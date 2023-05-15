Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

01 of 08 Ciara Paras Griffin/Getty Images Ciara brought girl boss energy to the pink carpet for Mary J. Blige and Pepsi's Strength of a Woman's Summit in Atlanta, Georgia. The pop star sported cream Prada overalls and loads of gold jewelry to the event empowering women in business.

02 of 08 Charlize Theron Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Charlize Theron was the epitome of cool in Christian Dior Couture at the premiere of her new movie Fast X in Rome. The actress wore a mesh-effect dress over a matching shorts and bra set, and topped it off with a Dior beret.

03 of 08 Mary J. Blige Paras Griffin/Getty Images Mary J. Blige had all eyes on her at her Strength of a Woman's Summit in Atlanta, where the living legend walked the pink carpet in a full denim Balenciaga outfit.

04 of 08 Brie Larson Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Brie Larson served vintage glam in Versace at the premiere of her new movie Fast X in Rome. A large Briony Raymond cross necklace completed her look.

05 of 08 Kelly Rowland Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Kelly Rowland went for an ocean-inspired look at the Anastasia Beverly Hills Mother's Day Celebration in Los Angeles. The star wore a white flowy shirt and pant combo with blue fishtail designs, and accessorized the outfit with silver jewelry and heels.

06 of 08 Maren Morris Cindy Ord/Getty Images Maren Morris glittered at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City in a asymmetrical purple sequin dress and PVC pumps.

07 of 08 Sofia Vergara Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Sofia Vergara perked up the Anastasia Beverly Hills Mother's Day Celebration in a strapless, floral dress, plus gold platform heels and a hot pink purse.