfing competition in Indonesia.
KELLY ROWLAND
Another Kelly in leather! The singer gives her bright-red second-skin pants a summertime feel (yes, it’s possible) with a graphic tank and matching bold pumps while promoting her new album, Talk a Good Game, at Best Buy in N.Y.C.
STACY KEIBLER
leading lady breaks up (at least, temporarily) with high-drama gowns and opts for a simple tan midi with a structural neckline that shows off her décolletage (worn with Casadei pumps) at Clinique’s Dramatically Different Party in N.Y.C.
RITA ORA
There’s only one way to describe the sheer panels on this Natalia Kaut dress, and that’s: strategically placed. The singer somehow manages to avoid a wardrobe malfunction in the sexy little bustier number (worn with Jennifer Fisher necklaces) while at a Sony Xperia Access event in London.
BEYONCé
gives a nod to her Destiny’s Child days in this plunging white Roberto Cavalli gown with a sexy midriff cutout, which she accessorizes with a gold clutch and sleek strands at the 40/40 Club’s 10 Year Anniversary Party in N.Y.C.
SANDRA BULLOCK
Another head-to-toe black ensemble for . The actress selects a leather ASOS pencil skirt, matching button-down Michael Kors blouse, Pomellato 67 bracelets and Tabitha Simmons sandals to complete her monochromatic look while promoting The Heat in Berlin.
GWEN STEFANI
Who else can rock a black silk jumpsuit, baby blue platform sandals and aqua Quay Eyeware sunnies so effortlessly? tops the striking look with her signature red pout at the premiere of Monsters University in Hollywood, Calif.
EVA LONGORIA
Don’t let this outfit fool you – actually wearing an ivory Pamella Roland jumpsuit (not separates) complete with a peplum, front zipper and sheer back paneling at the premiere of Devious Maids in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
ALESSANDRA AMBRéSIO
After you vote on the supermodel’s latest look – a breezy white Robert Rodriguez dress, Jennifer Meyer jewels and bright yellow Coach clutch at the Monsters University premiere in Hollywood, Calif. – get the inside scoop on her sexy red carpet style.
ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY
Talk about gym inspiration. The model puts her mile-long legs front and center in this printed Emilio Pucci mini and satin Casadei pumps, which she pairs with a blue clutch at the premiere of Hummingbird in London.
OCTAVIA SPENCER
The actress shows loyalty to her favorite designer in a cobalt blue lace Tadashi Shoji dress with a ribbon belt and metallic Jimmy Choo sandals at the Fruitvale Station premiere in L.A.
TAYLOR SWIFT
Think will win Best Dressed for the second week in a row with this outfit? She flaunts her figure in a black-and-white Herve Leger by Max Az