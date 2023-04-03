Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

01 of 09 Zendaya DIVYAKANT SOLANKI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Zendaya looked like royalty in her purple-blue, floral-embossed and bedazzled Rahul Mishra sari that she wore to the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, India, on Saturday.

02 of 09 Gigi Hadid SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images Gigi Hadid looked ethereal at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, India. The supermodel wore a golden Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari and perfectly paired Jacquie Aiche jewelry to the red carpet.

03 of 09 Priyanka Chopra Jonas Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Priyanka Chopra Jonas shimmered in her sheer, bedazzled Elie Saab Haute Couture gown at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, India. The actress completed the look with slicked-back hair, simple jewelry and over-the-top ruffled sleeves and neckline.

04 of 09 Penélope Cruz SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images Penélope Cruz was a vision in pink in her Tamara Ralph gown on the red carpet of the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, India. Her delicate pink dress featured a thigh-high slit and feathery train for added drama.

05 of 09 Anya Taylor-Joy Leon Bennett/FilmMagic Anya Taylor-Joy looked ready to hit Rainbow Road in this Christian Dior ensemble. The actress sported a bubblegum pink race-car-ready outfit to a screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Saturday in L.A. in an outfit inspired by her character Princess Peach.

06 of 09 Ashley Graham Paul Morigi/Getty Images Ashley Graham brought timeless glamour in her all-white Lanvin look on the red carpet for the National Women's History Museum's Women Making History Awards Gala in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

07 of 09 Hannah Waddingham Mike Marsland/WireImage Hannah Waddingham looked regal in her violet Costarellos gown at the 2023 Olivier Awards in London. The actress donned a purple off-the shoulder corseted velvet dress to the ceremony. The attached train added some flair but still allowed the Ted Lasso star to show off her legs.

08 of 09 Tori Kelly Kayla Oaddams/WireImage Tori Kelly stepped out on the red carpet for a screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie in her new darker hair for the first time. The singer sported a tight-fitting galaxy-inspired gown to the event and wore her dark curls tied back except for two face-framing strands.