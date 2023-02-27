Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

01 of 12 Aubrey Plaza Presley Ann/Getty The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza wore a shiny pink and orange Rodarte set to W Magazine's annual Best Performances party in L.A.

02 of 12 Kate Hudson Presley Ann/Getty Kate Hudson also attended W Magazine's Annual Best Performances event in a salmon-pink Prabal Gurung two-piece complete with fringe accents at the bodice, plus a Jimmy Choo clutch.

03 of 12 Kristen Stewart Tristar Media/WireImage Kristen Stewart closed out the Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin in a sheer Chanel gown with strategic tweed accents that nod to the brand's classic skirt suits.

05 of 12 Jamie Lee Curtis Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Jamie Lee Curtis kept things sleek and simple at the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday ahead of her SAG Awards win, donning a fitted long-sleeve gown with strong shoulders and allover shimmer.

06 of 12 Tracee Ellis Ross Presley Ann/Getty Tracee Ellis Ross selected a teal leather Altuzarra dress and blazer, carried a Khaite bag, and finished it off with By Far shoes W Magazine's Annual Best Performances event in L.A.

07 of 12 Michelle Williams Presley Ann/Getty Michelle Williams shimmered in Valentino at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances event in L.A., wearing an ivory-and-silver floral embroidered minidress over a turtleneck and adding ankle-tie white pumps.

08 of 12 Mindy Kaling Taylor Hill/Getty Mindy Kaling accepted the Norman Lear Achievement Award for Television at the Producers Guild Awards in a classic Monique Lhuillier gown with knockout De Beers jewelry.

09 of 12 Kaia Gerber Presley Ann/Getty Kaia Gerber wore a tight-fitting, partly see-through black Celine dress. She completed the look with a dramatic side part, simple jewelry and strappy heels.

10 of 12 Michelle Yeoh Taylor Hill/Getty SAG awards winner Michelle Yeoh looked glamorous in all-black Chanel Haute Couture at the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday. The Everything Everywhere All At Once lead completed her red carpet look with Chanel jewels and Jimmy Choo heels.

11 of 12 Taylor Russell Presley Ann/Getty Taylor Russell posed next to a giant photo of herself (the dream!) at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances event. The Bones and All star sported a leather jacket-inspired Schiaparelli Couture dress with exaggerated portrait neckline and Christian Louboutin heels.