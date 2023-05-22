Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

01 of 05 Halle Bailey Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Halle Bailey channeled the cool blue hues of the ocean at the Australian premiere of her new movie The Little Mermaid in Sydney with a custom, bedazzled Miss Sohee gown with a sheer train.

02 of 05 Megan Fox Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images Megan Fox brought sultry glamour to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party in Florida. The cover star wore a plunging, Blumarine gown with ruffle accents.

03 of 05 Gisele Bündchen Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com Gisele Bündchen brought her timeless style to her Miami event in collaboration with the Brazil Foundation and the Luz Alliance supporting nature restoration projects in her home country. The supermodel rewore a sleek, asymmetrical and sustainable Stella McCartney dress she previously wore to an event in 2019 and teal Jimmy Choo shoes.

04 of 05 Melissa McCarthy Allison Voight / SplashNews.com Melissa McCarthy wore the most opulent of looks to the Australian premiere of her new movie The Little Mermaid in Sydney. The new Ursula paired a purple-and-white geometric-print robe dress with loads of diamonds.