Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

01 of 09 Julia Fox Paul Morigi/Getty Images Julia Fox matched her makeup to the White House at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday in Washington, D.C. The style superstar opted for full vamp glam, painting her face white with over-extended, dramatic winged eyeliner — pairing the bold makeup with an all-black Annakiki gown and a matching purse made to look like a leather jacket.

02 of 09 Kendall Jenner Cara Friedman/BFA.com/Shutterstock Kendall Jenner was a vision in blue at the pre-Met Gala What Goes Around Comes Around Karl Lagerfeld Retrospective event hosted by Helena Christensen in New York City on Friday. The supermodel wore a completely cool-toned ensemble to the event consisting of an Alexandre Vauthier gown with a feather skirt, electric blue heels and a matching bag.

03 of 09 Salma Hayek Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Salma Hayek was serving Jackie Kennedy at the Gucci & Amy Sacco Celebrate Bungalow Gucci in honor of their new Meatpacking boutique on Saturday in New York, as she wrote on Instagram. The actress was wearing a presidential Gucci two-piece tweed and lace set that she paired with De Beers jewelry for the event.

04 of 09 Lizzo Gotham/GC Images Lizzo is kicked off her Met Gala in style as she was seen walking into a pre-Met Gala dinner hosted by Anna Wintour in New York on Sunday in a flowy royal purple midi dress, purple sunglasses, large hoop earrings, silver platform heels and a bedazzled bag.

05 of 09 Dua Lipa Gotham/GC Images Dua Lipa is also starting her Met Gala week off strong as she was pictured walking into the pre-Met Gala dinner hosted by Anna Wintour in an over-the-top all-Marc Jacobs ensemble consisting of army green platform Kiki boots and a matching abstract sweater dress.

06 of 09 Sydney Sweeney Theo Wargo/Getty Images Sydney Sweeney looked ethereal at an Armani Beauty event celebrating the launch of her new collaboration with the brand on its My Way Refillable Parfum. The actress wore a two-piece set consisting of a black velour crop top and a sheer white lace dress with floral detail.

07 of 09 Rita Ora cara Friedman/BFA.com/Shutterstock Rita Ora shone bright at the What Goes Around Comes Around Karl Lagerfeld Retrospective, hosted by Helena Christensen on Friday. The pop star wore a daring metallic 'fit to the event consisting of a lace bra underneath layers of gold body chains, tight-fitting silver pants, a matching purse and black heels.

08 of 09 Teyana Taylor Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Teyana Taylor brought all the colors of the rainbow to the Gucci & Amy Sacco Celebrate Bungalow Gucci in honor of the new Meatpacking boutique on Saturday. The musician wore an over-the-top oversized multi-colored coat layered over a matching shirt and pants and paired with gold nose and mouth jewelry.