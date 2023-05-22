Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

Catch all the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars from this week's most major events

By Zizi Strater
and
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 22, 2023 01:55 PM
halle bailey
Photo: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com
01 of 05

Halle Bailey

halle bailey
Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Halle Bailey channeled the cool blue hues of the ocean at the Australian premiere of her new movie The Little Mermaid in Sydney with a custom, bedazzled Miss Sohee gown with a sheer train.

02 of 05

Megan Fox

Megan Fox
Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images

Megan Fox brought sultry glamour to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party in Florida. The cover star wore a plunging, Blumarine gown with ruffle accents.

03 of 05

Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bundchen
Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Gisele Bündchen brought her timeless style to her Miami event in collaboration with the Brazil Foundation and the Luz Alliance supporting nature restoration projects in her home country. The supermodel rewore a sleek, asymmetrical and sustainable Stella McCartney dress she previously wore to an event in 2019 and teal Jimmy Choo shoes.

04 of 05

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy
Allison Voight / SplashNews.com

Melissa McCarthy wore the most opulent of looks to the Australian premiere of her new movie The Little Mermaid in Sydney. The new Ursula paired a purple-and-white geometric-print robe dress with loads of diamonds.

05 of 05

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain
Steve Eichner/Variety via Getty Images

Jessica Chastain rocked a floral Prabal Gurung suit and Victoria's Secret corset to the 89th Annual Drama League Awards in New York City.

Related Articles
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw attend the Paramount+ UK Launch; Gracie McGraw attends the "On Our Way" World Premiere
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Gracie Wears Vintage Outfit from Her Mom's Clothing Archive
Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods Wears Same Jean Paul Gaultier Dress Ex-BFF Kylie Jenner Wore in Campaign for Brand
Jennifer Lopez is pictured for the first time on the set of ‘Unstoppable’
Jennifer Lopez Is Dressed Down (and Tattooed!) While Filming Her New Movie, 'Unstoppable'
Lady Gaga Looks Unrecognizable in New TikTok Video
Lady Gaga Is Fresh-Faced (and Funny!) in All-Natural TikTok Video
Megan Fox attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch at Hard Rock Hotel
Megan Fox Rocks Plunging Sheer Gown and Fiery Ginger Hair for 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Party in N.Y.C.
Martha Stewart attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party
Martha Stewart Documents Her Prep for 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover Party: 'Getting Ready'
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Looks Back on Her Infamous VMAs Teddy Bear Costume: 'Made a Lot of People Angry'
Ariana Madix WWHL outfit
Ariana Madix Wears 'Slutty Funeral' Dress on 'WWHL' After Tom Sandoval Split: All About Her Look (Exclusive)
Halle Bailey's Little Mermaid Press Tour
See Halle Bailey's Best Looks from 'The Little Mermaid' Press Tour
Swimsuit 2023: Dominican Republic Martha Stewart Casa de Campo
Martha Stewart's Makeup Pro Reveals the $16 Buy Behind the Icon's 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Glow (Exclusive)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya attend the "Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry" event at Palazzo Ducale on May 16, 2023 in Venice.
Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya Are a Fashionable Trio at Gala in Italy
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Salma Hayek attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Salma Hayek Has a Wardrobe Malfunction on Instagram While Dancing in Her Bathrobe: Watch
Martha Stewart
Celebrities Gush Over Martha Stewart's 'Iconic' 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover: 'Beyond Obsessed'
British actress Helen Mirren arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Jeanne du Barry" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)
Helen Mirren Channels Her Inner Fairy Godmother — and Rocks Blue and Purple Hair! — at Cannes Film Festival
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber seen at The Chiltern Firehouse in Central London. 16 May 2023 Pictured: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: Raw Image LTD/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Justin and Hailey Bieber Step Out for Glam Date Night in London as She Launches Rhode in the U.K.
Chris Olsen and Ian Paget
Chris Olsen & Ian Paget Reconnect to Discuss Their Breakup: 'We've Both Grown' (Exclusive)