Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

All the must-see looks on all your favorite stars, from the week's most major events

By Zizi Strater
and
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 27, 2023 03:37 PM
Aubrey Plaza

aubrey plaza
Presley Ann/Getty

The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza wore a shiny pink and orange Rodarte set to W Magazine's annual Best Performances party in L.A.

Kate Hudson

kate hudson
Presley Ann/Getty

Kate Hudson also attended W Magazine's Annual Best Performances event in a salmon-pink Prabal Gurung two-piece complete with fringe accents at the bodice, plus a Jimmy Choo clutch.

Kristen Stewart

kristen stewart
Tristar Media/WireImage

Kristen Stewart closed out the Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin in a sheer Chanel gown with strategic tweed accents that nod to the brand's classic skirt suits.

Cate Blanchett

cate blanchett
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Style star and actress Cate Blanchett kept up her sustainable style streak at Saturday's Producers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills. The Tár star wore an opulent Louis Vuitton tunic refashioned from a gown she once wore in 2017 (which is becoming her red carpet signature move!) over slim black pants.

Jamie Lee Curtis

jamie lee curtis
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jamie Lee Curtis kept things sleek and simple at the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday ahead of her SAG Awards win, donning a fitted long-sleeve gown with strong shoulders and allover shimmer.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross
Presley Ann/Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross selected a teal leather Altuzarra dress and blazer, carried a Khaite bag, and finished it off with By Far shoes W Magazine's Annual Best Performances event in L.A.

Michelle Williams

michelle williams
Presley Ann/Getty

Michelle Williams shimmered in Valentino at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances event in L.A., wearing an ivory-and-silver floral embroidered minidress over a turtleneck and adding ankle-tie white pumps.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling
Taylor Hill/Getty

Mindy Kaling accepted the Norman Lear Achievement Award for Television at the Producers Guild Awards in a classic Monique Lhuillier gown with knockout De Beers jewelry.

Kaia Gerber

kaia gerber
Presley Ann/Getty

Kaia Gerber wore a tight-fitting, partly see-through black Celine dress. She completed the look with a dramatic side part, simple jewelry and strappy heels.

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh
Taylor Hill/Getty

SAG awards winner Michelle Yeoh looked glamorous in all-black Chanel Haute Couture at the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday. The Everything Everywhere All At Once lead completed her red carpet look with Chanel jewels and Jimmy Choo heels.

Taylor Russell

Taylor Russell
Presley Ann/Getty

Taylor Russell posed next to a giant photo of herself (the dream!) at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances event. The Bones and All star sported a leather jacket-inspired Schiaparelli Couture dress with exaggerated portrait neckline and Christian Louboutin heels.

Stephanie Hsu

Stephanie Hsu
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Everything Everywhere All At Once star Stephanie Hsu glimmered in green on the Producers Guild Awards red carpet. The actress wore a flowy green Elie Saab gown with a floral choker detail and completed the look with black heels.

