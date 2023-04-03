Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

Catch all the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars from this week's most major events

By Zizi Strater
and
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on April 3, 2023 11:35 AM
zendaya
Photo: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images
01 of 09

Zendaya

zendaya
DIVYAKANT SOLANKI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Zendaya looked like royalty in her purple-blue, floral-embossed and bedazzled Rahul Mishra sari that she wore to the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, India, on Saturday.

02 of 09

Gigi Hadid

gigi hadid
SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images

Gigi Hadid looked ethereal at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, India. The supermodel wore a golden Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari and perfectly paired Jacquie Aiche jewelry to the red carpet.

03 of 09

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shimmered in her sheer, bedazzled Elie Saab Haute Couture gown at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, India. The actress completed the look with slicked-back hair, simple jewelry and over-the-top ruffled sleeves and neckline.

04 of 09

Penélope Cruz

penelope cruz
SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images

Penélope Cruz was a vision in pink in her Tamara Ralph gown on the red carpet of the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, India. Her delicate pink dress featured a thigh-high slit and feathery train for added drama.

05 of 09

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy
Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Anya Taylor-Joy looked ready to hit Rainbow Road in this Christian Dior ensemble. The actress sported a bubblegum pink race-car-ready outfit to a screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Saturday in L.A. in an outfit inspired by her character Princess Peach.

06 of 09

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham
Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Ashley Graham brought timeless glamour in her all-white Lanvin look on the red carpet for the National Women's History Museum's Women Making History Awards Gala in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

07 of 09

Hannah Waddingham

Hannah Waddingham
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Hannah Waddingham looked regal in her violet Costarellos gown at the 2023 Olivier Awards in London. The actress donned a purple off-the shoulder corseted velvet dress to the ceremony. The attached train added some flair but still allowed the Ted Lasso star to show off her legs.

08 of 09

Tori Kelly

Tori Kelly
Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Tori Kelly stepped out on the red carpet for a screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie in her new darker hair for the first time. The singer sported a tight-fitting galaxy-inspired gown to the event and wore her dark curls tied back except for two face-framing strands.

09 of 09

Sheila Atim

Sheila Atim
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Sheila Atim brought high-fashion glamour to the red carpet of the 2023 Olivier Awards in London. The actress wore a black and teal fresh-off-the-runway Robert Wun Couture gown and paired the piece with shiny silver heels.

