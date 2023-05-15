Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

Catch all the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars from this week's most major events

By Zizi Strater
and
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on May 15, 2023 02:29 PM
ciara
Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images
01 of 08

Ciara

ciara
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Ciara brought girl boss energy to the pink carpet for Mary J. Blige and Pepsi's Strength of a Woman's Summit in Atlanta, Georgia. The pop star sported cream Prada overalls and loads of gold jewelry to the event empowering women in business.

02 of 08

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Charlize Theron was the epitome of cool in Christian Dior Couture at the premiere of her new movie Fast X in Rome. The actress wore a mesh-effect dress over a matching shorts and bra set, and topped it off with a Dior beret.

03 of 08

Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Mary J. Blige had all eyes on her at her Strength of a Woman's Summit in Atlanta, where the living legend walked the pink carpet in a full denim Balenciaga outfit.

04 of 08

Brie Larson

Brie Larson
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Brie Larson served vintage glam in Versace at the premiere of her new movie Fast X in Rome. A large Briony Raymond cross necklace completed her look.

05 of 08

Kelly Rowland

kelly rowland
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Kelly Rowland went for an ocean-inspired look at the Anastasia Beverly Hills Mother's Day Celebration in Los Angeles. The star wore a white flowy shirt and pant combo with blue fishtail designs, and accessorized the outfit with silver jewelry and heels.

06 of 08

Maren Morris

Maren Morris
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Maren Morris glittered at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City in a asymmetrical purple sequin dress and PVC pumps.

07 of 08

Sofia Vergara

sofia vergara
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Sofia Vergara perked up the Anastasia Beverly Hills Mother's Day Celebration in a strapless, floral dress, plus gold platform heels and a hot pink purse.

08 of 08

Meadow Walker

meadow walker
Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images

Meadow Walker walked the red carpet of the new film Fast X in a windbreaker-meets-lace Alaïa gown. The CEO of The Paul Walker Foundation makes a cameo in the movie, continuing in her late father Paul Walker's footsteps.

